We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro vs USD Price Forecast: EUR/USD Eyes New Lows – Will the Selloff End?
2020-02-19 10:31:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro May Bounce From 3-Year Low
2020-02-19 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP), FTSE 100 Latest: Optimism Returns to London Stocks
2020-02-19 09:00:00
GBP/USD Outlook Gloomy Ahead of FOMC Minutes, UK CPI Data
2020-02-19 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Manic Macro: USD/JPY Breaks Out, Gold Toes the Line, Oil Bulls Return
2020-02-19 13:33:00
Dow and Apple Bow to Coronavirus While Dollar Drives Different EURUSD,USDJPY Paths
2020-02-19 04:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Manic Macro: USD/JPY Breaks Out, Gold Toes the Line, Oil Bulls Return
2020-02-19 13:33:00
Dow Jones, Crude Oil, Silver Price Outlook & More
2020-02-19 13:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Manic Macro: USD/JPY Breaks Out, Gold Toes the Line, Oil Bulls Return
2020-02-19 13:33:00
Dow Jones, Crude Oil, Silver Price Outlook & More
2020-02-19 13:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Charges Past $10,000, Can it Continue?
2020-02-14 18:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • With all this talk about gold, #Silver has flown under the radar a little bit as it tests resistance around $18.30 $XAG https://t.co/yOnXW2r2rP
  • Commodities Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.91% Silver: 0.51% Gold: 0.26% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/sW9aqUbTec
  • Copper (HG) Price Technical Analysis: Crucial Chart Points & Signals to Watch More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/02/19/Copper-Price-Technical-Analysis-Crucial-Chart-Points-Signals-to-Watch-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/4SGOEgGUyq
  • The Atlanta Fed GDPNow forecast for Q1 rises to 2.57%, previously at 2.35% $DXY
  • Canadian #Dollar Price Outlook: #Loonie Presses $USDCAD Towards Support - https://t.co/h5ciEpXq5n https://t.co/HGp7DIVoyc
  • Tune in to @PeterHanksFX 's #webinar at 11:00 AM ET/4:00 PM GMT as he discusses top levels to watch on #DAX, #DOW & more. Register here: https://t.co/Rwbt9avERj https://t.co/xYgG7SuO6J
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.92%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 80.51%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Z0CSj72X0l
  • Japan saw a big miss in machine orders (-3.5% v/s -1.2% expected) and this has helped $USDJPY to break-out to a fresh eight-month-high. Where is USD/JPY heading? Find out from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/7cBzPondFm https://t.co/SfjAGDUiH8
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.31% Silver: 0.47% Gold: 0.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/7betgslu8f
  • Fed's Mester: - Coronavirus global impact too difficult to determine right now
Manic Macro: USD/JPY Breaks Out, Gold Toes the Line, Oil Bulls Return

Manic Macro: USD/JPY Breaks Out, Gold Toes the Line, Oil Bulls Return

2020-02-19 13:33:00
James Stanley, Currency Strategist
Share:

USD/JPY, Gold, Oil Talking Points

  • While a jolt has been felt through economic data around Coronavirus, a bit of optimism showed overnight when China announced a slight slowing in the spread of the virus.
  • This has helped to lift risk markets around-the-globe, illustrated in Oil prices moving up to fresh two-week-highs.
  • Fear remains, to be sure, as economic impact is still being calculated. Japan saw a big miss in machine orders (-3.5% v/s -1.2% expected) and this has helped USD/JPY to break-out to a fresh eight-month-high.

Gold Spikes Up to Seven-Year-High: Can Bulls Continue to Drive?

A scenario of extremes have started to build through a number of macro markets. The highlight and likely garnering the most attention this morning is the breakout in Gold prices as the yellow metal has moved up for a test of the seven-year-high that was set in January. I had looked into this backdrop on Friday, investigating a bullish breakout pattern in Gold that had built ahead of the weekend. But after that holiday weekend in the United States, that breakout has continued to run and price action has moved right up to that same point of resistance that held the highs last month.

Gold Eight-Hour Price Chart

Manic Macro: USD/JPY Breaks Out, Gold Toes the Line, Oil Bulls Return

Gold on Tradingview

At the source of these extreme moves has been a dose of fear emanating from the spread of Coronavirus. At this point, impact has been seen in a number of economies, including near-by Japan and Hong Kong, both major market centers that are critical in the operation of the global economy. This economic pressure produced by fear around Coronavirus has already impacted China’s economic data, and last night more proof showed up that this impact is spreading to Japan as machine orders fell by -3.5%, far beyond the expected -1.2% contraction.

This, combined with what’s discussed below, has allowed for a fresh bullish breakout in USD/JPY as buyers have pushed beyond a big area of confluent resistance. Even with the massive USD-rally that’s shown throughout February trade, USD/JPY remained subservient to this key area of chart resistance that didn’t begin to give way until last night.

USD/JPY MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -6% -16% -12%
Weekly -8% -3% -5%
Current Retail Sentiment in USD/JPY
Get My Guide

The pair is currently trading at fresh eight-month-highs after pushing through the resistance zone that’s held buyers at bay for the past two-and-a-half months.

USD/JPY Daily Price Chart

USDJPY Daily Price Chart

USD/JPY on Tradingview

Overnight, the Chinese government announced that the spread of Coronavirus outside of the Hubei province has slowed, giving hope that places like Japan may see lessened impact in the future. This has helped to bring buyers back to the bid in a number of global equity indices after a pullback yesterday. But perhaps one of the more noticeable venues to observe the return of risk-on behavior has been in Oil prices, which got absolutely smashed last month as fears of a spreading virus pushed WTI crude oil prices to fresh yearly lows.

Starts in:
Live now:
Feb 20
( 18:02 GMT )
James Stanley's Thursday Webinar
Trading Price Action
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

A big zone of support was taken-out last month when oil prices crossed the 50-handle. The support zone running from 50.54-51.68 had held multiple inflections, reversing a number of aggressive sell-offs through the year of 2019. This zone even provided a bit of pause in last month’s sell-off, albeit temporarily, as bears crushed the offer down for that re-test below the 50-marker.

More recently, signs of strength have begun to emerge as a series of higher-highs and higher-lows have developed on shorter time frames. With WTI crude oil prices now bumping up to a fresh two-month-high, continuing that sequence of higher-highs and lows, there may be topside potential especially if news around Coronavirus remains on the positive side.

WTI Crude Oil Four-Hour Price Chart

WTI Crude Oil Four Hour Price Chart

Oil on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD Outlook Gloomy Ahead of FOMC Minutes, UK CPI Data
GBP/USD Outlook Gloomy Ahead of FOMC Minutes, UK CPI Data
2020-02-19 08:00:00
US Dollar Bulls Continue to Push; EUR/USD Finds Fibonacci Support
US Dollar Bulls Continue to Push; EUR/USD Finds Fibonacci Support
2020-02-18 13:34:00
Japanese Yen May Add to Gains, Walmart Eyed After Apple Shock
Japanese Yen May Add to Gains, Walmart Eyed After Apple Shock
2020-02-18 08:00:00
EUR/USD May Fall if Coronavirus Undermines Eurozone Growth
EUR/USD May Fall if Coronavirus Undermines Eurozone Growth
2020-02-17 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
USD/JPY
Mixed
Oil - Brent Crude
News & Analysis at your fingertips.