We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Rate Rebound Fizzles Ahead of Meeting Minutes for FOMC and ECB
2019-10-08 06:00:00
EURUSD and USDCNH Forecasts At the Whims of Trade Wars
2019-10-08 02:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Stocks Gain as China Markets Return, US-China Trade Hopes Endure
2019-10-08 05:02:00
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Oil, Gold & SPX
2019-10-07 15:32:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Oil, Gold & SPX
2019-10-07 15:32:00
Asia Stocks Mixed Again, Looming US-China Trade Talks Nervously Eyed
2019-10-07 05:04:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices, Gold Eye Powell Speech as Recession Fears Rise
2019-10-08 02:00:00
Gold Susceptible to Larger Correction as Bearish RSI Pattern Persists
2019-10-08 00:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices, Gold Eye Powell Speech as Recession Fears Rise
2019-10-08 02:00:00
Crude Hold Above 2019-Low as OPEC Pledges to Stabilize Oil Prices
2019-10-07 08:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/TRY: Turkish Lira Drops on Trump Tweet, Bitcoin (BTC) Gains
2019-10-07 18:10:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-10-07 17:00:00
More View more
Breaking news

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will be in DC for trade talks October 10-11

Real Time News
  • The $USD has continued to gain through 2019 so far despite the fact that the Fed has cut rates twice already. Get your $DXY update from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/0kKdoRaYJH https://t.co/LLAiFo8pBY
  • EUR Germany AUG Industrial Production SA MM Actual: 0.3% Previous: -0.5% YY WDA Actual: -4% Previous:-3.9%
  • CHF Switzerland Sep Unemployment Rate Actual: 2.1% Forecast: 2.1% Previous: 2.1% SA Actual: 2.3% Forecast: 2.3% Previous: 2.3%
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR German Industrial Production n.s.a. and w.d.a. (YoY) (AUG) due at 06:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: -4.3% Previous: -4.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-08
  • What are the truths and myths of #forex trading? Find out from @DailyFX analysts here: https://t.co/uF75VPzstr #FOMOintrading https://t.co/Vesx3ULOxH
  • AUD Australian Sep Foreign Reserves Actual: 69.0b Previous: 72.2b
  • European Opening Calls: from IG #FTSE 7211 +0.18% #DAX 12111 +0.11% #CAC 5524 +0.04% #MIB 21682 +0.14% #IBEX 9040 -0.04% #STOXX 3472 +0.02%
  • Heads Up:🇨🇭 CHF Unemployment Rate s.a. (SEP) due at 05:45 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 2.3% Previous: 2.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-08
  • Heads Up:🇨🇭 CHF Unemployment Rate (SEP) due at 05:45 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 2.1% Previous: 2.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-08
  • Have you joined @DailyFX @facebook group yet? Discuss your #forex strategies and brush up on your skills with us here: https://t.co/jtY1G7g8yx https://t.co/u2DnausKVq
Asia Stocks Gain as China Markets Return, US-China Trade Hopes Endure

Asia Stocks Gain as China Markets Return, US-China Trade Hopes Endure

2019-10-08 05:02:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

Asian Stocks Talking Points:

  • Major equity markets were broadly higher on Tuesday
  • China was back, after a week of holiday
  • Hopes remain that something will come of US-China trade talks, even if a deal is likely to remain elusive

Find out what retail foreign exchange investors make of your favorite currency’s chances right now at the DailyFX Sentiment Page

Asia Pacific stock markets were broadly higher on Tuesday with investors of course eying high-level trade talks between China and the United States, due to begin in Washington on Thursday.

Mainland Chinese markets returned to the fray after a week of holiday, but the broad swathe of green across regional equity dealing screens was hard to square with what seem to be very modest expectations of the negotiations ahead.

Bloomberg reported on Monday that China is reluctant to agree a broad trade deal, and many market-watchers doubt that a solid agreement will be struck. However, something short of that may be achievable, perhaps a workable truce or some sort of mini deal which may lead on to greater things. JP Morgan analysts reportedly expect little progress, but they concede that hopes for a mine deal are high among investors.

The Shanghai Composite was up by 1% as its afternoon session got under way. The Nikkei 225 was up 1% too. South Korea’s Kospi managed gains despite heavyweight Samsung guiding that third-quarter profit was expected to have more than halved on the year. Even that prognosis was better than market expectations. Australia’s ASX200 shared in the risk appetite revival too. Its risk-sensitive big banks were all higher, including Westpac which traded out of the red. Gains came despite a slide in National Australia Bank’s closely watched business confidence indicator back to the psychologically important zero level for the first time since March.

NAB did say that the pace of trend decline may be slowing. China’s private service sector grew less than expected last month, according to a survey from Caixin, but did at least remain in expansion territory albeit at the slowest pace for seven months.

The US Dollar gained in the previous session as risk aversion and worries about a trade deal sent more growth sensitive commodity currencies lower. It mostly held those gains in the Asian day although AUD/USD did creep back upward. The British Pound remained under pressure as investors struggle to see any sign of progress in the country’s slow, tortured exit from the European Union.

British Pound Vs US Dollar, Daily Chart

GBP/USD had been inching higher from the start of September, but trading action from the last week of that month to date has seen that uptrend come under increasingly greater threat, with the highs of late August in the $1.2271 region now in focus as support.

Asian Stocks Resources For Traders

Whether you’re new to trading or an old hand DailyFX has plenty of resources to help you. There’s our trading sentiment indicator which shows you live how IG clients are positioned right now. We also hold educational and analytical webinars and offer trading guides, with one specifically aimed at those new to foreign exchange markets. There’s also a Bitcoin guide. Be sure to make the most of them all. They were written by our seasoned trading experts and they’re all free.

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Trade-Focused AUD Shrugs As Business Confidence Returns To Zero
Trade-Focused AUD Shrugs As Business Confidence Returns To Zero
2019-10-08 00:56:00
Stock Market Forecast: Nasdaq 100 Outlook Dims on Trade War Impasse
Stock Market Forecast: Nasdaq 100 Outlook Dims on Trade War Impasse
2019-10-07 20:00:00
USD/TRY: Turkish Lira Drops on Trump Tweet, Bitcoin (BTC) Gains
USD/TRY: Turkish Lira Drops on Trump Tweet, Bitcoin (BTC) Gains
2019-10-07 18:10:00
Sterling (GBP) Price Action Dominated by Brexit Narrative - Webinar
Sterling (GBP) Price Action Dominated by Brexit Narrative - Webinar
2019-10-07 11:45:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish
Australia 200
Japan 225
News & Analysis at your fingertips.