NZD/USD Technical Analysis: US Dollar to Retake Upper Hand?

Trader positioning hints that #gold prices may turn lower while the $USD could weaken against the $AUD. $XAUUSD, AUD/USD face key psychological barriers though. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/tJYzT1ezbl https://t.co/EBlXjslHtX

The Dollar's run has stalled at a difficult time for $USDJPY traders. I discuss this pair, the Greenback and what's moving markets in my trading video today: 'US Dollar Stalled Rally Leaves USDJPY Exposed, Dow Due for a Break' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2019/11/07/US-Dollar-Stalled-Rally-Leaves-USDJPY-Exposed-Dow-Due-for-a-Break.html?CHID=9&QPID=917719 https://t.co/tdoejf8aKa

Overnight index swaps are pricing in an 68.4% probability of a RBNZ rate cut during its next meeting on 11/13/2019 #NZD

Risk aversion extending from the Wall Street session into Asia as #Nikkei225 futures decline on ebbing US-China trade deal hopes. $USDJPY and $NZDUSD aim lower as anti-risk Yen gains while sentiment-linked New Zealand Dollar sinks https://t.co/XZMCDDfmG2

The #Euro turned lower against the $USD as expected, breaking a month-long uptrend and setting the stage for resuming its longer-term decline. Get your $EURUSD market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/SKmcuvqiD7 https://t.co/7u1DLytGpa

Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.09% Gold: 0.07% Oil - US Crude: -0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/y7c7cpLzXA

Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.25% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.02% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.06% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.11% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.25% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.29% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/GQK0HtY978

#NZD, #NOK and the #SEK are expected to be the most active G10 currencies vs #USD with 1-week implied volatilities at 8.43, 7.85 and 7.82 respectively