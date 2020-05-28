We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD May Rise on Virus-Hit Q1 GDP Data & Jobless Claims Report
2020-05-28 06:30:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Set to Break 2-Month Range Top?
2020-05-28 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Struggle Despite Market Cheer, Gold Aims Lower
2020-05-27 02:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Be Plotting a Return to $40/Barrel WTI
2020-05-25 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Rallies as Nasdaq 100 Drops - Swapping Trends or Topping Out?
2020-05-27 18:42:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Rally Pressing into Zone of Resistance
2020-05-27 12:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Technical Outlook: XAU/USD Correction Approaching Support
2020-05-27 15:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: May Low on the Radar Amid Negative RSI Slope
2020-05-27 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Price Breakout Imminent
2020-05-27 08:00:00
US Dollar Shorts Slashed, GBP/USD & EUR/USD Shorts Pick-Up - COT Report
2020-05-26 10:20:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EU to Unveil Covid-19 Recovery Fund Plan, Swiss Franc Sinking
2020-05-27 06:30:00
Yen Sank Despite US-China Hong Kong Tensions, USD/JPY May Fall
2020-05-26 23:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • As political tensions between the US and China increase, $gld is picking up a safe-haven bid ahead of the long weekend and may look to press higher. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/boUn4vyfCO https://t.co/n0V7y3bjks
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.01%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 77.61%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/nHiTp6tABc
  • #Yuan has been underperforming its #ASEAN peers (SGD, IDR, PHP, MYR) as US-China tensions have been resurfacing (over Hong Kong), as expected. Notice how #USD is flat as the #HangSeng fell. To learn more about CNY-ASEAN trends, check out my special here - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/04/17/Yuan-SGD-IDR-MYR-PHP-China-ASEAN-FX-Price-Trends-Since-2008.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/Dr0BHzuHQQ
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: -0.00% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.04% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.05% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.12% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.14% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.37% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/HdkFaCg7sp
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.79% France 40: 0.78% FTSE 100: 0.72% Wall Street: 0.58% US 500: 0.17% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/tSax36Fh1j
  • So far this week, #CAD has been the best-performing #G10 FX versus #USD this week with +0.62% spot-returns while #JPY has been the worst with -1.12% [delayed] -BBG
  • A close below the low end of the aforementioned trading zone reflects a stronger bearish momentum and may send USD/CAD towards 1.3511. Get your $USDCAD technical analysis from @malkudsi here: https://t.co/NnyNajRjE9 https://t.co/f7fv8EX89F
  • My trading video for today: '$USDCNH Hits Series Record but Neither $AUDUSD nor S&P 500 Follow' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/05/28/USDCNH-Hits-Series-Record-but-Neither-AUDUSD-nor-SP-500-Follow.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9
  • Silver has been beaten handily by gold in the rush to haven assets inspired by the contagion. However, the gold/silver ratio was rising steadily before this crisis and will probably continue to do so. Get your #silver market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/00DiZn6XZS https://t.co/J9vu94TSZo
  • Bank of Korea🇰🇷 - Central bank to actively buy government bonds if needed - Considering various steps to stabilize bond markets (BBG) #coronavirus
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Set to Break 2-Month Range Top?

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Set to Break 2-Month Range Top?

2020-05-28 02:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC
Share:

EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: BEARISH

  • Euro attempting to break 2-month range top near 1.10 figure
  • RSI divergence on near-term charts warns momentum fading
  • Trader sentiment studies warning of bearish positioning shift

The Euro is back to testing now-familiar range resistance in the 1.0992-1.1009 area, a barrier capping upside progress since early April. Securing a breakout on a daily closing basis seems to initially open the door for a test of the March 27 swing high at 1.1147.

Alternatively, a reversal that brings EUR/USD below range midline support is at 1.0891 puts the formation’s floor in the 1.0768-78 zone into focus. Breaking below that would double as a breach of rising trendline support, a move that may mark longer-term down trend resumption. The March low at 1.0636 follows.

Euro vs US Dollar price chart - daily

EUR/USD daily chart created with TradingView

Zooming in to the four-hour chart suggests EUR/USD may be on course to break higher already. Seen through this lens, prices have already managed to close above the range top. More tellingly still, the underside of this barrier held up on retest as support, implying that a base for a push upward may be forming.

Still, price action is often choppier on lower time frames, making would-be breakouts appear more frequent but implying less about their scope for follow-through. Furthermore, negative RSI divergence warns that momentum may be ebbing, which might be laying the groundwork for a pullback.

Euro vs US Dollar price chart - 4 hour

EUR/USD 4-hour chart created with TradingView

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/USD TRADER SENTIMENT

Retail trader positioning data suggests that 61.74% of market participants are net-short EUR/USD, with the short-to-long ratio at 1.61 to 1. IG Client Sentiment (IGCS) is typically used as a contrarian indicator, so the tilt in tradersexposure suggests the trend is biased upward.

However, the skew in exposure has narrowed recently. The number of traders net-short is 11.71% lower than yesterday and 18.14% lower from last week. This warns that a positioning flip in favor of the downside may be brewing on the horizon.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Set to Break 2-Month Range Top?

See the full IGCS sentiment report here.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

EUR/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head APAC Strategist for DailyFX

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Technical Outlook: XAU/USD Correction Approaching Support
Gold Price Technical Outlook: XAU/USD Correction Approaching Support
2020-05-27 15:30:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Loonie Makes a Break for It - Key Levels for CAD/JPY & USD/CAD
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Loonie Makes a Break for It - Key Levels for CAD/JPY & USD/CAD
2020-05-27 15:00:00
EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Bulls Retake Momentum
EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Bulls Retake Momentum
2020-05-27 14:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Rally Pressing into Zone of Resistance
S&P 500, Dow Jones Rally Pressing into Zone of Resistance
2020-05-27 12:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.