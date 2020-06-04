We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
EUR/USD
News
EUR/USD Trades at 3-Month High Ahead of ECB Rate Decision
2020-06-04 07:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Turn Brewing at 3-Month High?
2020-06-04 05:00:00
News
Crude Oil Rally Hindered by Gap Resistance, OPEC+ Meeting in Limbo
2020-06-04 09:30:00
Gold Prices Sink, Crude Oil Risks Falling with OPEC+ Meeting in Doubt
2020-06-04 03:00:00
News
Russell 2000 Bests Nasdaq Rally, Bonds Plunge on ADP & PMI Data
2020-06-03 18:05:00
Dow Jones, Copper & More: Index & Commodity Charts to Watch & More
2020-06-03 11:30:00
News
Gold Prices Sink, Crude Oil Risks Falling with OPEC+ Meeting in Doubt
2020-06-04 03:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Significant Technical Damage Sustained - Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
2020-06-03 15:50:00
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since May 01 when GBP/USD traded near 1.25.
2020-06-04 08:23:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Increasingly Nervous About Brexit
2020-06-04 08:10:00
News
US Dollar Forecast: Significant Technical Damage Sustained - Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
2020-06-03 15:50:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-06-02 19:57:00
Crude Oil Rally Hindered by Gap Resistance, OPEC+ Meeting in Limbo

2020-06-04 09:30:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

Crude Oil Price, Chart and Outlook.

  • Early OPEC+ meeting remains in doubt.
  • Crude oil unable to make a decisive gap move.
US Crude Oil Consolidating After Sharp Bounce Back.

Doubts remain whether today’s OPEC+ meeting will take place, with no official confirmation one way or another to guide traders. The meeting was originally set for June 9-10 but talk surfaced late-May that the meeting could be forward to today to announce an extension of April’s production cuts. The 9.7 million barrel per day production cut runs out at the end of June and market talk is that OPEC+ members may extend these cuts for another month to help balance faltering demand.

Understanding the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Understanding the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Understanding the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Get My Guide

Crude oil has rebounded sharply off its late-April low with little in the way of any consolidation. A series of lower highs highlight the recent positive sentiment in the space and recent price action has taken crude to the bottom of a gap on the daily chart made between March 6 and March 11 this year. Followers of gap trading normally look for any gap to be filled as there is little in the way of support or resistance to slow the move. The daily chart shows the gap between $36.59/bbl. and $41.94/bbl. and the lower level continues to temper a full re-trace of this gap. The CCI indicator shows the oil market in overbought territory and there needs to be a positive fundamental driver to push oil higher through this resistance to faciltate further gains. If OPEC+ cuts are extended, and the market retains its overall risk-on sentiment, then a break through $41.19/bbl. would set up the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $43.36/bbl. as the next target ahead of the 200-dma, currently at $44.79/bbl.

US Crude Oil Daily Price Chart (2019 – June 4, 2020)

Crude Oil Rally Hindered by Gap Resistance, OPEC+ Meeting in Limbo

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Crude Oil – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

