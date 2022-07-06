News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Gold since May 19 when Gold traded near 1,841.76.

Research, Research Team
Gold Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 16.63% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Gold

BEARISH

87.94%

12.06%

6.48% Daily

4.12% Weekly

-27.19% Daily

-16.63% Weekly

0.85% Daily

1.09% Weekly

Gold: Retail trader data shows 87.94% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 7.29 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Gold since May 19 when Gold traded near 1,841.76. The number of traders net-long is 6.48% higher than yesterday and 4.12% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 27.19% lower than yesterday and 16.63% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Gold-bearish contrarian trading bias.

