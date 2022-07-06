Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Gold since May 19 when Gold traded near 1,841.76.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 16.63% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Gold BEARISH 87.94% 12.06% 6.48% Daily 4.12% Weekly -27.19% Daily -16.63% Weekly 0.85% Daily 1.09% Weekly

Gold: Retail trader data shows 87.94% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 7.29 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Gold since May 19 when Gold traded near 1,841.76. The number of traders net-long is 6.48% higher than yesterday and 4.12% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 27.19% lower than yesterday and 16.63% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Gold-bearish contrarian trading bias.