EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-06-18 16:40:00
EUR/USD Faces First Oversold RSI Reading Since February 2020
2021-06-18 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
How Does Fed's Accelerated Timeline Impact the US Dollar? - Market Minutes
2021-06-17 18:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Pull Back as USD Gains, But Uptrend Remains Intact
2021-06-17 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Wall Street since Oct 30 when Wall Street traded near 26,509.50.
2021-06-18 16:23:00
Stock Market Forecast: Amazon's Prime Day is Making Retailer History
2021-06-18 14:20:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Prices May Bounce as Markets Digest Fed Policy Pivot
2021-06-18 07:03:00
Gold Price to Recover if Fed Rate Hike Risk & USD Strength Ebb
2021-06-17 22:06:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long GBP/USD since Apr 12 when GBP/USD traded near 1.37.
2021-06-18 18:23:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-06-18 16:40:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Japanese Yen Forecast: Bank of Japan Extends Easy Policy, USD/JPY Unfazed
2021-06-18 04:00:00
USD/JPY Fails at Resistance and Pivots Lower, but the Underlying Trend Remains Bullish
2021-06-17 21:00:00
Real Time News
  • Fed's Kashkari: Maximum employment means at the very least back to pre-COVID levels of employment
  • Fed's Kashkari: - I am opposed to rate hikes at least through 2023 - The labor market is still in a deep hole; it will take some time to get people reattached to the work force
  • Fed's Kashkari: - The Fed's interest rate dot plot has provided too-hawkish guidance in the past, I am in favor of getting rid of it - I don't believe the Delta variant of COVID will force the US to return to lockdown
  • Fed's Kashkari: - The Fed is in a decent financial position, therefore it is fine to talk about tapering monthly asset purchases - I am not seeing evidence of unanchored inflation expectations, but if that does occur then we would need to adjust
  • Fed's Kashkari: - The benefits of reducing MBS purchases first would be modest - It may take longer than September to judge progress on labor supply
  • Fed's Kashkari: - Fed funds rate should remain unchanged through 2023 - When it is time to taper, the best case scenario is to stick to the same plan as before
  • Fed's Kashkari: - Inflationary indicators have been higher than predicted, but this is expected to be temporary - Although the success against COVID is inspiring, it is still too early to declare victory
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.06% Silver: -0.11% Gold: -0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/jXEy4TGAZL
  • GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long GBP/USD since Apr 12 when GBP/USD traded near 1.37. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to GBP/USD weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/oqggIco9Rb
  • USD/CAD breaks out of its multi-week trading range. Client sentiment data shows traders cutting back their long positions. Get your $USDCAD market update from @nickcawley1 here:https://t.co/0jaBKT1c1p https://t.co/tcRug98zDc
Research, Research Team
GBP/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 36.33% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

GBP/USD

BEARISH

65.54%

34.46%

8.02% Daily

41.47% Weekly

-10.48% Daily

-36.33% Weekly

0.83% Daily

-0.45% Weekly

GBP/USD: Retail trader data shows 65.54% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.90 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long GBP/USD since Apr 12 when GBP/USD traded near 1.37. The number of traders net-long is 8.02% higher than yesterday and 41.47% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 10.48% lower than yesterday and 36.33% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

