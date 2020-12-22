News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Latest: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY Levels to Watch
2020-12-22 10:30:00
USD Technical Analysis: DXY Bounce May be Short-lived, Euro Testing Support
2020-12-21 13:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Rally May Lose Steam on Virus Threat, Softer Physical Demand
2020-12-22 07:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Drops from Resistance to Trend Support - Levels for Crude Futures
2020-12-21 18:15:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2020-12-22 04:00:00
Dow Jones Erases Intraday Slump, ASX 200 and Hang Seng May Fall
2020-12-22 01:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-21 13:20:00
Gold (XAUUSD) Price Slumps - Markets Rattled by Sharp Risk-Off Move
2020-12-21 12:25:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest - Talk of Brexit Compromise Boosts Sterling
2020-12-22 09:00:00
S&P 500, EURUSD and GBPUSD Channel Volatility Without Securing Trend
2020-12-22 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-21 13:20:00
US Dollar and Yen Up, British Pound Down as New Virus Strain Hits London
2020-12-21 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.90% France 40: 0.78% US 500: 0.10% FTSE 100: -0.05% Wall Street: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/0cOEUk02Ak
  • EU willing to accept up to 25% reduction in UK waters catch, according to EU Sources $GBP
  • Trading bias allows traders to make informative decisions when dealing in the market. This relates to both novice and experienced traders alike. Start learning how you may be able to make more informed decisions here: https://t.co/rz7fqhRoMG https://t.co/qs5DdYYDMe
  • This follows on from the Telegraph reporting earlier that an EU Official said it was still a no from the EU on the latest offer by the UK https://t.co/ziNa3Gj4el
  • EU Official says the EU rejects the latest fisheries offer by the UK $GBP
  • The bull flag pattern is a great pattern to add to a forex trader's technical arsenal. Explosive moves are often associated with the bull flag. Learn more about the bull flag pattern here: https://t.co/yOEvLjKnct https://t.co/II4iefneIV
  • Join @MartinSEssex 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/10:30 AM GMT to learn more about trading #sentiment Register here: https://t.co/XUUPRdY06p https://t.co/lj3eQ3YUXH
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/10:30 AM GMT to learn more about London #Fx and CFD #trading Register here: https://t.co/AoM3UvLtcF https://t.co/VS63kLAzbE
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.57%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 74.79%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/k3szTG3Fv0
  • EU's Barnier to give an update on Brexit talks around 1500GMT $GBP
Euro Latest: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY Levels to Watch

Euro Latest: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY Levels to Watch

2020-12-22 10:30:00
Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst
Share:

Key Talking Points:

Advertisement

EUR/USD

EUR/USD is trading a little softer this morning as the pair reacts to the approval of a stimulus package in the US and the ongoing talks regarding Brexit. In what was a general risk-off day yesterday, EUR/USD retreated to last week’s low but found support at the da-day moving average at 1.2130.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Daniela Sabin Hathorn
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

The discovery of a new strain of the virus added to the worsening of the health condition in many countries, which put downside pressure on risk-on assets that were already venturing far into overbought territory. This I turn led to an increase in demand in the US Dollar as a safe-haven, which rose to just under 91.00, its highest value in 10 days.

Given the proximity of the Christmas holiday, I’m expecting to see consolidation at current prices for the next few days in the absence of a risk event, but a reduction in liquidity in the days between Christmas and New Year could see volatility increase rapidly.

EUR/USD Daily chart

Euro Latest: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY Levels to Watch

Looking at the daily chart, the rising support trendline formed by connecting the lows since November 4th continues to be an important area going forward. If downside pressure sees another fall below this line, 1.2120 comes in as the next area of support, with a fall below 1.20 seen as the objective for sellers. On the upside, we need to see a break above 1.2270 to start considering a possible push towards 1.24.

EUR/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 0% 6% 4%
Weekly -11% -9% -10%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

EUR/GBP

The UK and EU have sent 54 months trying to decide how to define their relationship past December 1st 2021, and whilst the pound was taking advantage of what seemed to be a possible light at the end of the tunnel, it only took 24 hours for the coronavirus to steal the spotlight and send the pound crashing on Monday after the UK was left virtually isolated from the rest of Europe to avoid the spread of this new strain.

EUR/GBP has been highly volatile since the beginning of the month, as news headlines about Brexit took over market sentiment. Prior to December, the pair had been in a clear downward trajectory which was expected to culminate in a break of key support at 0.8863, but the fear the UK would leave the EU without a deal took over, meaning the pound was left weakening against an already strong euro.

EUR/GBP Daily Chart

Euro Latest: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY Levels to Watch

We are now about halfway of the range that has been in play for the most part of the last 6 months, from 0.8863 to 0.9223, after the pair touched the upper side of the range in yesterday’s session. Direction is very unclear at this point, as momentum can change rapidly when new Brexit headlines come out, but for now, the 23.6% Fibonacci at 0.9223 seems to be a good lid for the pair.

The RSI has exited the overbought area and the stochastic is hovering around the 50-line, which could mean that further weakness may be seen in the short-term, with the 38.2% Fibonacci at 0.9040 being the next key support.

EUR/GBP MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 0% -16% -10%
Weekly -17% -2% -8%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

EUR/JPY

EUR/JPY has been trading with a neutral bias in the last few weeks, holding just above the 125.75 line, but momentum indicators are beginning to point to weakening support for the euro, with a bearish bias in the short-run.

On the upside, a break above 127.05 resistance would challenge the high since March 2019 at 127.60. Further buying pressure would turn short-term momentum bullish and could see 129.35 come into play as the next objective, being the highest level since November 2018.

To the downside, the 20-day moving average is acting as the main support at 126.16, followed by 125.70 before leaving EUR/JPY exposed to the 125.00 mark. Further bearish momentum could see the pair reverse the gains seen in December, falling back towards 124.45, where the 50-day and 100-day moving averages are converging.

EUR/JPY Daily Chart

Euro Latest: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY Levels to Watch
EUR/JPY BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 19% 19% 19%
Weekly -18% -5% -10%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound (GBP) Latest - Talk of Brexit Compromise Boosts Sterling
British Pound (GBP) Latest - Talk of Brexit Compromise Boosts Sterling
2020-12-22 09:00:00
Crude Oil Rally May Lose Steam on Virus Threat, Softer Physical Demand
Crude Oil Rally May Lose Steam on Virus Threat, Softer Physical Demand
2020-12-22 07:00:00
Natural Gas Breaks Above Chart Resistance on Colder US Outlook
Natural Gas Breaks Above Chart Resistance on Colder US Outlook
2020-12-22 06:00:00
Dow Jones Erases Intraday Slump, ASX 200 and Hang Seng May Fall
Dow Jones Erases Intraday Slump, ASX 200 and Hang Seng May Fall
2020-12-22 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/GBP
Mixed
EUR/USD
Bullish
EUR/JPY
Bullish