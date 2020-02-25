We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Rise Curbed, EUR/USD Dips, Stock Market Bounce Fades - US Market Open
2020-02-25 14:15:00
US Dollar Price Action Pulls Back - Trade or Fade: EUR/USD, USD/CAD
2020-02-25 13:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Threatens GBP/USD Breakout
2020-02-25 16:30:00
GBP/USD Rise Curbed, EUR/USD Dips, Stock Market Bounce Fades - US Market Open
2020-02-25 14:15:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: Safe-Haven Battle May See USD/JPY Extend Drop
2020-02-25 12:00:00
USD Forecast: US Dollar Drops on Fed Cuts, Consumer Confidence Eyed
2020-02-24 23:22:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Suffers Its Worst Weekly Open Since 1981 as Coronavirus Fears Evolve
2020-02-25 03:47:00
Gold Slips Despite Stocks' Virus Hit As Market Hopes For Wall St Bounce
2020-02-25 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Clings to Support as Demand Outlook Dwindles
2020-02-25 18:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Hinges on OPEC Meeting
2020-02-25 06:00:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum Forecast: BTC/USD, ETH/USD, XRP/USD
2020-02-25 04:00:00
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.04% Gold: -0.55% Silver: -2.17% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/uxXP4RiYVd
  • It's been a while since I checked the monthly chart of $EURUSD. Here it is with the 12-bar (12 month) ATR - wandering at the lowest level on record https://t.co/Z5mtDPoY1r
  • The $USD dropped lower after this morning’s consumer confidence figure from the conference board crossed the wires at 130.7, missing expectations of 132.2. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here: https://t.co/YticpX7b20 https://t.co/Hb2PoU8pWF
  • White House Advisor Kudlow: - Further travel restrictions are being discussed - BBG
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.80%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 69.82%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/zZ5C4ppXAd
  • The S&P 500 continues to push lower in afternoon trading as coronavirus fears accelerate $SPX $SPY https://t.co/pXPtu8oAx1
  • Indices Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: -0.63% Germany 30: -0.71% US 500: -2.30% Wall Street: -2.41% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/WHb5mPP0Hj
  • The 3-day rate of change on the $SPX is matching the extremes of Dec 2018 and Feb 2018. If the selloff continues into the close, it will qualify as the worst stretch over that period since Aug 2015 https://t.co/5FsNK8CcHQ
  • White House Advisor Kudlow: - No expectation for Fed to make panic move - Economic growth in second half of year to be helped by trade agreements - BBG
  • Here we go... Coronavirus expected to cause five-week electronics products shipment delays according to an IPC survey $QQQ $AAPL
Crude Oil Price Clings to Support as Demand Outlook Dwindles

Crude Oil Price Clings to Support as Demand Outlook Dwindles

2020-02-25 18:00:00
Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst
Share:

Crude Oil Price Forecast:

Crude Oil Price Clings to Support as Demand Outlook Dwindles

Crude oil has suffered a string of declines to start the year and stands on the threshold of bear market territory as a result. While coronavirus concerns have finally started to eat away at other growth-sensitive assets like the Nasdaq and Dow Jones, crude oil was one of the earlier casualties which could allow it to have a more measured response to the recent sessions of risk aversion. Further still, traders may be hesitant to commit to one direction or another ahead of the upcoming OPEC meeting on March 5 which may allow crude to consolidate further.

With the fundamental factors remain in constant flux, technical support around $50 is lent notable influence. Doubling as a psychological level, the line has been able to stall various declines in the past and helped buoy price throughout early February. With that said, slowing global travel and economic activity have dealt an undeniable blow to crude oil demand and if OPEC cannot agree to reduce supply, the commodity may continue lower regardless of the technical level.

Crude Oil Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (January 2019 – February 2020)

crude oil price chart

Similarly, crude oil may enjoy gains if coronavirus concerns are remedied sooner than anticipated or the market experiences a broader resurgence in risk appetite – one that would have to be founded on a fundamental improvement elsewhere. Consequently, it seems crude oil remains vulnerable and attempts to push price higher may be short lived until a bullish catalyst is delivered.

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

To that end, the recent swing high around $54.67 will offer initial resistance should crude oil begin to climb. A break above this level would be an encouraging development from a technical perspective but another cautionary warning is offered by IG Client Sentiment Data which reveals retail traders are overwhelmingly net-long crude oil.

Oil - US Crude MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 7% -12% 3%
Weekly -10% -8% -10%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Since we typically take a contrarian view to IGCS, the data may suggest price is headed lower still. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Drops on Consumer Confidence Miss
US Dollar Drops on Consumer Confidence Miss
2020-02-25 15:49:00
Market Sentiment Still Weak on Virus Fears | Webinar
Market Sentiment Still Weak on Virus Fears | Webinar
2020-02-25 13:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: Safe-Haven Battle May See USD/JPY Extend Drop
Japanese Yen Forecast: Safe-Haven Battle May See USD/JPY Extend Drop
2020-02-25 12:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Trading Sideways Ahead of Key Brexit Talks
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Trading Sideways Ahead of Key Brexit Talks
2020-02-25 09:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude
News & Analysis at your fingertips.