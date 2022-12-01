USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Nov 14, 2022 when USD/JPY traded near 140.09.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 7.74% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI USD/JPY BEARISH 50.02% 49.98% 6.62% Daily 6.40% Weekly -6.72% Daily -7.74% Weekly -0.49% Daily -1.17% Weekly

USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.02% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Nov 14 when USD/JPY traded near 140.09, price has moved 3.23% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 6.62% higher than yesterday and 6.40% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.72% lower than yesterday and 7.74% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Nov 14, 2022 when USD/JPY traded near 140.09. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.