💵 The US Dollar sank further on disappointing retail sales data which helped drive the $DXY Index below 98. $USD price action now turns to initial jobless claims data and Fed official commentary on deck for Thursday's trading session. Read More⬇️ https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/us_dollar_index/usd_trading_today/2019/10/16/us-dollar-price-volatility-report-dxy-index-breaches-98.00.html

Precious Metals Update: #Gold 1489.77 (-0.03%), #Aluminum 1728.00 (+0.47%), and #Copper 5773.00 (-0.77%). [delayed]

Heads Up:🇬🇧 GBP BOE's Carney Speaks at Event at Harvard Kennedy School due at 22:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-16

Netflix beat earnings and soared to the top of its implied price range, but the outlook for the stock is concerning as subscriber growth slows.. Can $NFLX hold onto today's gains? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2019/10/16/Netflix-Shares-Soar-After-Earnings-But-Will-the-Gains-Last.html?CHID=9&QPID=917701

The IMF in its GFSR financial report noted risks of over indulgent investors in loose monetary policy markets and stated US and Japanese stock markets "appear to be overvalued". The weekly chart of $SPX to VEU (rest of world) https://t.co/CZ17MnjRJ9

Secretary Mnuchin says Trump not currently thinking about EU trade deal $DXY $SPX

Secretary Mnuchin says will hold talks at deputy level over phone with China this week $SPX $DXY

Secretary Mnuchin says as of now there is no official invite for more talks in China $DXY