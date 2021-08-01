News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Advance Should Continue After Strong Economic Data
2021-08-01 01:00:00
EUR/USD Pops Above 1.1900 on Better-Than-Expected Euro Zone GDP Data
2021-07-30 09:30:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Price Action Mired by Shaky Risk Appetite
2021-07-31 03:00:00
Commodities Trader @Chigrl Talks FinTwit, Women and Trading
2021-07-29 19:30:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-07-29 20:30:00
Nasdaq 100 May Outperform the Dow Jones as Treasury Yield Curve Flattens: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-29 06:00:00
Gold Forecast: Gold Tests Resistance, Can Bulls Bring the Break?
2021-07-30 20:00:00
Gold Price & Silver Technical Outlook: In Face-off with Resistance
2021-07-30 13:30:00
GBP Technical Forecast: GBP/USD May Continue Pullback
2021-07-31 22:00:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP Caution as BoE Meeting Looms
2021-07-30 16:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Month-End Bounce to be Capped as Downside Risks Remain
2021-07-30 11:05:00
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-29 05:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Retreats From Record Territory After FAANG Earnings. What Next?

Nasdaq 100 Retreats From Record Territory After FAANG Earnings. What Next?

Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist

NASDAQ 100 FORECAST: NEUTRAL

  • The Nasdaq 100 index pulled back from record levels after FAANG earnings
  • Investors are anticipating 74% YoY earnings growth rate for the broader market
  • Apple, Netflix, Intel and Amazon see their 2H growth rate slowing amid economic reopening and chip shortages

Robust Q2 results from the FAANG companies (Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google) marks the peak of the earnings season. Many of the big tech firms have warned investors about slower growth rates or lower margins in the second half however, pulling their stock prices lower after results were released. This is because the pandemic winners are seeing their growth ratesnormalize as economic reopening drives pent-up demand for outdoor activities. There is also a world-wide chip shortage. This may serve to limit upside potential for Nasdaq 100 as it attempts to reach new highs.

For the broader market, 261 S&P 500 companies have reported results so far. Among them, 89% have beaten the Street’s forecasts with an average positiveearnings surprise of +21.9%. The S&P 500 is expected to deliver a blended earnings growth rate of 74% YoY in Q2, according to Factset. If 74% is the actual number, it will mark the highest rate in more than a decade.

Stay tuned for more earnings update from DailyFX. Click HERE to download out quarterly equity forecasts.

Major US Tech Earnings Q2 2021

Nasdaq 100 Retreats From Record Territory After FAANG Earnings. What Next?

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Looking ahead, market focus may shift to the US nonfarm payrolls report and rising Covid-19 cases caused by the Delta variant around the world. US coronavirus cases have resurged over the past weeks, with the Delta variant contributing more than 92% of new cases. The latest weekly initial jobless claims data disappointed investors, underscoring a fragile rebound in the labor market and may strengthen the Fed’s dovish stance.

Meanwhile, the Citigroup Economic Surprise Index (CESI) has flipped to negative territory for the first time since June 2020, suggesting that the economic rebound in the world’s largest economy may not be as strong as people had anticipated. Pandemic uncertainties and a seemingly slowing growth momentum may dampen investors’ risk appetite and encourage profit-taking in the weeks to come.

Citigroup Economic Surprise Index – United States

Nasdaq 100 Retreats From Record Territory After FAANG Earnings. What Next?

Source: yardeni.com

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitte

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

