Canadian Dollar (CAD) Technical Forecast: USD/CAD and CAD/JPY Setups

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-15 17:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-10-15 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Deals with Tight Fed Outlook, Bitcoin Eyes Record, Energy Crisis Worries Continue
2021-10-16 02:15:00
China GDP, Bitcoin (BTC) & S&P 500 INDEX (SPX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-10-15 13:42:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for Next Week
2021-10-16 12:00:00
China GDP, Bitcoin (BTC) & S&P 500 INDEX (SPX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-10-15 13:42:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Coils at Support - XAU/USD Breakout Imminent
2021-10-15 20:00:00
Gold Q4 Technical Forecast: Long-term Price Pattern Remains in Focus
2021-10-15 08:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Rate Rally Susceptible to Slowdown in UK CPI
2021-10-15 16:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-10-15 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecasts for the Week Ahead - USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY
2021-10-16 04:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Breakout Jumps to Key Inflection Point
2021-10-15 17:44:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #DidYouKnow a #Doji candlestick signals market indecision and the potential for a change in direction. What are the top five types of Doji candlesticks? Find out here:https://t.co/c51s3IBcEu https://t.co/Iw79Q27Qka
  • Futures have their own set of characteristics and appeal to different types of traders and investors for a variety of reasons. Get your free trading guide and learn to trade the markets with futures here. Download your guide today!https://t.co/72oKM0kLHL https://t.co/rH0da7fBrb
  • RT @ZabelinDimitri: Marx once wrote that “history repeats itself, first as tragedy, second as farce”. In a sadistically comical way, he may…
  • Further your forex knowledge and gain insights from our expert analyst @ @MartinSEssex and @DColman on EUR with our free Q4 market analysis guide, available for free today.https://t.co/YwV249fojQ #Dailyfxguides https://t.co/mTXkxBmwUj
  • US Dollar losing its appear demand picks up for major counterparts. Risk of larger setback as risk appetite stabilises. Get your weekly US Dollar forecast from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/eA3ZKnp0Ml https://t.co/7aggYP5haa
  • Believe it or not, some stocks may actually be more attractive in a bear market. Learn more about Defensive stocks here:https://t.co/TMcbMALtbw https://t.co/FQFnd3SIkG
  • Further your forex knowledge and gain insights from our expert analysts @JohnKicklighter and @JStanleyFX on $USD with our free Q4 market analysis guide, available for free today. https://t.co/7G7pWntiyY #DailyFXGuides https://t.co/k803MjNfTC
  • Stocks looked poised to rally with risk sentiment generally strong and technical signposts supportive of higher levels. Get your weekly equities forecast from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/j0iidIkrfR https://t.co/Jki7lJcs0B
  • Volatility, volatility, volatility. It's talked about so often but how can a trader really incorporate this into their approach? Find out here: https://t.co/SVmeGHIP2P https://t.co/rRe35rW8Mh
  • Markets move in cycles, and stocks do too, with certain sectors carrying more attraction in various backdrops. Learn more here:https://t.co/HMyeIy09Wm https://t.co/K16BSqaRxw
Canadian Dollar (CAD) Technical Forecast: USD/CAD and CAD/JPY Setups

Canadian Dollar (CAD) Technical Forecast: USD/CAD and CAD/JPY Setups

Richard Snow, Analyst

Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: Bullish

CAD Backed by Slow and Consistent Rise in Oil Prices

The Canadian dollar shows plenty of promise over the next week as oil price charts continue to grind higher and the US 10 year treasury yield attempts to stop the decline, much like the US dollar. Additionally, with the national elections in the rear-view mirror for some time now, Loonie price action possesses the potential to trade with less noise.

The USD/CAD daily chart shows the zone of resistance between 1.290 and 1.2950 (red) preventing further bullish momentum, ultimately resulting in an prolonged move of lower USD/CAD price movement. A definitive breakdown below trendline support confirmed the bearish reversal which has only gained momentum over the last week.

USD/CAD Daily Chart

Canadian Dollar (CAD) Technical Forecast: USD/CAD and CAD/JPY Setups

Chart prepared by Richard Snow, IG

Looking at the weekly chart, it is clear to see that the 38.3% Fib level (2020 high – 2021 low), loosely coinciding with the 1.3000 psychological level proved too great for USD/CAD bulls. Since then, USD/CAD moved through the 23.6% level at 1.2634 and now has 1.2220 in sight.

USD/CAD Weekly Chart

Canadian Dollar (CAD) Technical Forecast: USD/CAD and CAD/JPY Setups

Chart prepared by Richard Snow, IG

Mixed USD/CAD Sentiment Despite over 70% Net-long Positioning

Canadian Dollar (CAD) Technical Forecast: USD/CAD and CAD/JPY Setups
  • USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 71.57% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.52 to 1
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall.
  • The number of traders net-long is 2.96% higher than yesterday and 0.31% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.53% lower than yesterday and 6.03% higher from last week.
  • Positioning is more net-long than yesterday but less net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed USD/CAD trading bias.

‘Weak vs Strong’ Analysis: JPY vs CAD

Both the CAD/JPY and EUR/CAD charts reflect the same narrative of a strong commodity linked currency with a more hawkish central bank, weighed up against a weaker currency with a more accommodative central bank. This becomes relevant as the rates market currently suggests a Canadian rate hike by the end April next year while the Bank of Japan is a long way from even mentioning a potential hike.

Bank of Canada Interest Rate Expectations

Canadian Dollar (CAD) Technical Forecast: USD/CAD and CAD/JPY Setups

Credit: Christopher Vecchio via Central Bank Watch

However, it is the CAD/JPY chart that deserves closer attention as the current advance places it comfortably above the recent and prior significant highs. For a while, technical traders may have been anticipating the formation of a head and shoulders reversal pattern but this proved to be incorrect as successive weekly surges laid waste to that narrative.

The current bullish advance has shown little sign of slowing down, however a short term pullback towards the (90.50 – 91.10) zone of support should not be discounted. This area provided multiple inflection points in the past and remains a key zone for a bullish continuation. Failure to remain above the zone of support for the week ahead could suggest a slow down and potential deeper pullback towards 88.80 – a point at which the bullish narrative would need to be re-assessed.

CAD/JPY Weekly Chart

Canadian Dollar (CAD) Technical Forecast: USD/CAD and CAD/JPY Setups

Chart prepared by Richard Snow, IG

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for Next Week
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for Next Week
2021-10-16 12:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecasts for the Week Ahead - USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY
Japanese Yen Forecasts for the Week Ahead - USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY
2021-10-16 04:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Coils at Support - XAU/USD Breakout Imminent
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Coils at Support - XAU/USD Breakout Imminent
2021-10-15 20:00:00
Gold Q4 Technical Forecast: Long-term Price Pattern Remains in Focus
Gold Q4 Technical Forecast: Long-term Price Pattern Remains in Focus
2021-10-15 08:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

CAD/JPY
USD/CAD
Bearish