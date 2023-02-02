 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 2, 2023
News
EUR Breaking News: ECB Hike Rates by 50bps, EURUSD Looks Vulnerable
2023-02-02 13:43:09
Euro Hits New High as US Dollar Collapses in Fed Aftermath. Where to for EUR/USD?
2023-02-02 04:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 2, 2023
News
Oil Prices Fail to Hold Post-Fed Gains, Charts Look Heavy
2023-02-02 15:30:00
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Downward Pressure Intact
2023-02-02 07:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 2, 2023
News
Nasdaq 100 Capsizes After Finally Overcoming 200-Day SMA, Beware More Volatility
2023-01-30 21:00:38
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, Gold, Dow Jones, Fed, ECB, BoE
2023-01-29 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 2, 2023
News
Gold Prices Rallied as Markets Kept Betting Against the Fed, Now What?
2023-02-02 06:00:00
Gold Bulls Look Tired After Strong Run Into 2023
2023-02-01 11:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 2, 2023
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Jan 17, 2023 when GBP/USD traded near 1.23.
2023-02-02 15:23:00
Breaking News: BoE Hikes by 50bps, GBP Pounded After Dovish MPC Report
2023-02-02 12:32:45
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 2, 2023
News
USD/JPY Post FOMC: Fading Recession Perceptions See Moderate USDJPY Move
2023-02-02 11:19:37
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Scans 130 Ahead of Fed
2023-02-01 08:58:26
Breaking news

Bank of England Hikes by 50 bps to 4%, Hints Rates are Near Peak

Research, Research Team
GBP/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 19.21% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
GBP/USDBEARISH50.27%49.73%

5.46% Daily

29.25% Weekly

-10.87% Daily

-19.21% Weekly

-3.35% Daily

-0.44% Weekly

GBP/USD: Retail trader data shows 50.27% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jan 17 when GBP/USD traded near 1.23, price has moved 0.11% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 5.46% higher than yesterday and 29.25% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 10.87% lower than yesterday and 19.21% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Jan 17, 2023 when GBP/USD traded near 1.23. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

