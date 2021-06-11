South African Rand Price Action Setups: USD/ZAR, EUR/ZAR, GBP/ZAR

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD June Open Range Vulnerable as ECB Sticks to Higher PEPP
2021-06-11 15:00:00
Inflation (CPI), The Fed & ECB – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-06-11 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Crude Oil Outlook – Room to Rally 10% or More Before Big Levels Met
2021-06-11 12:30:00
Crude Oil, Gold Price Outlook: US Lifts Sanctions on Some Iranians, Inflation Ignored
2021-06-11 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since May 20, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 34,102.00.
2021-06-11 09:23:00
Market Minutes: Did Traders Forget or Ignore the ECB and US Inflation Data?
2021-06-10 20:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Upside Test as US Rates Drop - Last Chance for Volatility
2021-06-11 09:35:00
Crude Oil, Gold Price Outlook: US Lifts Sanctions on Some Iranians, Inflation Ignored
2021-06-11 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Hits a Record as Meme Stocks Slide, No Dollar Breaks Until Fed?
2021-06-11 03:00:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-06-10 21:20:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-06-10 19:00:00
Mid-Week Market Updates: EUR, CAD Look Higher versus USD; Red Flags for Gold Breakout
2021-06-09 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Lumber - haven't seen a chart formation like this for...well I can't think of one tbh. #lumber #timber @DailyFX Prices via @IGcom https://t.co/6yTFNbKrUT
  • $usdcad now at r1 next spot on my charts 2203 https://t.co/yNqtaT4ydP https://t.co/75lZSq7gGz
  • House bill could force tech giants to separate platforms from other businesses - could force Amazon to split or shed private-label goods - bill to be introduced as soon as Friday, sources
  • After holding steady through a roaring US CPI, the Dollar is putting in tentative breaks after a lower-tier UofM print. DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter takes score for Friday! https://t.co/gb2hxrTwcY
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: -0.38% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.44% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.45% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.57% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.74% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.99% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/m6KkAADVMC
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.89% FTSE 100: 0.76% Germany 30: 0.68% US 500: -0.07% Wall Street: -0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/C4gcMAcEMC
  • A closer look at Bitcoin price action shows BTC/USD trading within the confines of an descending pitchfork formation extending off yearly highs. Get your $btc market update from @MBForex here:https://t.co/o83jNRUzh0 https://t.co/1HRLJuR1VX
  • USD/CAD - having a crack at range resistance..#usd #loonie #usdcad @DailyFX https://t.co/HxjavXKdeS
  • US Secretary of State urges China to cease pressure campaign against Taiwan
  • CAD at a two week low vs USD, still remains within a well defined range https://t.co/KxmmJcrftb
South African Rand Price Action Setups: USD/ZAR, EUR/ZAR, GBP/ZAR

South African Rand Price Action Setups: USD/ZAR, EUR/ZAR, GBP/ZAR

Warren Venketas, Markets Writer

ZAR ANALYSIS

  • ZAR ends rollercoaster week up against majors
  • U.S. inflation a non-event as traders look forward to next week’s FOMC meeting

Visit the DailyFX Educational Center to discover more on price action and chart formations!

The Rand has been put through its paces this week after a weak start leading up to the U.S. CPI print. Post-announcement, we saw a strong pullback by ZAR bulls but not enough to end the week in the green. The global economic picture remains optimistic with Europe looking like the frontrunner. This generally tends to have a risk-on consequence which has been the case this year landing the Rand in the “butter” so to speak.

Advertisement

Comparatively, the local currency has flexed its muscle against its Emerging Market (EM) currency peers which again is by no means a South African outperformance but rather a winner by default. The Rands EM counterparts have simply experienced greater relative economic hardships be it COVID-19 or geopolitical. The graphic below illustrates this particularly well comparing global currencies against the U.S. dollar:

currencies vs usd

Source: Reuters

RAND TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/ZAR Daily Chart:

USD/ZAR daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

This week we witnessed USD/ZAR pushing above trendline resistance (black) spurred on by a resurgent U.S. dollar. As mentioned in my article earlier this week, bullish divergence ensued which gave rise to the upturn which breached my quoted resistance target of 13.6890 at the time. While prices remain above trendline resistance, markets are likely to adopt a wait-and-see approach ahead of next weeks key risk event (FOMC meeting).

This may lead to a consolidatory sideways movement between 13.5000 psychological and 13.7670 levels. These two levels will serve as initial support and resistance targets respectively.

EUR/ZAR Daily Chart:

EUR/ZAR daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

EUR/ZAR showed a similar trend to USD/ZAR with a strong start for the Euro prior to midweek announcements. The ECB interest rate decision and guidance on the PEPP program did not do much in terms of market volatility which saw end of week Rand strength.

Price action reveals trendline support (black) holding with 16.5000 horizontal level serving as initial support. A break below will bring into focus the 16.2923 swing low while bulls are eyeing 16.7524 swing high as a resistance target. The trend remains firmly to the downside with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) favoring bearish momentum despite recently moving out of oversold territory.

GBP/ZAR Daily Chart:

GBP/ZAR daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Pound Sterling has gained against the Rand this week. The 19.0000 support level was tested at market open but GBP/ZAR bears were unable to sustain prices below this key psychological zone. The Pound rally created a resistance target at 19.4318. From the bearish perspective, should 19.0000 be broken below, the key area of confluence from 2019 at 18.8000 will provide subsequent support.

KEY ECONOMIC EVENTS TO LOOK FORWARD TO NEXT WEEK

ZAR economic calendar

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

--- Written by Warren Venketas for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

U.S. Consumer Sentiment Rebounds but Fails to Create Volatility as Markets Await the Fed
U.S. Consumer Sentiment Rebounds but Fails to Create Volatility as Markets Await the Fed
2021-06-11 14:15:00
Inflation (CPI), The Fed & ECB – FinTwit Trends to Watch
Inflation (CPI), The Fed & ECB – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-06-11 14:00:00
EUR/GBP Price Forecast - Negative Sentiment May Test Recent Range Support
EUR/GBP Price Forecast - Negative Sentiment May Test Recent Range Support
2021-06-11 11:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Upside Test as US Rates Drop - Last Chance for Volatility
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Upside Test as US Rates Drop - Last Chance for Volatility
2021-06-11 09:35:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/ZAR
USDOLLAR