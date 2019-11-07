We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
NZD/USD Technical Analysis: US Dollar to Retake Upper Hand?

2019-11-07 02:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist
Share:

NZD/USD Technical ANALYSIS: BEARISH

  • New Zealand Dollar recoils from resistance, drops back to near-term support
  • Break downward would set the stage to revisit four-year lows near 0.62 figure
  • Neutralizing selling pressure likely requires close above trend line from 2017

Get help building confidence in your NZD/USD strategy with our free trading guide!

The New Zealand Dollar floundered at resistance in the 0.6425-41 area against its US counterpart once more. The pair almost made good on the bullish implications of a Head and Shoulders bottom carved out in the month from mid-September, but sellers rejuvenated sellers stepped in to reject the rally.

NZD/USD now sits squarely on support guiding its ascent from October lows. A daily close below 0.6338 would open the door for a retest of the August-September 2015 bottom in the 0.6197-0.6268 zone. It would also make a forceful argument for the resumption of the longer-term downtrend.

Neutralizing selling pressure looks arduous. Prices would need to clear back-to-back resistance running up through 0.6496, landing them at three-month highs. They would then face the bounds of the downtrend from July 2017. Breaching that seems like a prerequisite for lasting gains.

New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar price chart - daily

Daily NZD/USD chart created using TradingView

NZD/USD TRADING RESOURCES:

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the Comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

