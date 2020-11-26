News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bullish
News
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Well Placed to Hit 1.20 Level
2020-11-26 09:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Unfazed by Ambiguous FOMC Minutes
2020-11-25 22:33:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
News
Crude Oil Prices Break Key Chart Resistance as Vaccine Rally Heats Up
2020-11-25 07:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Crude Oil Outlook: Retail Bets Supporting their Advances?
2020-11-25 05:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
News
Dow, Gold, Tesla: What Different Markets Say About the Outlook for Risk Trends
2020-11-26 03:00:00
Dow Jones Pullback May Cool a Rally in Nikkei 225, Straits Times Index
2020-11-26 02:00:00
Gold
Bearish
News
Gold Price Drop May Continue as Fed Stimulus Bets Unravel
2020-11-26 06:40:00
Dow, Gold, Tesla: What Different Markets Say About the Outlook for Risk Trends
2020-11-26 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
News
British Pound Outlook Hinges on Brexit Progress Ahead of Key Deadline
2020-11-26 08:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Unfazed by Ambiguous FOMC Minutes
2020-11-25 22:33:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Fresh Two-Year Low as VIX Falls
2020-11-24 22:30:00
Japanese Yen May Fall on GSA Joe Biden Transition, GBP/USD Eyes Resistance
2020-11-24 00:00:00
Real Time News
  • Hungary PM Orban's Chief of Staff says we will veto EU Budgets as we have not received any new proposals $EUR
  • An economic calendar is a resource that allows traders to learn about important economic information scheduled to be released. Stay up to date on the most important global economic data here: https://t.co/x8IUl8AE3A https://t.co/AD1xGuQfWI
  • Irish Foreign Minister says outstanding issues are proving very very difficult
  • Irish Foreign Minister says EU-UK negotiations are very difficult at the moment but we are hopeful of a positive outcome
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 92.57%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 74.11%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/JBeus3UZim
  • Savage sell-off in the cryptocurrency space...#btc #eth #xrp #ltc @DailyFXTeam https://t.co/gtF3Bhaubv
  • 🇸🇪 Riksbank Rate Decision Actual: 0% Expected: 0% Previous: 0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-26
  • Commodities Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.42% Silver: 0.32% Oil - US Crude: -1.59% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/lxXmaZtMPw
  • Gold Price Drop May Continue as Fed Stimulus Bets Unravel - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2020/11/26/Gold-Price-Drop-May-Continue-as-Fed-Stimulus-Bets-Unravel.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #XAUUSD #gold #Fed https://t.co/Aq2pqtRQgC
  • Forex Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.18% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.16% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.12% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.01% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.01% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/FQeyBoLLWV
EUR price, news and analysis:

  • A meeting between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and regional governors Wednesday resulted in only a minor tightening of rules around gatherings and left all shops open.
  • That is positive for EUR/USD, which is now well placed to hit “round number” resistance at 1.20 and the September 1 high at 1.2011.
  • German and French consumer confidence data released Thursday came in below expectations but that has done nothing to hold the Euro back.
EUR/USD outlook positive

EUR/USD continues to trend higher, with “round number” resistance at 1.20 and the September 1 high at 1.2011 reasonable near-term targets for the pair.

EUR/USD Price Chart, One-Hour Timeframe (November 2-26, 2020)

Latest EUR/USD price chart.

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

There was positive news late Wednesday for the Euro as German Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed with the leaders of Germany’s 16 Federal states to extend and tighten measures against coronavirus until at leastDecember 20 but to leave the country’s shops and schools open.

Moreover, there was little reaction early Thursday to news that both German and French consumer confidence fell short of economists’ forecasts.

German and French consumer confidence.

Source: DailyFX

EUR/USD should also be helped near-term by the current move out of the safe-haven US Dollar into assets perceived as more risky on hopes that coronavirus vaccines and US economic stimulus will help the global economy to recover from the slump caused by the spread of Covid-19.

However, trading Thursday will likely be thin as US markets are closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

We look at currencies regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

