Snap Lockdown Puts RBNZ Hike into Question, NZD/USD Drops to Three-Week Low

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Faces 1.1800 to 1.1700 Range or Break as Taper Fodder Picks Up
2021-08-17 04:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-08-16 16:37:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Fall Amid Viral Concerns, US Retail Sales Data in Focus
2021-08-17 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Extend Lower Amid Weaker US and Chinese Data
2021-08-16 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Advances Despite Growth Concerns, Hang Seng Tests Support
2021-08-17 01:00:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-08-16 00:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Firms Back Into Range Ahead of Fed Powell Speech
2021-08-17 03:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Surges From Yearly Low- XAU/USD Levels
2021-08-16 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Eases Despite Strong UK Jobs Data
2021-08-17 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-08-16 16:37:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Falls on Soft US and Chinese Data. AUD/JPY Eyed
2021-08-16 23:00:00
Technical Levels: DXY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-08-16 16:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.18% Germany 30: -0.04% France 40: -0.39% Wall Street: -0.42% US 500: -0.42% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/UiW4kHYs7t
  • Slippage can be a common occurrence in forex trading but is often misunderstood. Understanding how forex slippage occurs can enable a trader to minimize negative slippage, while potentially maximizing positive slippage. Learn about FX slippage here: https://t.co/Blrl0uF2Ct https://t.co/rZeIexDs64
  • Coming up at half past. I'll be talking about the charts, the confidence indicators due this week and the IG client sentiment data. Do join me if you can https://t.co/GOM3z7osbz
  • 💶 GDP Growth Rate QoQ 2nd Est (Q2) Actual: 2% Expected: 2% Previous: -0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-17
  • 💶 GDP Growth Rate YoY 2nd Est (Q2) Actual: 13.6% Expected: 13.7% Previous: -1.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-17
  • Heads Up:💶 GDP Growth Rate QoQ 2nd Est (Q2) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 2% Previous: -0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-17
  • Heads Up:💶 GDP Growth Rate YoY 2nd Est (Q2) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 13.7% Previous: -1.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-17
  • Join @MartinSEssex at 5:30 EST/9:30 GMT for a webinar on trading sentiment. Register here: https://t.co/CX9djlHnWK https://t.co/kxec7mPncO
  • What is your forex trading style? Take the quiz and find out: https://t.co/YY3ePTpzSI https://t.co/anCzlWUfsp
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 84.76%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 78.84%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/iEcUtbBfJ8
Snap Lockdown Puts RBNZ Hike into Question, NZD/USD Drops to Three-Week Low

Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst

Key Talking Points:

  • New Zealand enters a snap 3-day lockdown after one confirmed case of Covid-19 in Auckland
  • RBNZ probability of 25 bps hike drops to 85% from 100%
  • NZD/USD resting on key support area

The New Zealand Dollar has spiked lower this morning after a snap 3-day lockdown has been announced. This comes after the first case of Covid-19 was detected in the country since February, with Auckland having an extended 7-day lockdown as it is the origin of the only case confirmed in the last six months.

The decision was made by Prime Minister Jacinda Arden who argues that “it is better to start high and go down levels than to start too low, not contain the virus and see it move quickly”. Both New Zealand and Australia have been praised in the past for their swift action to control the virus, but this nationwide lockdown on the basis of one confirmed case may seem a bit extreme.

But that is not the main worry for markets as a three-day lockdown is likely to have little to no impact on the local economy, the issue is the increasing calls from economists that are now predicting that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will not change the Overnight Cash Rate (OCR) at tomorrow’s meeting, which is a U-turn on expectations that it would be the first central bank to hike rates. In fact, money markets were pricing in a 100% chance of a 25 bps hike at Wednesday’s meeting, and a 20% chance that the bank would hike 50 bps. This has now been updated to an 85% chance of a 25 bps hike, with a 15% chance of no change at all.

NZD/USD is moving lower on the back of this change in expectations but I would expect the RBNZ to go ahead with its planned monetary schedule, which would likely include a 25bps rate hike in tomorrow’s meeting as this decision would have been made a few days in advanced and I find it hard to believe that they would change their mind from one day to another on the basis of a preventive measure.

But this situation has made it more difficult to try and predict the reaction in the New Zealand Dollar on the back of tomorrow’s meeting, as what seemed like a done deal just hours ago is now up in the air. I would expect an unchanged OCR would be a blow to the kiwi, possibly sending NZD/USD below its current support range (0.6938 – 0.6883).

Alternatively, if a rate hike is in fact confirmed, then I would expect to see the pair back above 0.70, where it was before the lockdown was announced, and possibly attempting to break above resistance at 0.7093.

NZD/USD Daily chart

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

