Weekly Fundamental British Pound Forecast: Sterling Seeking Semblance of Stability

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-16 08:30:00
GBP Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-15 21:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Rise May Stall as Supply Swell Swamps Demand
2021-04-16 07:02:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Fresh Highs in Focus Post-Breakout
2021-04-15 22:15:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Forecast: Has the Market Finally Bought What the Fed Was Selling?
2021-04-16 18:00:00
Dow Jones Rallies on Strong US Data, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Eye China GDP
2021-04-16 01:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Forecast: Has the Market Finally Bought What the Fed Was Selling?
2021-04-16 18:00:00
Gold Price Clears March High as Dovish Fed Rhetoric Drags on US Yields
2021-04-16 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental British Pound Forecast: Sterling Seeking Semblance of Stability
2021-04-16 16:30:00
GBP Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Charts Looking Increasingly Bullish
2021-04-16 13:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Mar 02, 2021 when USD/JPY traded near 106.76.
2021-04-16 09:23:00
JPY Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-16 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.82% Silver: 0.65% Oil - US Crude: -0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/KVfIXfvjtM
  • Gold breaks out of the range-bound price action from earlier this week as the 10-Year US Treasury yield slips to a fresh monthly low (1.53%). Get your $XAUUSD market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/QlflNxQb8o https://t.co/cMYBlVaH5X
  • Bank of America sets bond sale at $15 billion, new record issuance for a bank - BBG $BAC
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.51%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 80.34%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Rt3UaXS0iz
  • CI Global Asset Mgmt to launch world's first Ethereum ETF - BBG $ETH
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.28% US 500: 0.16% France 40: 0.08% FTSE 100: 0.08% Germany 30: 0.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/GMkjgMV7IS
  • US Indices are mixed today. The S&P 500 and Dow are up while Tech and Small Caps are trading slightly in the red. DOW +0.28% SPX +0.17% NDX -0.12% RUT -0.13% $DIA $SPY $QQQ $IWM
  • The US 10yr Treasury yield has slightly risen from the one month low hit yesterday around 1.53% to currently trade around 1.57%. Yields remain depressed compared to their levels from late March/early April. $USD https://t.co/uJJHXPaOhm
  • Retail CFD traders (at IG) have built up their heaviest short and net short position on the $SPX since we hit the peak at the beginning of September: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/IGK0KKRwwB
  • Hey traders! Wrap up the week with a quick market update from @DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/qLtlinTzj8
Weekly Fundamental British Pound Forecast: Sterling Seeking Semblance of Stability

Weekly Fundamental British Pound Forecast: Sterling Seeking Semblance of Stability

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Advertisement
Weekly Fundamental British Pound Forecast: Sterling Seeking Semblance of Stability

Fundamental Forecast for the British Pound: Neutral

  • As UK vaccination rates have slowed, coupled with a backdrop of calmed UK Gilt yields, the British Pound’s relative appeal that carried it through the first three months of 2021 has been tarnished.
  • There’s certainly an argument to be made that there will be more event-driven risk in the week ahead than what GBP-crosses have experienced thus far this month.
  • The IG Client Sentiment Index suggests the British Pound has a mixed bias heading through mid-April.

Sterling Has Struggled as Vaccinations Slow, UK Gilt Yields Steady

At the start of the month, it was observed that “even as some concerns arise about vaccination supplies due to shifts in EU export policy, the UK economy appears to remain on track to return to its pre-pandemic output faster than most other developed economies.” Two-plus weeks later, the risk that this concern to the UK economy – and thus, the British Pound – has been realized. As UK vaccination rates have slowed, coupled with a backdrop of calmed UK Gilt yields, the British Pound’s relative appeal that carried it through the first three months of 2021 has been tarnished.

AUSTRALIAN, GERMAN, JAPANESE, NEW ZEALAND, UK, US GOVERNMENT BOND 10-YEAR YIELDS: DAILY CHART (APRIL 2019 TO APRIL 2021) (CHART 1)

Weekly Fundamental British Pound Forecast: Sterling Seeking Semblance of Stability

Holding back the British Pound thus far has been a small but meaningful shift in interest rate differentials that support recent strength in EUR/GBP and weakness in pairs like GBP/JPY and GBP/USD. But it’s worth noting that the UK Gilt 10-year yield’s decline has been circumspect relative to some of its counterparts, suggesting that, once the near-term vaccination supply issues subside, the British Pound may be well-positioned to continue its climb.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

UK Economic Calendar Loaded with Risk

The calendar’s turn through the middle of April brings about a supersatured docket for the UK economy; there’s certainly an argument to be made that there will be more event-driven risk in the week ahead than what GBP-crosses have experienced thus far this month.

  • On Tuesday, April 20, the January UK employment change and unemployment rate figures will be released as well as February UK average earnings and the March UK claimant count change report.
  • On Wednesday, April 21, the March UK inflation rate and core inflation rates will be released, and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey will deliver remarks.
  • On Thursday, the April UK Gfk consumer confidence report will be released.
  • On Friday, March UK public sector net borrowing figures will be released, as will March UK retail sales. Later in the day, a trio of Markit/CIPS UK PMIs for April will be released.

For full UK economic data forecasts, view the DailyFX economic calendar.

BOE Remains a Non-Factor

The BOE has been on the sidelines since mid-March and is unlikely to be a significant factor soon with the next meeting scheduled for May 6. But BOE Governor Bailey is speaking in the coming days, and like any time that a central bank head speaks, market participants are likely to pay attention. But like many of his counterparts at other central banks, particularly the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve, BOE Governor Bailey is unlikely to stray from the script of ‘low rates until the pandemic is over.’

Bank of England Interest Rate Expectations (April 16, 2021) (Table 1)

Weekly Fundamental British Pound Forecast: Sterling Seeking Semblance of Stability

Rates markets continue to take BOE policymakers at their word that interest aren’t going anywhere any time soon, nor will the main rate move into negative territory. According to overnight index swaps, there is only a 1% chance of a 25-bps rate hike in 2021, and there is an equally meager 8% chance of a hike through March 2022.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-04-13 20:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, Bonds, Gold, NZD, RBNZ, Bank Earnings
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, Bonds, Gold, NZD, RBNZ, Bank Earnings
2021-04-12 14:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, Bonds, Gold, NZD, RBNZ, Bank Earnings
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, Bonds, Gold, NZD, RBNZ, Bank Earnings
2021-04-11 16:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-04-11 12:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF
GBP/JPY
Mixed
GBP/NZD
GBP/USD
Bullish