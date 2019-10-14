We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Will Risk Trends Extend Charge and EURUSD Reverse with Trade War News?
2019-10-13 13:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2019-10-13 07:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2019-10-13 07:00:00
GBP Braces For Brexit Turmoil, EU Summit: Will There be a Deal?
2019-10-13 04:00:00
USD/JPY May Reverse as AUD/USD Follows Post US-China Trade Talks
2019-10-13 23:00:00
Asia Stocks Jump As Trade Hopes Endure, Trump-Liu Meet Eyed
2019-10-11 05:03:00
Will Risk Trends Extend Charge and EURUSD Reverse with Trade War News?
2019-10-13 13:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Constrained by Pattern, Long-term Resistance
2019-10-11 22:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Give Back Gains as Brexit Optimism Wanes
2019-10-14 05:00:00
Will Risk Trends Extend Charge and EURUSD Reverse with Trade War News?
2019-10-13 13:00:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-08 17:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price: Rally Fizzles as Bearish 'Death Cross' Begins to Form
2019-10-08 09:57:00
NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Bounce Hinted But Downtrend Intact

NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Bounce Hinted But Downtrend Intact

2019-10-14 01:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist
Share:

NZD/USD Technical ANALYSIS: BEARISH

  • Near-term NZ Dollar bottom suggested by bullish H&S pattern
  • Any implied gains likely to be corrective within broader decline
  • Four-hour chart warns H&S setup may fail before confirmation

Get help building confidence in your NZD/USD strategy with our free trading guide!

The New Zealand Dollar may be carving out a bottom against its US counterpart. Prices seem to be tracing out a bullish Head and Shoulders (H&S) reversal pattern having tested four-year support in the 0.6197-0.6268 area. Positive RSI divergence points to ebbing selling pressure, bolstering the case for gains.

A daily close above the H&S pattern’s neckline at 0.6349 would confirm the setup, implying a measured upside objective near the 0.65 figure. Critically, that would leave intact the dominant downtrend from July 2017, suggesting the chart setup is telegraphing a corrective bounce rather than a change of trend.

NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Bounce Hinted But Downtrend Intact

Daily NZD/USD chart created using TradingView

Shorter-term signaling on the four-hour chart might be still more troubling for NZD buyers. Negative RSI divergence has emerged as prices test H&S neckline resistance, implying a loss of momentum. If this is followed by a break back below the 0.6275-87 support shelf, bottoming cues might be neutralized.

NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Bounce Hinted But Downtrend Intact

4-hour NZD/USD chart created using TradingView

Zooming out to the monthly chart offers yet more perspective. Downside progress has understandably stalled ahead of the long-standing 0.5914-0.6197 inflection zone, but this follows a break of 19-year support. Invaliding that structurally bearish development calls for a seemingly distant return above 0.69.

New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar price chart - monthly

Monthly NZD/USD chart created using TradingView

NZD/USD TRADING RESOURCES:

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the Comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

