Battered Australian Dollar Looks To RBA Minutes, Lowe Speech

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Pauses Downtrend Move - Euro vs USD Dollar Price Technical Analysis
2019-11-15 11:29:00
US Dollar Firms as AUD/USD Suffers, EUR/USD Drops - US Market Open
2019-11-14 13:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Options Pricing in UK General Election Risk - US Market Open
2019-11-15 13:35:00
GBP/USD Advances in Bull Flag; EUR/GBP Drops from Range - Brexit Latest
2019-11-14 20:10:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Options Pricing in UK General Election Risk - US Market Open
2019-11-15 13:35:00
Japanese Yen Chart May Be a Warning Sign for the Nikkei
2019-11-15 06:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Forecast Supports Measured Swings as Support Breaks Fail to Spark Trend
2019-11-15 22:00:00
A Return to the Gold Standard Could be Right Around the Corner
2019-11-15 16:29:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Geopolitics of Oil: Why Crude and Conflict Are So Closely Connected
2019-11-15 19:00:00
Gold Prices Fall On US-China Trade Hopes, US Retail Sales Loom
2019-11-15 06:51:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Struggle Continues, Mired by Conflicting Signals
2019-11-14 13:30:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Take the Lead
2019-11-13 14:55:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The $USD may be preparing to stage a reversal against the Singapore Dollar as USD/SGD trades within a Falling Wedge. This is as the USD/IDR downtrend remains intact. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/7fzeWrnlc1 https://t.co/eiXsZjgJZy
  • The $AUDUSD and $EURUSD downtrend may prolong as traders counterintuitively buy into their descent. Meanwhile, the USD/CAD uptrend may accelerate on rising net-short bets. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/dlzJ31kf3f https://t.co/hPDcXEoed3
  • US Dollar Outlook: $USD Price Volatility & Implied Trading Ranges for Next Week - via @DailyFX Full Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/us_dollar_index/special_reports/2019/11/15/us-dollar-outlook-usd-price-volatility-implied-trading-ranges.html https://t.co/er8y1YZVpg
  • $USDJPY has pierced chart support, signaling Yen gains ahead. If that portends a broader anti-risk shift in market sentiment, a breakdown in Japanese stocks may follow. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/sgfv4USOGR https://t.co/rZL6gWsknf
  • RT @economics: Oval Office scuffles, tariff threats, and diminished expectations: An inside look at how Trump’s trade war went from method…
  • We still don't know if there are auto tariffs coming from the White House. The deadline for a decision was Thursday. Crickets
  • $EURUSD Daily Pivot Points: S3: 1.0936 S2: 1.0974 S1: 1.0998 R1: 1.1037 R2: 1.1052 R3: 1.109 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • The $CAD continues to take a hit against the US Dollar after USD/CAD very nearly experienced a major long-term support-break at the end of October. Get your USD/CAD market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/qeWFmoLwKt https://t.co/G0o4uIV2k7
  • US Yield Curves Update: 2Yr/5Yr: 3.8 2Yr/10Yr: 22.2 2Yr/30Yr: 69.5 5Yr/10Yr: 18.6
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.51% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.34% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.28% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.17% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.17% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.32% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Wdqln8EdxW
Battered Australian Dollar Looks To RBA Minutes, Lowe Speech

Battered Australian Dollar Looks To RBA Minutes, Lowe Speech

2019-11-16 01:00:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:
AUDUSD 2-Hour Price Chart

Fundamental Australian Dollar Forecast: Bearish

  • The Australian Dollar has been knocked lower by a variety of factors
  • From trade uncertainty to surprise local labor market weakness, nothing has gone the bulls’ way
  • There’s less data in the week ahead, but that may not mean much respite

Find out what retail foreign exchange traders make of the Australian Dollar’s prospects right now, in real time, at the DailyFX Sentiment Page

Australian Dollar bulls have had better weeks than the one just past, can they hope for better in the near future? Perhaps not.

The currency was hit especially hard thanks to a combination of negative factors, both foreign and domestic which took AUD/USD down to lows not seen since the middle of October. Some of these seem likely to endure, notably the uncertainty which still glowers over any US-China trade accord. The Australian economy is especially exposed to both countries, and hopes for, at least a truce, were behind some of the Aussie’s gains between October and early December.

Weaker Chinese economic data also weighed on the currency, and there can be no guarantees that we won’t see more of that. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell also declined to be as dovish as the market would like about US interest rates, hitting AUD/USD from the ‘USD’ side. That trend may also last.

The currency was also knocked by extreme weakness in the domestic labor market. Job creation faltered across the board, while the overall unemployment rate ticked up. Australian Dollar watchers may just have panicked a little too much at this, of course. Buoyant hiring has long been an economic bright spot, but the data series can be volatile and one weak month need not mean incipient disaster.

As for the coming week, Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe will speak in Sydney on Tuesday and anything he has to say on jobs will be keenly lapped up by the market. Tuesday is likely to be the currency’s busiest domestic-focused day of the entire week, in fact, with the minutes of the RBA’s last monetary policy meeting also due. The Official Cash Rate went below 1% for the first time ever at that event, and the market is a little less than certain that it will go any lower this cycle, so commentary will be at a special premium.

There may be less pressure on the currency in the next few days simply because there are fewer scheduled data events likely to provide it. That said the Aussie’s retreat looks as though it may well have further to run and, with interest rates at such low levels, it is hard to get too optimistic.

It’s a cautious bearish call this week.

AUDUSD Daily Price Chart

Australian Dollar Resources for Traders

Whether you’re new to trading or an old hand DailyFX has plenty of resources to help you. There’s our trading sentiment indicator which shows you live how IG clients are positioned right now. We also hold educational and analytical webinars and offer trading guides, with one specifically aimed at those new to foreign exchange markets. There’s also a Bitcoin guide. Be sure to make the most of them all. They were written by our seasoned trading experts and they’re all free.

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Trading Forecast: Dollar Rally Conflicts with Dow’s on Trade Wars, Watch Euro, Pound and Kiwi Ahead
Trading Forecast: Dollar Rally Conflicts with Dow’s on Trade Wars, Watch Euro, Pound and Kiwi Ahead
2019-11-11 13:30:00
Weekly British Pound Forecast: UK GDP and Inflation Due; Tories, Johnson Lead Polls Ahead of General Election
Weekly British Pound Forecast: UK GDP and Inflation Due; Tories, Johnson Lead Polls Ahead of General Election
2019-11-11 09:30:00
Trading Forecast: Dollar Rally Conflicts with Dow’s on Trade Wars, Watch Euro, Pound and Kiwi Ahead
Trading Forecast: Dollar Rally Conflicts with Dow’s on Trade Wars, Watch Euro, Pound and Kiwi Ahead
2019-11-10 16:00:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30 & FTSE 100 Fundamental Forecasts
Dow Jones, DAX 30 & FTSE 100 Fundamental Forecasts
2019-11-10 13:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.