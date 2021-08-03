British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Rejects 1.40 Level

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Three Women Leaders Changing Finance, Economics and Business
2021-08-03 06:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-08-02 19:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil Forecast: XAU Eyes NFPs to Gauge Taper Timeline Appetite
2021-08-03 04:00:00
Dow Jones Retreats amid Growth Concerns, Hang Seng May Pull Back
2021-08-03 01:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Retreats amid Growth Concerns, Hang Seng May Pull Back
2021-08-03 01:00:00
Nasdaq Fluctuates Following Rosy ISM Manufacturing Report
2021-08-02 14:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price
2021-08-03 09:23:00
Gold, Crude Oil Forecast: XAU Eyes NFPs to Gauge Taper Timeline Appetite
2021-08-03 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Rejects 1.40 Level
2021-08-03 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-08-02 19:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Under Pressure Following Comments from Fed's Waller
2021-08-02 21:00:00
USD/JPY Eyes July Low with US Yields Under Pressure Ahead of NFP Report
2021-08-02 17:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Technical analysis of charts aims to identify patterns and market trends by utilizing differing forms of technical chart types and other chart functions. Learn about the top three technical analysis tools here: https://t.co/KDjIjLdTSk https://t.co/arE0VMeE3k
  • Coming up at half past the hour. I'll be analysing the charts, looking at the confidence data on the calendar this week and talking about the IG client sentiment numbers. Do join me if you can https://t.co/nm3tP1xRmA
  • Join @MartinSEssex at 5:30 EST/9:30 EST for a webinar on trading sentiment. Register here: https://t.co/CX9djlHnWK https://t.co/NN8iRzbMsl
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.65%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 77.78%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/mhS5GPlzBU
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.17% Oil - US Crude: -0.22% Silver: -0.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/DrnTBv3TGT
  • Forex sentiment analysis can be a useful tool to help traders understand and act on price behavior. Learn how to get the most out of understanding trader sentiment here: https://t.co/rJznrXkcYz https://t.co/F98u380a6a
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.63% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.42% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.15% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.01% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.00% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/qb29dNwFFu
  • 🇨🇭 Consumer Confidence (Q3) Actual: 10 Previous: -18 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-03
  • 🇪🇸 Unemployment Change (JUL) Actual: -197.8K Previous: -166.9K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-03
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.31% US 500: 0.27% France 40: 0.20% FTSE 100: -0.04% Germany 30: -0.14% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/wOyy3Nhn5u
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Rejects 1.40 Level

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Rejects 1.40 Level

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

GBP price, news and analysis:

  • GBP/USD is unlikely to move far ahead of Thursday’s policy announcement by the Bank of England’s monetary policy committee.
  • However, after easing back from psychological resistance at 1.40 late last week, it could slip further near-term.

GBP/USD backs away from resistance

The rejection by GBP/USD of the 1.40 psychological resistance level on Thursday and Friday last week may have marked a turning point for the pair and it would be no surprise if it eased further ahead of this coming Thursday’s meeting of the Bank of England’s rate-setting monetary policy committee.

GBP/USD Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (January 20 – August 3, 2021)

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Rejects 1.40 Level

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

However, as the chart above shows, previous trendline resistance may now act as support, potentially limiting any losses ahead of the MPC meeting, where policymakers will likely repeat that they are not tightening policy just yet.

In the meantime, a UK spat with France, which was left out when the UK loosened entry requirements for visitors from most of Europe, could harm sentiment. On the other hand, in an effort to curb the UK’spingdemic of contact tracing notifications, the Government has restricted the parameters of the National Health Service’s Covid-19 phone app – a potential positive for the UK economy and therefore the Pound.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Equities Technical Outlook: Indecision in DAX 30 and IBEX 35 as CAC 40 Aims for New All-Time High
Equities Technical Outlook: Indecision in DAX 30 and IBEX 35 as CAC 40 Aims for New All-Time High
2021-08-03 09:30:00
ZAR Price Outlook: USD/ZAR Slides lower, PMI data and USD Sentiment Shift
ZAR Price Outlook: USD/ZAR Slides lower, PMI data and USD Sentiment Shift
2021-08-03 09:27:00
Australian Dollar Pops as the RBA Leaves Taper Plan in Place. Now What?
Australian Dollar Pops as the RBA Leaves Taper Plan in Place. Now What?
2021-08-03 05:00:00
Dow Jones Retreats amid Growth Concerns, Hang Seng May Pull Back
Dow Jones Retreats amid Growth Concerns, Hang Seng May Pull Back
2021-08-03 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish