USD/CAD Outlook Hinges on US & Canada Employment Reports

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: Dollar, Aussie, Loonie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-08-02 17:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Advance Should Continue After Strong Economic Data
2021-08-01 01:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: Dollar, Aussie, Loonie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-08-02 17:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Drop After Weaker China PMI, Viral Resurgence
2021-08-02 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq Fluctuates Following Rosy ISM Manufacturing Report
2021-08-02 14:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, NFPs, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar, RBA
2021-08-01 16:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: Dollar, Aussie, Loonie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-08-02 17:00:00
Gold Prices Risk Forming a “Double Top” Despite Yields Drop
2021-08-02 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: Dollar, Aussie, Loonie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-08-02 17:00:00
GBP/USD Nudging Higher Towards 1.40 as FTSE 100 Builds Strong Momentum Ahead of BoE
2021-08-02 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Month-End Bounce to be Capped as Downside Risks Remain
2021-07-30 11:05:00
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-29 05:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Technical Levels: #Dollar, #Aussie, #Loonie, #Gold, #Silver, #Oil, #Bitcoin & More!! (Webinar Archive) - https://t.co/tbSdlhqwbP
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.59%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 79.11%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/2ztlwRMCsR
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.10% Silver: -0.17% Oil - US Crude: -3.80% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/Mc50z2D90D
  • US Dollar Index (DXY) moves within 0.5% of its 2021 high. The DXY index is displaying conflicting technical signals. Get your $USD market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/5a4YkhwBwk https://t.co/sMmBAcQzP2
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.44% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.20% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.04% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.06% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.18% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.27% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/XXzkPbgClH
  • The US 10 Year Treasury yield has continued to decline, now at 1.15% $ZN #Trading https://t.co/HdcjskFwi3
  • Crude oil getting whacked today with prices down -4% on the session. Currently probing its 50-day moving average with subsequent support appearing at the psychological $70.00/bbl level before traders eye July lows. Link to Analysis - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/fx_technical_weekly/2021/07/31/crude-oil-forecast-price-action-mired-by-shaky-risk-appetite.html #OOTT $CL_F $USO https://t.co/1CkmlXdPQa
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.08% Wall Street: 0.04% FTSE 100: -0.17% France 40: -0.19% Germany 30: -0.28% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/hke8hL7JK2
  • The recent decline in USD/CAD appears to be stalling as it struggles to extend the series of lower highs and lows from the previous week. Get your $USDCAD market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/937N1stI8E https://t.co/M85BaWAn4a
  • Nasdaq levels I outlined this morning and will be watching throughout the week following the 'goldilocks' manufacturing report from @ISM. Risk appetite now focused on covid trends + services PMI and NFPs due. Link to Analysis - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/08/02/nasdaq-fluctuates-following-rosy-ism-manufacturing-report.html $NDX $QQQ #StockMarket https://t.co/RrMlnb8deB
USD/CAD Outlook Hinges on US & Canada Employment Reports

USD/CAD Outlook Hinges on US & Canada Employment Reports

David Song, Strategist

Canadian Dollar Talking Points

The recent decline in USD/CAD appears to be stalling as it struggles to extend the series of lower highs and lows from the previous week, and the exchange rate may consolidate ahead of the employment reports due out of the US and Canada as Federal Reserve officials tame speculation for a looming shift in monetary policy.

Advertisement

USD/CAD Outlook Hinges on US & Canada Employment Reports

USD/CAD attempts to retrace the decline following the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) interest rate decision as Governor Lael Brainard emphasizes that “joblessness remains high,” with the permanent voting-member on the committee going onto say that “employment has some distance to go while speaking at the Annual Meeting of the Aspen Economic Strategy Group.

As a result, Brainard insists that she would “expect to be more confident in assessing the rate of progress once we have data in hand for September,” and the wait-and-see approach may produce headwinds for the US Dollar ahead of the next Fed rate decision on September 22 as the central bank pledges to remain “attentive to changing conditions and steady in our step-by-step approach to implementing policy under our new framework.”

Image of DailyFX Economic Calendar for Canada

Nevertheless, the update to the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report may put pressure on the FOMC to adjust the forward guidance for monetary policy as the economy is anticipated to add 900K jobs in July, and the Bank of Canada (BoC) may ultimately face a similar situation as Canada Employment is projected to increase 177.5K during the same period.

In turn, fresh data prints coming out of the US and Canada are likely to influence the near-term outlook for USD/CAD as both the FOMC and BoC carry out an outcome-based approach for monetary policy, but a further depreciation in the exchange rate may fuel the recent shift in retail sentiment like the behavior seen earlier this year.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for USD/CAD rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows 69.82% of traders are currently net-long USD/CAD, with the ratio of traders long to short standing at 2.31 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 4.14% higher than yesterday and 3.12% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 27.22% higher than yesterday and 3.37% lower from last week. The decline in net-long position comes as USD/CAD traded to a fresh monthly low (1.2422) following the Fed rate decision, while the decline in net-short interest has helped to preserve the crowding behavior as 69.20% of traders were net-long the pair last week.

With that said, a further depreciation in USD/CAD may fuel shift in retail sentiment like the behavior seen earlier this year, but the exchange rate may consolidate ahead of the key data prints coming out of the US and Canada as it struggles to extend the series of lower highs and lows from the previous week.

USD/CAD Rate Daily Chart

Image of USD/CAD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, the 200-Day SMA (1.2595) for USD/CAD continues to reflect a negative slope, with the exchange rate failing to hold above the moving average in July as the advance from the yearly low (1.2007) fails to spur a test of the January high (1.2881).
  • Recent developments in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicates a similar dynamic as it snaps the upward trend from earlier this year after flashing a textbook sell signal last month, and the decline from the July high (1.2808) may mark the resumption of the broader trend as a bearish formation appears to be taking shape in the RSI.
  • Need a break/close below the 1.2410 (23.6% expansion) to 1.2440 (23.6% expansion) zone to bring the 1.2360 (100% expansion) region on the radar, with the next area of interest coming in around 1.2250 (50% retracement) to 1.2260 (38.2% expansion).
  • However, lack of momentum to break/close below the 1.2410 (23.6% expansion) to 1.2440 (23.6% expansion) zone may push USD/CAD back towards the 1.2510 (78.6% retracement) region, with the next area of interest coming in around 1.2620 (50% retracement) to 1.2650 (78.6% expansion).

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Stages Four-Day Rally Ahead of Euro Zone GDP, US PCE Update
EUR/USD Stages Four-Day Rally Ahead of Euro Zone GDP, US PCE Update
2021-07-29 18:00:00
AUD/USD Rate Defends Post-FOMC Gain on Lackluster US GDP Report
AUD/USD Rate Defends Post-FOMC Gain on Lackluster US GDP Report
2021-07-29 14:00:00
Oil Price Rebound Underpinned by Decline in US Crude Inventories
Oil Price Rebound Underpinned by Decline in US Crude Inventories
2021-07-28 19:00:00
NZD/USD Rate Rebound Unravels Ahead of Federal Reserve Rate Decision
NZD/USD Rate Rebound Unravels Ahead of Federal Reserve Rate Decision
2021-07-28 14:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Mixed