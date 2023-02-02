GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Jan 17, 2023 when GBP/USD traded near 1.23.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 19.21% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI GBP/USD BEARISH 50.27% 49.73% 5.46% Daily 29.25% Weekly -10.87% Daily -19.21% Weekly -3.35% Daily -0.44% Weekly

GBP/USD: Retail trader data shows 50.27% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jan 17 when GBP/USD traded near 1.23, price has moved 0.11% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 5.46% higher than yesterday and 29.25% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 10.87% lower than yesterday and 19.21% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall.

