South African Rand Price Forecast: USD/ZAR Tests Key Fibonacci Support

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: Deeper Setbacks Take Foot in EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates
2021-01-15 16:43:00
EURUSD Outlook: Will Biden Stimulus Plan Trigger Head-and-Shoulders or S&P 500 Break?
2021-01-15 05:21:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices In Focus Amid Fears of Falling Demand
2021-01-15 15:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower as Market Risk Appetite Sours
2021-01-15 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-01-15 12:30:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-01-15 04:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Consumer Confidence Dips, Reflects Growing Concerns Regarding Coronavirus
2021-01-15 15:00:00
Gold Price & Silver May be Weak Near-term, but Remain Long-term Bullish
2021-01-15 13:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest - Sterling Underpinned by GDP Data, US Announce USD1.9 Trillion Stimulus Package
2021-01-15 09:03:00
British Pound Forecast: Bullish Breakouts on Pace, or At Least on Precipice - Levels for GBP/JPY, GBP/USD Rates
2021-01-14 20:05:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Pushes Back After Jerome Powell’s Interview
2021-01-15 12:53:00
USD/JPY Price Outlook: US Dollar Ranges Ahead of Biden Aid Plans
2021-01-14 22:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $Gold has fallen below $1,830 and is trading near the weekly lows set on Monday. $XAU $GLD https://t.co/Vx535Dw5Ar
  • Conte's allies optimistic he can survive Italian Senate vote - BBG. $EUR
  • The $VIX ticked higher during trading today as stocks slip headed into next week's event risk underpinned by China GDP, the inauguration, and global PMI data. https://t.co/UCwcEZEGCJ
  • $usd trying to put on a Friday breakout ahead of the close, technically just set a fresh three-week-high not sure if it'll have the push to get up there but next res level i'm looking for is ~91 in $DXY https://t.co/qh2f97Ec1u https://t.co/INmUxVMYR4
  • US Dollar strength continues into the afternoon in Friday trading. The $DXY is currently trading near 90.70, around the 2021 high set earlier this week. $USD https://t.co/8LWLQOTGCo
  • US Indices have pared some of their losses as Friday trading continues. DOW -0.31% NDX -0.47% SPX -0.47% RUT -1.56% $DOW $QQQ $SPY $IWM
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.77%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 68.16%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/BH4wWsLyzS
  • Commodities Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.84% Oil - US Crude: -2.66% Silver: -3.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/9x6VEWudFM
  • US Corporate Earnings (Jan 19-22) Ticker (Earnings Implied move) Jan 19th - $BAC (3%) - $GS (3.2%) - $SCHW (2.5%) - $NFLX (6.5%) Jan 20th - $UNH (3%) - $PG (2.3%) - $MS (3.8%) Jan 21st - $INTC (5.7%) - $IBM (4.7%) https://t.co/ukECaauKsw
  • Forex Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.01% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.19% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.51% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.69% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.73% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.88% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/PxMnsmEjFU
South African Rand Price Forecast: USD/ZAR Tests Key Fibonacci Support

South African Rand Price Forecast: USD/ZAR Tests Key Fibonacci Support

2021-01-15 18:40:00
Tammy Da Costa, Markets Writer

Rand Dollar Price Action:

Advertisement

USD/ZAR price action edged higher today, buoyed by a decrease in demand for Emerging Market currencies along with US Dollar strength. Despite the approval of an additional $1.9 Trillion US Fiscal Stimulus Package, the USD remained resilient as an increase in global Covid-19 related cases combined with rising US Treasury yields bolstered the demand for the safe-haven currency.

Given the current economic conditions, the Rand remained resilient despite South Africa recording its greatest number of deaths since the start of the Coronavirus pandemic. Despite the reimplementation of more stringent measures, the rapid spread of the second wave continues to place immense pressure on the economy as a whole.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

USD/ZAR Technical Analysis

After retreating from April highs, the formation of a Death Cross provided relief for the bears as the Rand strengthened against its US major counterpart. However, after eight consecutive weeks of gains, USD/ZAR price action came to a halt after falling to a key level of support, formed by the 61.8% retracement level of the 2018 – 2020 move, around 14.500. Now, as the battle between bulls and bears persists, price action continues to trade in a confluent zone, formed by the Fibonacci retracement levels which continue to provide support and resistance for the pair.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

USD/ZAR Weekly Chart

USD/ZAR Weekly Chart

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

Currently, the downward trend pertaining to USD/ZAR continues to hold, with the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the 2020 move providing support at a level of 15.105. A break below support may result in a retest of 14.500, provided that bears are able to break below the key psychological level of 15.00. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains within range, with a current reading of 53, while prices have risen above the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) on the daily chart.

USD/ZAR Daily Chart

USD/ZAR Daily Chart

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

Week Ahead

With the reimplementation of new lockdown restrictions, this week’s inflationary data and Interest rate decision will likely be an additional driver of price action. Although consensus remains in favor of rates remaining unchanged, any surprise cuts by the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) will likely result in an increase in volatility and further whipsaw price action.

South African Rand Price Forecast: USD/ZAR Tests Key Fibonacci Support

DailyFX Economic Calendar

--- Written by Tammy DaCosta, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Prices In Focus Amid Fears of Falling Demand
Crude Oil Prices In Focus Amid Fears of Falling Demand
2021-01-15 15:00:00
Consumer Confidence Dips, Reflects Growing Concerns Regarding Coronavirus
Consumer Confidence Dips, Reflects Growing Concerns Regarding Coronavirus
2021-01-15 15:00:00
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Pushes Back After Jerome Powell’s Interview
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Pushes Back After Jerome Powell’s Interview
2021-01-15 12:53:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: Key AUD/USD Levels to Watch
Australian Dollar Forecast: Key AUD/USD Levels to Watch
2021-01-15 12:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/ZAR
USDOLLAR