Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Oversold But Bearish Sentiment Remains

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Reverses on Worrying Services PMI, ECB's Lagarde Reiterates Fiscal Easing
2019-11-22 09:05:00
EUR/USD Price Chart: Euro May Fall on PMI Data, Trade War
2019-11-22 08:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Price Action Setups Around the US Dollar - Webinar
2019-11-21 19:51:00
GBP/USD Bull Flag Persists, GBP/JPY Coils in Ascending Triangle - Brexit Latest
2019-11-21 15:10:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US-China Trade Talks Risk Breaking Down, USD/JPY Currency Options Signal Fears
2019-11-21 09:10:00
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis: Japanese Stocks Ready to Drop?
2019-11-21 05:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Down on US-China Worries, ECB's Lagarde in Focus
2019-11-22 07:25:00
Gold Price Rebound Swayed by Renewed Hopes for US-China Trade Deal
2019-11-22 01:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Down on US-China Worries, ECB's Lagarde in Focus
2019-11-22 07:25:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Surges 6% in Two Days – WTI Resistance Ahead
2019-11-21 16:30:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Oversold But Bearish Sentiment Remains
2019-11-22 09:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Plunges to Support, Will Bulls React?
2019-11-21 21:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • BoE Governor Carney on PMI at MPR - "PMI’s have turned out to be the less good about short-term nowcasting or forecasting but, again, taken in a sort of mosaic approach are useful in terms of understanding levels of uncertainty"
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX runs through his favorite charts and potential set-ups for the week ahead in the FX and CFDs market here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/108721147?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • 🇬🇧 GBP Markit/CIPS UK Services PMI (NOV P), Actual: 48.6 Expected: 50.1 Previous: 50.0 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-22
  • 🇬🇧 GBP Markit/CIPS UK Composite PMI (NOV P), Actual: 48.5 Expected: 50.2 Previous: 50.0 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-22
  • Ouch..... UK PMI weaker than expected across the board - Implies -0.2% GDP in Q4, however, as has previously been the case, the PMI survey's can get distorted by political uncertainty $GBP https://t.co/LNah6hArcj
  • 🇬🇧 GBP Markit/CIPS UK Composite PMI (NOV P), Actual: 48.5 Expected: 50.0 Previous: 50.0 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-22
  • 🇬🇧 GBP Markit/CIPS UK Services PMI (NOV P), Actual: 48.6 Expected: 50.0 Previous: 50.0 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-22
  • 🇬🇧 GBP Markit UK PMI Manufacturing s.a. (NOV P), Actual: 48.3 Expected: 48.8 Previous: 49.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-22
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/10:30 AM GMT as he goes over London #FX & #CFD charts for the next week. Register here: https://t.co/CoMkMA0pdF https://t.co/jpJ95lAIFK
  • Riksbank's Jansson (dove) reiterates that he is dubious about rate hike in December $SEK
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Oversold But Bearish Sentiment Remains

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Oversold But Bearish Sentiment Remains

2019-11-22 09:00:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Share:

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast, Analysis and Chart:

  • October multi-month low may not hold.
  • Strong support levels difficult to identify.

If you are interested in trading the cryptocurrency market, we have produced aDay Trading Guide to Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrenciesto help you better understand this highly volatile asset class.

Bitcoin (BTC) – Preparing For The Next Leg Lower?

We have warned over the last couple of weeks that Bitcoin (BTC) was looking weak and that a breakout from its restrictive range/s was on the cards. Various technical indicators have been flashing warning signals and on Thursday the market finally gave way and slumped all the way down to the $7,400 area.

Bitcoin (BTC) Remains Under Technical Pressure as $8,000 Looms

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Struggle Continues, Mired by Conflicting Signals.

The daily chart shows the short-term and long-term outlook for Bitcoin diverging with the market currently looking over-sold, using the CCI indicator. This may see prompt a short-term up tick, but the overall sentiment is still seemingly negative and with little in the way of strong support, lower prices are likely. The downtrend off the late-June high at $13,850 is now back in play after the recent break-out and if this trendline resumes its resistance, then BTC sentiment will remain negative.

The recent multi-month low on the October 23 candle at just over $7,300 remains the first level of support but a break and close below here could see BTC slide below $7,000 and back to the $6,400 - $6,500 area. We identified the death cross formation – 50-dma trading down through the 200-dma – a couple of weeks ago and it now looks likely that the 20-dma will drop below the 50-dma, highlighting the short-term weakness in the market. With Bitcoin trading available on a 24/7 basis, this weekend’s price action will be interesting to watch.

Bitcoin (BTC) Daily Price Chart (May – November 22, 2019)

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Oversold But Bearish Sentiment Remains

IG Client Sentiment shows that retail traders are 86% net-long Bitcoin, a bearish contrarian bias.

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Bitcoin (BTC) – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author at nicholas.cawley@ig.comor via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Reverses on Worrying Services PMI, ECB's Lagarde Reiterates Fiscal Easing
EUR/USD Reverses on Worrying Services PMI, ECB's Lagarde Reiterates Fiscal Easing
2019-11-22 09:05:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Plunges to Support, Will Bulls React?
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Plunges to Support, Will Bulls React?
2019-11-21 21:00:00
EUR/USD Fails at Resistance, USD/CAD Eyes BoC - US Market Open
EUR/USD Fails at Resistance, USD/CAD Eyes BoC - US Market Open
2019-11-21 14:00:00
OECD Report: 2020 Global Growth Outlook Edging Lower, Again
OECD Report: 2020 Global Growth Outlook Edging Lower, Again
2019-11-21 10:40:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.