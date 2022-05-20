Swiss Franc Boost Continues After Hawkish Turn from SNB While US Dollar Sinks

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USDJPY Reversal Would Signal a Shift in Focus from Rates to Risk
2022-05-20 02:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – May 2022: Typically a Good Month for USD
2022-05-19 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: WTI Leaves Behind Bearish Warning Sign, More Pain Next?
2022-05-19 03:30:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Two-Way Action Continues - What's Next?
2022-05-18 18:07:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2022-05-20 01:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Strained by Sour Sentiment, Traders Eye Possible 2022 Low Breakout
2022-05-19 22:05:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Soars as Dollar Falls, Key Technical Obstacles Remain
2022-05-20 03:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – May 2022: Typically a Good Month for USD
2022-05-19 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – May 2022: Typically a Good Month for USD
2022-05-19 20:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Rebounds, But USD/JPY Might Be Carving Out a Top
2022-05-18 19:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Swiss Franc Boost Continues After Hawkish Turn from SNB While US Dollar Sinks
2022-05-20 05:00:00
USDJPY Reversal Would Signal a Shift in Focus from Rates to Risk
2022-05-20 02:00:00
More View more
Swiss Franc Boost Continues After Hawkish Turn from SNB While US Dollar Sinks

Swiss Franc Boost Continues After Hawkish Turn from SNB While US Dollar Sinks

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Swiss Franc, USD/CHF, US Dollar, JPY, China - Talking Points

  • The Swiss Franc has maintained its march higher after SNB hawkishness
  • APAC equities moved higher despite a soft lead from North America
  • The Fed fight on inflation creates USD volatility. Where will USD/CHF end up?

The Swiss Franc has continued an astonishing rally after the Swiss National Bank President Thomas Jordan said on Thursday that the bank is ready to act on inflation, currently at 2.5%.

USD/CHF spent barely 4-days above parity before collapsing to now be gyrating around 0.9700. The US Dollar lost ground everywhere going into the New York close and has been steady through the Asian session. Treasury yields also went much lower.

Elsewhere, Japanese headline inflation hit expectations of 2.5% year-on-year, but their preferred core measure was a slight beat at 2.1% against 2.0% anticipated for the same period.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Japan's former Vice Minister of Finance Eisuke Sakakibara, known as Mr Yen, said that USD/JPY could go to 150. He cited the widening gap in monetary policies between the Bank of Japan (BoJ) and the Fed for the call.

Wall Street continued their slump in the cash session overnight, although futures markets are pointing toward a rosier start to their day.

The Fed put appears to have expired worthless with Kansas City Fed President Esther George backing up Chair Powell’s comments earlier in the week. That is, rates are going up and tight financial conditions would help to lower inflation.

APAC equities had a positive day with all the major indices up over 1% to varying degrees. China reduced the 5-year loan prime rate (LPR) to 4.45% from 4.6% in an attempt to boost the property sector that has been under pressure.

With a lower US yields and USD, gold managed a decent rally and has held on to them today, trading US$ 1,840. Crude oil is slightly softer with the WTI and Brent futures contracts straddling US$ 111.00 bbl.

Aside from UK retails sales data, the market will looking at central bankers comments crossing the wires today.

The full economic calendar can be viewed here.

USD/CHF Technical Analysis

USD/CHF made a 2-year high at 1.0049 last week and has since collapsed toward 0.9700. That peak may offer resistance if visited again.

The price is currently near a previous low of 0.9709 and is struggling to penetrate lower. The 38.2%Fibonacci Retracement of the move from 0.9087 to 1.0049 is 0.9691 and might provide support.

USD/CHF CHART

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Caught in US Dollar Crosshairs as Volatility Grips Markets. Will EUR/USD Visit New Lows?
Euro Caught in US Dollar Crosshairs as Volatility Grips Markets. Will EUR/USD Visit New Lows?
2022-05-19 05:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Skips Up Despite Fed Chair Powell’s Red-Hot Hawkishness. Where To for Tech Stocks?
Nasdaq 100 Skips Up Despite Fed Chair Powell’s Red-Hot Hawkishness. Where To for Tech Stocks?
2022-05-18 05:00:00
Euro Pauses as Markets Take Stock Ahead of Fed Chair Powell. Will EUR/USD See New Lows?
Euro Pauses as Markets Take Stock Ahead of Fed Chair Powell. Will EUR/USD See New Lows?
2022-05-17 05:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Balk at Recent Highs After Risk Sentiment Turns. Where To from Here?
Crude Oil Prices Balk at Recent Highs After Risk Sentiment Turns. Where To from Here?
2022-05-16 05:00:00
Advertisement