USD/ZAR Outlook: Can SA GDP Figures Unsettle Recent Rand Strength?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Positioning Data Sending Bearish Signals for US Dollar | Webinar
2021-06-08 11:30:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Top Struggling to Find Follow-Through?
2021-06-08 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Traders Set Sights Above $70 With Uptrend Intact
2021-06-07 22:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye Resistance at $70 as Selling Pressure Builds
2021-06-07 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-06-08 07:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-06-07 07:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices See Pressures Building at $1,900, ETF Outflows an Ominous Sign
2021-06-08 06:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-08 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD May Slip Lower
2021-06-08 08:00:00
S&P 500, Dollar and GBPUSD Breakout Pressure Builds, But Beware an AUDUSD Outcome
2021-06-08 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Positioning Data Sending Bearish Signals for US Dollar | Webinar
2021-06-08 11:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-08 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The AB=CD pattern is simple once you know how to spot it and draw the proper Fibonacci retracements. Make your trading strategy as simple as ABCD here: https://t.co/AKmlmaAZBS https://t.co/vpSGiMYGIq
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.19% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.05% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.05% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.14% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.17% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.21% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/2n5PPkpBTM
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Balance of Trade (APR) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: $-69B Previous: $-74.4B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-08
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 Balance of Trade (APR) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: C$-0.7B Previous: C$-1.14B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-08
  • 🇧🇷 Retail Sales MoM (APR) Actual: 1.8% Expected: 0.1% Previous: -0.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-08
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 Retail Sales MoM (APR) due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.1% Previous: -0.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-08
  • It seems the markets are riding high, but risk is always lurking around the corner. Consider your escape plan before you find yourself in collapsing market. What are the top havens for different conditions in 2021? Find out from @JohnKicklighter here: https://t.co/1oeXWEsJkb https://t.co/HL9pukYLIL
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in USD/CAD are long at 78.36%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 74.07%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/QrL1jz11bq
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.22% Silver: -0.70% Oil - US Crude: -0.88% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/vLFdwMCF0B
  • What suits your style of trading stocks or commodities? Find out what are the differences in these two markets here: https://t.co/BnA07cMV0s https://t.co/ATafbmpHoJ
USD/ZAR Outlook: Can SA GDP Figures Unsettle Recent Rand Strength?

USD/ZAR Outlook: Can SA GDP Figures Unsettle Recent Rand Strength?

Warren Venketas, Markets Writer

USD/ZAR ANALYSIS

  • South African GDP data
  • U.S. inflation
  • USD/ZAR trading at multi-year lows
Advertisement

RAND FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The South African Rand has given back some of its gains against the U.S. dollar ahead of key economic data this week. South African GDP for Q1 2021 was expected to be slightly positive for the Rand after an encouraging commodity environment as well as the gradual increase of global economies. However, Statistics SA revealed growth of 1.1% for Q1 2021 which converts to a figure of 4.6% for annualized growth. The year-on-year figure of -3.2% is on par with expectations which has not surprised markets or the local currency. More influential news may come from other economic announcements later this week (see below).

south african GDP Q1 2021 data

Source: StatsSA

USD/ZAR ECONOMIC CALENDAR

USD/ZAR economic calendar

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

WILL ELEVATED INFLATION FIGURES STOKE THE FED?

The greenback is the star of the week with CPI data expected on Thursday with Reuters poll analysts predicting a 3.4% core inflation figure. This strips out more volatile price items such as food and energy. Although inflation may be rising, last weeks jobs data showed a weaker print which defends the supportive policy currently in place.

The labour market needs to exhibit stronger statistics which could then indicate a better economic recovery as opposed to focusing primarily on inflation and a possible ‘overheating’ economy. This is why I believe the Federal Reserve is holding true the transitory stance of current inflation pressures; even if this weeks data comes in unexpectedly high.

The U.S. dollar has increased it’s bearish narrative after the latest COT report was released showing an increase in net short positions. This could lead to an extension of ZAR strength in the short-term. This being said, going into the latter half of 2021 I expect to see a shift from ZAR strength to slight Rand weakness toward the 14.0000 handle.

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/ZAR DAILY CHART

USD/ZAR daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

USD/ZAR has risen post announcement of SA GDP data which is predictable as markets halted todays Rand weakness ahead of the data release should any unexpected figures appear. The weeks trend is set to continue with focus on U.S. inflation.

The Moving Average’s (MA) on the chart illustrates the recent divergence between the MA’s and USD/ZAR. Using mean reversion technique it may be prudent to consider upcoming ZAR weakness as a possible directional bias. Mean reversion simply implies that price action reverts to the mean value over time – in this case, upside toward the 50 and 100 MA respectively.

Discover the basic building blocks of Fibonacci and how it can be applied in Financial markets!

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains in oversold territory with some bullish divergence (black) showing the difference in direction between the RSI and price action. This is generally suggestive of further upside to come, which falls in line with the aforementioned outlook.

Bulls will be looking toward the recent swing high at 13.6890 with the July 2019 13.8119 support level as subsequent resistance. From the bearish perspective (which has some scope to continue marginally), the 13.5000 psychological level and 13.3575 (76.4% Fibonacci level) support targets will serve as key levels - Fibonacci levels taken from February 2018 low to April 2020 high.

--- Written by Warren Venketas for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Market Positioning Data Sending Bearish Signals for US Dollar | Webinar
Market Positioning Data Sending Bearish Signals for US Dollar | Webinar
2021-06-08 11:30:00
BTC/USD Outlook: Bitcoin Nearing Bearish Breakout
BTC/USD Outlook: Bitcoin Nearing Bearish Breakout
2021-06-08 11:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD May Slip Lower
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD May Slip Lower
2021-06-08 08:00:00
Gold Prices See Pressures Building at $1,900, ETF Outflows an Ominous Sign
Gold Prices See Pressures Building at $1,900, ETF Outflows an Ominous Sign
2021-06-08 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/ZAR
USDOLLAR