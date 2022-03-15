News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Consolidates After Failing to Push Back Above Former Support
2022-03-14 22:30:00
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Holding Firm Amidst Rising Tensions in Ukraine & Looming Fed
2022-03-14 10:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Australian Dollar Tanks With Commodities as Risks Sink in. Where to For AUD/USD?
2022-03-15 02:00:00
Fed Week: USD Dollar, S&P 500, Nasdaq, Gold, Oil Technical Setups
2022-03-14 15:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecasts: Stuck at Support for Lift-Off
2022-03-14 14:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Hang Seng, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Fed Hike, Ukraine
2022-03-14 12:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Potential Double Top Forms - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-03-14 17:30:00
Fed Week: USD Dollar, S&P 500, Nasdaq, Gold, Oil Technical Setups
2022-03-14 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Fed Week: USD Dollar, S&P 500, Nasdaq, Gold, Oil Technical Setups
2022-03-14 15:30:00
British Pound Dollar Outlook: GBP/USD Remains Under Pressure at 1.3000
2022-03-14 11:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Gains as US Bond Yields Soar Ahead of Fed Liftoff
2022-03-14 18:00:00
Fed Week: USD Dollar, S&P 500, Nasdaq, Gold, Oil Technical Setups
2022-03-14 15:30:00
More View more
Australian Dollar Tanks With Commodities as Risks Sink in. Where to For AUD/USD?

Australian Dollar Tanks With Commodities as Risks Sink in. Where to For AUD/USD?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, US Dollar, Crude Oil, PBOC, RBA, Fed - Talking Points

  • The Australian Dollar is under pressure as the commodity complex sinks
  • The RBA minutes reveal little for rates but the Fed is all set for lift-off
  • Risk sentiment has undermined AUD, what would rescue AUD/USD?

The Australian Dollar has been pummelled in the last few sessions as negative risk sentiment has kicked in at the same time that commodity markets are reeling.

AUD/USD made a high of 0.7441 last week when commodity markets roared to new heights. They have since retraced much of those gains, most notably in the energy sector. The WTI crude oil futures contract is now trading near US$ 100 bbl against last weeks’ peak of US$ 130.50 bbl.

Industrial metals, precious metals and agricultural commodities have all seen varying degrees of large declines since their highs, but not as severe as energy.

The backdrop for commodities is mixed with the Russian invasion of Ukraine causing mayhem for supply lines, while China appears to be facing economic challenges.

The resurging spread of Covid-19 is causing the lockdown of several major cities as authorities pursue their zero-case policy.

The PBOC left the medium-term lending (MLF) facility unchanged at 2.85%, when the market had been looking for a cut to 2.75%.

The data from China today was stronger than expected with year-to-date year-on-year industrial production coming in at 7.5% instead of 4.0% anticipated.

The RBA minutes for their March meeting were released today and there were no surprises in there. The RBA did say that “Members noted that labour market conditions were the tightest since 2008 and the outlook remained positive.

The Australian employment numbers are due out on Thursday with the market anticipating 37k jobs were added in February and a slight drop in the unemployment rate to 4.1%.

It would take a blistering upside surprise in the jobs data for the RBA to move on rates at their next meeting in early April.

They have previously said that they will want to see first quarter CPI before making an adjustment. This will not be released until late April, making the May gathering the next potentially “live” meeting.

This contrasts with the US Federal Reserve that has telegraphed a 25-basis point hike on Wednesday, which could undermine AUD/USD.

AUD/USD Technical Analysis

The Australian Dollar crashed below severalsimple moving averages (SMA) to start the week. This could suggest that bearish momentum is evolving, like it did in November last year. It should be noted though that past performance is not indicative of future results.

Contradicting that, the ascending trend channel remains in place, although the price is close to breaking below the lower bound.

Support could be at the previous lows of 0.70948, 0.70863, 0.70518 and 0.69676.

On the topside, resistance might be at the pivot point of 0.72454 that coincides with the 21-day SMA. Resistance may also be found at the prior highs of 0.73675 and 0.74412.

AUDUSD CHART

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq 100 May Lead Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng Index Lower Amid Stagflation Concerns
Nasdaq 100 May Lead Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng Index Lower Amid Stagflation Concerns
2022-03-15 01:00:00
DAX (Germany40) Rips Through Resistance as European Equities Rise
DAX (Germany40) Rips Through Resistance as European Equities Rise
2022-03-14 17:08:00
US Dollar Under Pressure as Consumers Raise Inflation Expectations
US Dollar Under Pressure as Consumers Raise Inflation Expectations
2022-03-14 15:00:00
FTSE, DAX Technical Outlook: UK and EU Equities Start the Week Higher
FTSE, DAX Technical Outlook: UK and EU Equities Start the Week Higher
2022-03-14 11:43:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish
USDOLLAR
Oil - Brent Crude