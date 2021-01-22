News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD and Nasdaq 100: Are These Breaks Backed by Trends?
2021-01-22 04:45:00
Central Bank Watch: BOC & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-01-21 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Crude Oil Prices Watching the US Dollar as the Weekend Nears
2021-01-22 06:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-01-21 22:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Forecast: Three Dow Stocks to Watch in the Week Ahead
2021-01-22 16:30:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Three Dow Stocks to Watch in the Week Ahead
2021-01-21 21:05:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Weekly Reversal- Bear Market Rally or More?
2021-01-22 20:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: What to Make of Recent Rebound? Levels for XAU/USD
2021-01-22 12:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling (GBP) Weekly Outlook: Two Steps Forward, One Step Back
2021-01-22 16:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD to Top 1.38 if Resistance Breaks
2021-01-21 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Outlook: Yen Falters Today but Faces Stout Topside Resistance
2021-01-22 13:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Biden Ascends to Presidency - Will Greenback Descend? Levels for DXY Index
2021-01-20 20:40:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.54% Gold: -0.87% Silver: -1.82% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/3BoduI6beG
  • Earnings season is underway and key tech leaders are set to report next week. Get your #Dowjones market update from @PeterHanksFX here:https://t.co/vAesS48lgG https://t.co/es8tChHx3y
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 100.00%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 66.20%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/cFre7YkQsc
  • The heaviest concentration for potential market volatility in scheduled events next week seems to me to be Tuesday-Wednesday: https://t.co/DyDASx24zL
  • EUR/USD slightly stronger, still trading below ECB's "key" 1.22 level $EUR $USD https://t.co/M7vGf4BWQI
  • Next week's economic docket includes (among many things): 4Q US and European GDP figures; the FOMC rate decision and the IMF's 2021 world economic outlook. But given this market, would be surprised if Tesla earnings (Wed after the close) didn't rouse the most attention/impact
  • Indices Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.12% FTSE 100: 0.08% France 40: 0.08% Wall Street: 0.00% US 500: -0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/hRkA9W16rB
  • Dollar Index slightly stronger as stocks close out a strong week in the red $DXY $USD https://t.co/hB9uOz7B8x
  • Poll: Risk assets are pushing highs (records for US indices) with measures of leverage pushing records and holdings of hedges/havens exceptionally low. How much longer do you think the broad bull trend will continue before the next cleansing reversal (20% or greater pullback)?
  • What are some factors impacting Euro’s forecast this quarter? Get your free forecast here: https://t.co/kpBYVz31Bd #DailyFXGuides https://t.co/fT0Uib4sr4
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Weekly Reversal- Bear Market Rally or More?

Gold Price Outlook: Gold Weekly Reversal- Bear Market Rally or More?

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Gold Technical Price Outlook: XAU/USD Weekly Trade Levels

Advertisement

Gold prices are poised to snap a two-week losing streak with XAU/USD up more than 1.3% to trade at 1856 in early US trade on Friday. An outside weekly-reversal marks the second occurrence in just three weeks and while this development would typically be considered constructive, the rebound keeps price within the broader August decline and the focus is on a break of this week’s range for guidance. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the gold weekly charts heading into the close of the month. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this gold technical setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Feb 01
( 13:02 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Weekly

Gold Price Outlook: Gold Weekly Reversal- Bear Market Rally or More?

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Gold on Tradingview

Notes: In my last Gold Weekly PriceOutlook we noted that an early-month breakout in the XAU/USD was already approaching Major resistance and to, “look to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops on a test of 1956.” Price registered a high at 1959 before marking an outside weekly-reversal lower to close that week back below confluence resistance at the 2011 high week close / high close at 1897/1909.

The decline rebounded this week off the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the November advance at 1806 and the focus is on this recovery. Initial resistance at the August channel line (currently ~1880s) with a breach / close above 1897/1909 still needed to shift the broader focus higher towards 1956 once again. Critical support rests at the highlighted trendline confluence around the 50% retracement at 1763 – a break below this threshold would suggest a larger correction is underway with such a scenario exposing 1682/89.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download our latest quarterly Gold Price Forecast
Get My Guide

Bottom line: The gold price rebound keeps XAU/USD within the confines of the August downtrend. From a trading standpoint, the threat for a larger correction remains while below 1909 – look for topside exhaustion ahead of this threshold on recoveries IF price is heading lower. Ultimately a deeper pullback may offer more favorable opportunities closer to trend support with a breach above 1956 needed to mark trend resumption. Stay nimble here- expecting some volatility in the days ahead. Review my latest Gold Price Outlook for a closer look at the near-term XAU/USD technical trading levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Gold Trader Sentiment – XAU/USD Price Chart

Gold Price Outlook: Gold Weekly Reversal- Bear Market Rally or More?
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long Gold- the ratio stands at +4.22 (80.84% of traders are long) – typically bearishreading
  • Long positions are3.31% lower than yesterday and 10.36% lower from last week
  • Short positions are5.30% lower than yesterday and 11.67% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Positioning is more net-long than yesterday but less net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed Gold trading bias.
Gold MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -1% -14% -4%
Weekly -10% 19% -6%
Learn how shifts in Gold retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

---

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Outlook: USD Surges as Index Rebounds off Trend Support
US Dollar Outlook: USD Surges as Index Rebounds off Trend Support
2021-01-17 10:00:00
Mexican Peso Technical Forecast: USD/MXN Picks Up Buyer Support
Mexican Peso Technical Forecast: USD/MXN Picks Up Buyer Support
2021-01-17 07:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Pullback at Hand Before Next Leg Higher?
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Pullback at Hand Before Next Leg Higher?
2021-01-17 04:00:00
Sterling (GBP) Weekly Forecasts: GBP Supported by Covid Vaccination Hopes
Sterling (GBP) Weekly Forecasts: GBP Supported by Covid Vaccination Hopes
2021-01-16 22:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed