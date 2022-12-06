US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long US 500 for the first time since Nov 22, 2022 when US 500 traded near 4,003.91.

 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 6, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR/USD) Outlook Muted Ahead of ECB and Fed Policy Decisions
2022-12-06 10:31:29
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-12-05 18:08:03
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 6, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Ponders Course as Markets Fear the Return of the Fed. Lower WTI?
2022-12-06 06:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: EU Sets Russian Oil Price Cap at $60, OPEC+ Unchanged
2022-12-05 07:20:59
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 6, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Technical Analysis: Trendline Resistance, 4k Support Test
2022-12-05 21:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones: US Equity Futures Sink After Recent Gains
2022-12-05 17:00:05
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 6, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Silver Price Forecast: Gold Snaps Back, Silver Tests Key Support
2022-12-06 16:30:00
Gold Price Sinks on ISM Services Surprise, XAU/USD Bearish Technical Warning Eyed
2022-12-06 02:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 6, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Update: Spirited Pound May be Losing Ascendency Against the USD
2022-12-06 08:59:13
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-12-05 18:08:03
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 6, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Records its Largest Daily Gain Since Mid-June, More Upside Ahead?
2022-12-06 12:00:23
Crude Oil Ponders Course as Markets Fear the Return of the Fed. Lower WTI?
2022-12-06 06:00:00
More View More
US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long US 500 for the first time since Nov 22, 2022 when US 500 traded near 4,003.91.

Research, Research Team
US 500 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 0.49% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
US 500BEARISH50.86%49.14%

21.72% Daily

9.88% Weekly

-5.31% Daily

-0.49% Weekly

6.74% Daily

4.52% Weekly

US 500: Retail trader data shows 50.86% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Nov 22 when US 500 traded near 4,003.91, price has moved 1.47% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 21.72% higher than yesterday and 9.88% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.31% lower than yesterday and 0.49% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests US 500 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long US 500 for the first time since Nov 22, 2022 when US 500 traded near 4,003.91. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger US 500-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Rates

US 500
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 6, 2022