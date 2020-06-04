US Dollar Breakouts Analyzed: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/MYR, USD/IDR

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Ready for ECB and NFPs, EURJPY and Dow Rally as Risk Drives
2020-06-04 03:15:00
US Dollar Forecast: Significant Technical Damage Sustained - Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
2020-06-03 15:50:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Sink, Crude Oil Risks Falling with OPEC+ Meeting in Doubt
2020-06-04 03:00:00
Gold Prices Rally, Crude Oil May Be in Limbo Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting
2020-06-02 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Russell 2000 Bests Nasdaq Rally, Bonds Plunge on ADP & PMI Data
2020-06-03 18:05:00
Dow Jones, Copper & More: Index & Commodity Charts to Watch & More
2020-06-03 11:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Sink, Crude Oil Risks Falling with OPEC+ Meeting in Doubt
2020-06-04 03:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Significant Technical Damage Sustained - Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
2020-06-03 15:50:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Significant Technical Damage Sustained - Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
2020-06-03 15:50:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Few Signs Yet of End to GBP/USD Strength
2020-06-03 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Significant Technical Damage Sustained - Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
2020-06-03 15:50:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-06-02 19:57:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -0.38% US 500: -0.43% France 40: -0.56% FTSE 100: -0.63% Germany 30: -0.68% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Q6NBKuTk7j
  • RT @LiveSquawk: German Envoy To EU: `No Real Progress' In EU-UK Negotiations
  • 🇨🇭 Inflation Rate YoY Actual: -1.3% Expected: -1.3% Previous: -1.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-04
  • U.S. Market Analyst at https://t.co/JsVsSmefgR, Shain Vernier covers - ✔️ Safe haven assets in volatile markets ✔️ Central banks and governments ✔️ How will commodities trade in a recession Only on Trading Global Markets Decoded #podcast. Tune in here: https://t.co/1UmEzEbwiy https://t.co/aR4pxP2Klb
  • (#ASEAN Tech) The US #Dollar may be at risk to losses against some of its ASEAN counterparts. $USDSGD, $USDPHP, $USDMYR and $USDIDR have recently broken to the downside. Will losses continue? - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/06/04/US-Dollar-Breakouts-Analyzed-USDSGD-USDPHP-USDMYR-USDIDR.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/DDdfuOxa4F
  • Heads Up:🇨🇭 Inflation Rate YoY due at 06:30 GMT (15min) Expected: -1.3% Previous: -1.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-04
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.41%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 78.13%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/zwiEeGWqsC
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: -0.04% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.09% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.13% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.19% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.31% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.38% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/BvewuY23QZ
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.05% France 40: -0.08% Wall Street: -0.12% FTSE 100: -0.18% US 500: -0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/wzqg2S1F14
  • Wall Street Futures Update: S&P 500 (-0.225%) Dow Jones (-0.126%) Nasdaq Composite (-0.194%) [delayed] -BBG
US Dollar Breakouts Analyzed: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/MYR, USD/IDR

US Dollar Breakouts Analyzed: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/MYR, USD/IDR

2020-06-04 06:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

US Dollar, USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/MYR, USD/IDR – ASEAN Technical Analysis

The US Dollar could be at risk to further losses against some of its ASEAN counterparts such as the Singapore Dollar, Philippine Peso, Malaysian Ringgit and Indonesian Rupiah. On the daily chart below, my ASEAN-based USD index (which averages it against SGD, PHP, MYR and PHP) confirmed a break under key support. The latter is a range between 4.1537 – 4.1638. Now prices are testing the next formidable barrier which is an inflection point between 4.1223 – 4.1318. Could this be a turning point or downtrend resumption?

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Top Trading Lessons
Get My Guide

ASEAN-Based US Dollar Index – Daily Chart

US Dollar Breakouts Analyzed: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/MYR, USD/IDR

ASEAN-Based USD Index Chart Created in TradingView

*My ASEAN-Based USD Index Averages USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/MYR and USD/IDR

Singapore Dollar Technical Outlook

The Singapore Dollar has exited its consolidative setting after USD/SGD confirmed a break under support (1.4113 – 1.4070). That has opened the door to resuming the top from late March with prices appearing to face the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 1.3902. Falling through the latter then exposes March lows (1.3760 – 1.3778). Invalidating the downside breakout entails pushing back above 1.4113 towards 1.4278.

Starts in:
Live now:
Jun 10
( 00:06 GMT )
How can positioning offer market signals?
What Do Other Traders Buy/Sell Bets Say About Price Trends?
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

USD/SGD Daily Chart

US Dollar Breakouts Analyzed: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/MYR, USD/IDR

USD/SGD Chart Created in TradingView

Philippine Peso Technical Outlook

The Philippine Peso appears to have confirmed a downside breakout through key support (50.38 – 50.52). This momentarily sent USD/PHP below 50 for the first time since January 2018 and represents a potential change in pace since November. The pair also closed under the 50.12 – 50.19 barrier, exposing the 2018 low at 49.73. For now, prices seem to be idling around the midpoint of the Fibonacci extension at 49.99. Closing under the 2018 low exposes the 78.6% extension at 49.41.

USD/PHP Daily Chart

US Dollar Breakouts Analyzed: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/MYR, USD/IDR

USD/PHP Chart Created in TradingView

Malaysian Ringgit Technical Outlook

The Malaysian Ringgit has extended its appreciation against the US Dollar after USD/MYR closed under key rising support from January – blue line on the daily chart below. This has left the pair facing the former high from October 2017 at 4.2425 which may stand in the way as support next. Closing under this price exposes the March low at 4.1600. Invalidating the breakout may entail pushing above former support which could stand in the way as new resistance between (4.2930 – 4.3030) on the daily chart below.

USD/MYR Daily Chart

US Dollar Breakouts Analyzed: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/MYR, USD/IDR

USD/MYR Chart Created in TradingView

Indonesian Rupiah Technical Outlook

The Indonesian Rupiah has recently aggressively appreciated against the US Dollar. Over two days, USD/IDR took out the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (14773) and former highs from May 2019. Now the pair is attempting to clear the 78.6% retracement at 14240 which if taken out, exposes the inflection point between 13848 – 13895. As I mentioned recently, the Bank of Indonesia has been actively intervening to stabilize the Rupiah. As such, the central bank may step up efforts to quell USD/IDR gains in the medium term.

USD/IDR Daily Chart

US Dollar Breakouts Analyzed: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/MYR, USD/IDR

USD/IDR Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN Price- Downside Bias Still in Place
Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN Price- Downside Bias Still in Place
2020-06-03 09:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, AUD/USD Outlook: Signals in Trader Positioning
S&P 500, Dow Jones, AUD/USD Outlook: Signals in Trader Positioning
2020-06-03 05:00:00
USD/JPY, USD Index, Gold Price Charts & More
USD/JPY, USD Index, Gold Price Charts & More
2020-06-02 13:30:00
Copper Price Outlook: Channel Support Holding, Eyes on the Resistance
Copper Price Outlook: Channel Support Holding, Eyes on the Resistance
2020-05-29 14:32:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.