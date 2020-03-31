We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Breaking Through Technical Support
2020-03-31 09:30:00
US Dollar May Rise if PMI Data Kindles Demand for Liquidity
2020-03-31 08:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Oil Price, US Rates Analysis: Cross Aseet Correlation
2020-03-31 10:30:00
Gold Prices Edge Lower But Coronavirus Fears Underpin Haven Bids
2020-03-31 07:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and S&P 500 Slow Advance a Best Outcome, G7 and Chinese PMI Ahead
2020-03-31 02:30:00
Stock Market Forecast: Recession Likely Unavoidable Amid Virus Fallout
2020-03-30 15:12:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Edge Lower But Coronavirus Fears Underpin Haven Bids
2020-03-31 07:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500 & Gold
2020-03-30 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Easing, FTSE 100 Gaining Ground
2020-03-31 08:10:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500 & Gold
2020-03-30 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Oil Price, US Rates Analysis: Cross Aseet Correlation
2020-03-31 10:30:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Mar 24, 2020 09:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 111.12.
2020-03-31 09:23:00
USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Oil Price, US Rates Analysis: Cross Aseet Correlation

2020-03-31 10:30:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

USD/CAD, Oil Price, USD/JPY Analysis & News

Canadian Dollar Remains Skewed to the Downside as Oil Link Converges

In our previous note we highlighted that the positive relationship between oil prices and the Canadian Dollar had temporarily broken down, this came amid a correction lower in USD/CAD following the Federal Reserve’s QE announcement. Alongside this, the central bank had also addressed concerns over USD funding via swap lines. However, we are starting to see a convergence between the relationship of CAD and oil prices with the 1-week correlation at -0.27 from -0.45. Therefore, with oil prices remaining downbeat we maintain a bearish bias on Canadian Dollar, particularly against a more defensive currency such as the Japanese Yen after the Japanese fiscal year end.

USD/CAD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 54% 2% 22%
Weekly 189% -18% 27%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

Easing US Rates Call for Lower USD/JPY

It is also worth noting that the Japanese Yen has had an increasingly negative relationship with US 10yr yields. As such, with the latter continuing to ease in recent sessions we feel USD/JPY is relatively elevated at current levels and thus expect the Yen to strengthen in the near term. Of note, today may see somewhat of a choppy session as we head to the London fix (4pm), particularly after the mini-flash crash at the Tokyo fix overnight.

Equities Forecast
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Download our Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy

Figure 1. Cross-Asset Correlation (1 Week, 1 Month & 3 Month Timeframe)

Source: Refinitiv, DailyFX. The Topix is used a proxy for the Nikkei 225.

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

