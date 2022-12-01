USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Nov 14, 2022 when USD/JPY traded near 140.09.

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 1, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR) Latest: EUR/USD Set For Further Gains After Fed Powell’s Dovish Nudge
2022-12-01 10:03:34
US Dollar Sails South as Powell Puts the Fed Case Forward. How Low Can USD Go?
2022-12-01 01:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 1, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Rises a Third Day from 76 Support as Risk Appetite Adds to Supply Data
2022-11-30 21:30:20
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bounce Continues, Crude Oil Tries to Set Support
2022-11-29 21:10:26
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 1, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Equities Update: S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Rise on Dovish Powell
2022-12-01 12:30:53
US Dollar Soars as Dow Jones Sinks on Hawkish Fed Comments. DXY Ready to Reverse?
2022-11-29 00:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 1, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Edgy as Short-Dated US Yields Rise Ahead of Fed Speech
2022-11-30 09:00:02
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bounce Continues, Crude Oil Tries to Set Support
2022-11-29 21:10:26
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 1, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since Nov 23 when GBP/USD traded near 1.21.
2022-12-01 16:23:00
British Pound Latest – GBP/USD Prints a Fresh Multi-Month High
2022-12-01 12:15:26
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 1, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Nov 14, 2022 when USD/JPY traded near 140.09.
2022-12-01 17:23:00
USD/JPY Update: BoJ and Fed Chair Powell’s Comments Form Perfect Cocktail for Yen Gains
2022-12-01 11:01:55
More View More
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Nov 14, 2022 when USD/JPY traded near 140.09.

USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Nov 14, 2022 when USD/JPY traded near 140.09.

Research, Research Team
USD/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 7.74% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
USD/JPYBEARISH50.02%49.98%

6.62% Daily

6.40% Weekly

-6.72% Daily

-7.74% Weekly

-0.49% Daily

-1.17% Weekly

USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.02% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Nov 14 when USD/JPY traded near 140.09, price has moved 3.23% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 6.62% higher than yesterday and 6.40% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.72% lower than yesterday and 7.74% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Nov 14, 2022 when USD/JPY traded near 140.09. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since Nov 23 when GBP/USD traded near 1.21.
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since Nov 23 when GBP/USD traded near 1.21.
2022-12-01 16:23:00
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Jun 10, 2022 when NZD/USD traded near 0.64.
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Jun 10, 2022 when NZD/USD traded near 0.64.
2022-12-01 15:23:00
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long FTSE 100 since Apr 11 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,595.20.
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long FTSE 100 since Apr 11 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,595.20.
2022-11-30 13:23:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Oil - US Crude since Sep 27 when Oil - US Crude traded near 77.23.
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Oil - US Crude since Sep 27 when Oil - US Crude traded near 77.23.
2022-11-18 16:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 1, 2022