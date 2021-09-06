Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY, NZD/JPY

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar and S&P 500 Facing Directional Along With Tempo Reversals on Seasonal Shift?
2021-09-06 02:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, AUD/USD, RBA, EUR/USD, ECB, USD/CAD, BoC
2021-09-05 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Outlook: Oil Prices Test Big Levels after US Job Data (NFP) Miss Expectations
2021-09-04 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Aug 02, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 7,092.50.
2021-09-02 17:23:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Rose After Mixed NFPs. Nikkei 225 Saw Best Week Since 2020, More Next?
2021-09-06 00:30:00
Dow Jones Gains as Crude Oil Prices Boost Energy Stocks, Hang Seng Index Eyes NFPs
2021-09-03 01:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Boosted by Lackluster NFP and Weaker Dollar
2021-09-05 00:00:00
Gold Price Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Boosted by Lackluster NFP and Weaker Dollar
2021-09-05 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Levels: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-09-03 21:13:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Needs a Domestic Boost to Move Higher
2021-09-03 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setup: USD/JPY, USD/CAD, EUR/USD Ahead of NFP
2021-09-03 08:11:00
Nikkei 225 Up as Japan PM Suga Quits, US Jobs Data Due. Where To For USD/JPY?
2021-09-03 07:04:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 BoE Saunders Speech due at 07:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-06
  • Bitcoin Cash (BCH)/Bitcoin (BTC) spread starting to look interesting - simple moving averages supportive. #bitcoin #btc #bitcoincash #bch @DailyFX Chart via @IGcom https://t.co/sXuklyCAlh
  • Alt-coin market continues to out-perform...nears mid-May high. #eth #btc #ada #sol #xrp #lts @DailyFXTeam Chart via @tradingview https://t.co/0q023jekAo
  • Greed is a natural human emotion that affects individuals to varying degrees. Unfortunately, when viewed in the context of trading, greed has proven to be a hindrance more often than it has assisted traders. Learn how to control greed in trading here: https://t.co/kODPAfJE79 https://t.co/fGZGH4NoYc
  • Implementing a trading checklist is a vital part of the trading process because it helps traders to stay disciplined, stick to the trading plan, and builds confidence. Learn how to stick to the plan, stay disciplined, and use a checklist here: https://t.co/SQUCCYRCIk https://t.co/BmAyFdGwp7
  • Knowing how to accurately value a stock enables traders to identify and take advantage of opportunities in the stock market. Find out the difference between a stock's market and intrinsic value, and the importance of the two here: https://t.co/QszmdZFxlk https://t.co/pBfFBeQA9H
  • Join @IlyaSpivak at 22:00 EST/2:00 GMT for his cross-market weekly outlook webinar. Register here: https://t.co/MKGHc9ae64 https://t.co/3TWEaffZ52
  • (APAC Stocks Briefing) Nasdaq 100 Rose After Mixed NFPs. Nikkei 225 Saw Best Week Since 2020, More Next? #NASDAQ100 #Nikkei225 #NFP https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/09/06/Nasdaq-100-Rose-After-Mixed-NFPs-Nikkei-225-Saw-Best-Week-Since-2020-More-Next.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/JmULBlOy8h
  • Recessions can devastate the economy and disrupt the fortunes of individuals, businesses, and investors. But economic decline in the business cycle is inevitable, and your trading can be defined by how you respond to crisis. learn how to prepare here: https://t.co/e4CnobJCss https://t.co/tsocJsBeVo
  • RT @FxWestwater: Australian Dollar Forecast: $AUDUSD Traders Brace for RBA, Chinese Data Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2021/09/05/Australian-Dollar-Forecast-AUDUSD-Traders-Brace-for-RBA-Chinese-Data.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/R4iY7N…
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY, NZD/JPY

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY, NZD/JPY

Daniel McCarthy,

AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY, NZD/JPY Technical Analysis - Talking Points

  • Commodity FX rejected recent lows against JPY but are yet to make new highs
  • CAD/JPY nears the top of the range, still has work to do to break the downtrend
  • AUD/JPY and NZD/JPY have similar set-ups. Will bigger trends emerge?

AUD/JPY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

AUD/JPY has experienced a strong move higher of late after bouncing off the August low of 77.90. The move to that low was sharp and then followed by quick retracement, which suggests the market rejected the low.

With this rally, the down-sloping trend channel resistance has been broken and the previous high and resistance level at 81.58 has been overcome. The 21-day simple moving average (SMA) is pointing higher and the 200-day SMA also has a positive gradient. However, the spot price has yet to cross the 200-day SMA and its current placement at 82.02 may provide some resistance.

Further out, there is likely to be resistance at the previous high of 84.19 and then at the multi-year high of 85.81, seen in May.

AUD/JPY DAILY CHART

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY, NZD/JPY

Chart created in TradingView

CAD/JPY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

CAD/JPY is in a bearish-sloping trend channel at the moment, after breaking the up-trend line support. The trend line from the November bottom of 77.92 held until July when the current trading channel began.

The July selloff tested the previous low at 85.43 but the level held on that first attempt. The second move to test the 85.43 support smashed through to print a low of 84.67. This move quickly retraced back up through the 200-day SMA and is testing the top side of the channel.

A break-out above this barrier would be met with more resistance levels. 88.25 is a down trend channel line and 88.46 is the previous high. Beyond that, there is a minor resistance level at 90.40 before the more significant resistance at the multi-year high of 91.18

CAD/JPY DAILY CHART

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY, NZD/JPY

Chart created in TradingView

NZD/JPY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

NZD/JPY has been in a wide sideways trading pattern since February, with a slight bias in the trading channel pointing down. It’s possible this may be a pause in a bigger-picture move.

In mid-July and then again in mid-August, the cross made a new low, but in both cases, the sell-off was short lived and rejected.

The current formation came after a fast-moving rally from 68.80 in November to 79.20 in March. The short-term 21-day simple moving average (SMA) did not break below the longer-term 200-day SMA suggesting that the was not enough momentum to push significantly lower.

On the topside the 2 previous highs of 78.77 and 80.18 are the next resistance levels.

NZD/JPY DAILY CHART

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY, NZD/JPY

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, CHF/JPY: Will Japanese Yen Weakening Resume Against European Currencies?
EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, CHF/JPY: Will Japanese Yen Weakening Resume Against European Currencies?
2021-08-30 02:34:00
EUR/GBP Ebbs and Tests Channel Support, a Temporary Bounce May Occur Soon
EUR/GBP Ebbs and Tests Channel Support, a Temporary Bounce May Occur Soon
2021-07-28 21:00:00
Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN Wanders Aimlessly as Key Resistance Comes in Focus
Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN Wanders Aimlessly as Key Resistance Comes in Focus
2021-07-22 19:00:00
Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN Wilts as Traders Await Mexico Inflation Data
Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN Wilts as Traders Await Mexico Inflation Data
2021-07-07 17:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/JPY
Bullish
NZD/JPY
CAD/JPY