AUD/USD Hit by China Data Miss, Downtend May Deepen

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index Rally Tracks Falling Fed Rate Cut Odds
2019-11-13 18:26:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Drops into Trend Support– Trade Levels
2019-11-13 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index Rally Tracks Falling Fed Rate Cut Odds
2019-11-13 18:26:00
NZD/USD Spikes on RBNZ Shock, GBP/USD Muted on Inflation Drop - US Market Open
2019-11-13 14:29:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Drive Higher Stalls at Resistance
2019-11-13 21:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index Rally Tracks Falling Fed Rate Cut Odds
2019-11-13 18:26:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Forecast: Are Spot Gold Prices (XAU) Set to Resume Rally?
2019-11-13 22:46:00
Is the Fed or ECB Driving Global Yields?
2019-11-13 18:33:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Rally Following Fed Rate Odds; USD/CAD Aims Higher, For Now
2019-11-13 16:10:00
Dow Jones, DAX, Oil Technical Analaysis & More
2019-11-13 13:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Take the Lead
2019-11-13 14:55:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Looking to Fill the Gap
2019-11-08 09:29:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @Lucy_Craymer: U.S.-China trade talks hit snag over farm purchases https://t.co/DMMxh5TUbt via @WSJ
  • RT @markets: China's latest economic data point to a more subdued growth outlook https://t.co/PC0J01CvuY
  • #AUD bulls (rare breed) having a bit of a tough day. First Aussie employment data kicked #AUDUSD, now #China's #industrialproduction figures have underwhelmed and kicked it when it was down. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2019/11/14/AUDUSD-Hit-By-China-Data-Miss-Downtrend-May-Deepen.html?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Cottle&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/kGvfIU0DOK
  • The $USDINR rate could rise as the Nifty 50 sinks after Indian Industrial Production shrank by the most since 2011, fueling RBI rate cut bets amid the ongoing US-China trade war. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/1PzYH3xCdV https://t.co/cAbQ1z51XY
  • Over the past 30 days, #GBP has been the best performing G10 currencies vs. #USD with 1.90% spot-returns while #JPY has been the worst with -0.91%
  • More good news for the Australian Dollar! Thank god its export-driven economy isn't in large part dependent on strong Chinese economic grow- wait a minute... https://t.co/8paROSZIyZ
  • Not a good showing for Chinese data. Retail sales, industrial production, fixed asset and property investment figures all slowed. And, as Fed's Powell said yesterday, we already 'take China's data with a grain of salt'
  • #AUDUSD #NZDUSD falls after Chinese industrial, retail sales data disappoints following the gloomy Australian jobs data: - Industrial production y/y actual: 4.7%, est: 5.4% - Retail sales y/y actual: 7.2%, est: 7.8% https://t.co/pziiDLwS38
  • 🇨🇳 CNY Surveyed Jobless Rate (OCT), Actual: 5.1% Expected: N/A Previous: 5.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-14
  • 🇨🇳 CNY Retail Sales YTD (YoY) (OCT), Actual: 8.1% Expected: 8.1% Previous: 8.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-14
AUD/USD Hit by China Data Miss, Downtend May Deepen

AUD/USD Hit by China Data Miss, Downtend May Deepen

2019-11-14 02:24:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

Australian Dollar, China Industrial Production and Retail Sales Talking Points:

  • China’s industrial production underwhelmed last month
  • Retail sales did too but to a much lesser extent
  • AUD/USD slid after the data, as did NZD/USD

Join our analysts for live, interactive coverage of all major economic data at the DailyFX Webinars. We’d love to have you along.

The Australian Dollar had already taken a major hit from news of domestic employment weakness on Thursday, only to slip a little further as Chinese industrial production numbers disappointed the markets.

October’s production rose an annualized 4.7%, well below both the 5.4% investors had hoped for and September’s 5.8% rise. The numbers came as part of a large release of Chinese data, most of which missed expectations even if they were a little close than the industrial numbers.

Retail sales rose 7.2% on the year, below the 7.8% hoped for, while fixed asset investment grew by 5.2%, when 5.4% had been expected. China’s external sector is clearly still being held back by trade war worries, with ongoing unrest in Hong Kong unlikely to have helped matters. Internal demand looks more resilient so far as the retail figures show.

The Australian Dollar can act as the foreign exchange markets’ favorite liquid China proxy thanks to its home nation’s vast raw material export ties to the world’s second largest economy. Sure enough, it slipped after the numbers. The New Zealand Dollar traded similarly, having been battered earlier when AUD/USD retreated. Both commodity units seem to be displaying common trading characteristics despite marked differences in the two countries’ economic performances.

Australian Dollar Vs US Dollar, 5-Minute Chart

However, domestic Australian factors are probably dominant on Thursday thanks to the release earlier of surprisingly weak official employment data. These have been a bright spot for the Australian economy for years and one feeble month won’t necessarily dim it much. However, job creation sputtered across both full and part time work last month, and November’s data will be keenly awaited for any evidence that this trend is digging in.

AUD/USD made notable gains through October as optimism mounted that a US-China trade deal might be struck.

Australian Dollar Vs US Dollar, Daily Chart

However, that optimism has not so far been rewarded and, in the face of a generally stronger US Dollar and that weaker economic data, the Australian Dollar is clearly back under duress. The currency still lacks monetary policy support of its own. Australian base rates remain at their record low of 0.75% and more weak labor data will probably encourage those who think that they may go further down yet.

In this environment it is hard to get very bullish on the currency, and its recent, eleven-year lows may be back in focus soon, even if they hold.

Australian Dollar Resources for Traders

Whether you’re new to trading or an old hand DailyFX has plenty of resources to help you. There’s our trading sentiment indicator which shows you live how IG clients are positioned right now. We also hold educational and analytical webinars and offer trading guides, with one specifically aimed at those new to foreign exchange markets. There’s also a Bitcoin guide. Be sure to make the most of them all. They were written by our seasoned trading experts and they’re all free.

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Forecast: Are Spot Gold Prices (XAU) Set to Resume Rally?
Gold Forecast: Are Spot Gold Prices (XAU) Set to Resume Rally?
2019-11-13 22:46:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Drive Higher Stalls at Resistance
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Drive Higher Stalls at Resistance
2019-11-13 21:00:00
Dow Jones Outlook Muddied as Trade Talks Hit an Impasse
Dow Jones Outlook Muddied as Trade Talks Hit an Impasse
2019-11-13 19:28:00
NZD/USD Spikes on RBNZ Shock, GBP/USD Muted on Inflation Drop - US Market Open
NZD/USD Spikes on RBNZ Shock, GBP/USD Muted on Inflation Drop - US Market Open
2019-11-13 14:29:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish
NZD/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.