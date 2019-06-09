Never miss a story from Paul Robinson

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Paul Robinson

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

Crude Oil Technical Outlook:

  • WTI crude oil weekly candlestick suggests turnaround
  • Counter-trend rally may be all we get, bigger picture still in doubt

Check out the DailyFX Trading Guides page for intermediate-term forecasts, educational content aimed all experience levels, and more.

WTI crude oil weekly candlestick suggests turnaround

Last week, oil found itself in an ugly position again, but was able to find support via the low-end of a range created during Jan/Feb. The bounce on Thursday brought with it limited follow-through to end the week, however; the price action for the week resolved in the form of a reversal candle that could set into motion some more buying in the days ahead.

Next week might not bring with it rip-roaring power, as oil is already failing to follow stocks higher in the same manner in which it did on the down-side. (This may be a symptom of a broader problem on the macro-front, a story for another day.) This relative weakness could change, of course, should the ‘risk-on’ theme mature.

Looking at the near-term technical landscape, the trend-line running lower from three weeks ago is first up as resistance. This may only prove to be minor resistance, but given how crude has acted thus far that might be all that is needed to keep a lid on a bounce.

Trade above the trend-line will bring in the prospect of higher prices (57+), but without seeing further evidence the initial thrust off the low wants to hold up it can’t be ruled out that it won’t simply amount to a choppy grind higher that eventually leads to another dive lower.

To get things moving lower, a break below last week’s low at 50.54 will lend to extending a slide. If a solid-looking consolidation pattern is built over the course of a few days or longer, then it might offer a decent-looking continuation trade as a fresh group of sellers get anxious in the absence of strength from oversold conditions.

All-in-all, the outlook for next week leans in favor of the long-side, but only tentatively-so at the moment.

Check out the IG Client Sentiment page to find out how changes in positioning in major markets could signal the next price move.

Crude Oil Weekly Chart (Reversal candle)

Oil

Crude Oil Daily Chart (Support, resistance to watch)

Oil

Helpful Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX