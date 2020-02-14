We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, USD/JPY & DXY: USD Charts for Next Week
2020-02-14 12:00:00
Euro Hangs On After Tough Week As German 4Q GDP Growth Stalls
2020-02-14 07:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Strength Shackles FTSE 100 Upside
2020-02-14 08:58:00
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Pound Up But Trend Bias Bearish
2020-02-14 05:55:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, USD/JPY & DXY: USD Charts for Next Week
2020-02-14 12:00:00
British Pound Eyes Resistance on UK Fiscal Stimulus Bets, Yen Gains
2020-02-14 00:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices: Gold Bullish Breakout Potential on Coronavirus Fears
2020-02-14 13:34:00
Crude Oil Prices Set For Weekly Gains, Virus Stokes Production Cut Talk
2020-02-14 05:21:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Set For Weekly Gains, Virus Stokes Production Cut Talk
2020-02-14 05:21:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Worsens Again After Bearish IEA Report
2020-02-13 11:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
BTC Price Outlook: Will Bitcoin Boom or Bust After Hitting 10K?
2020-02-13 21:00:00
BTC/USD, LTC/USD, Rally After Reversal - Bitcoin & Litecoin Price Outlook
2020-02-12 14:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇨🇦 CAD Existing Home Sales (MoM) (JAN), Actual: -2.9% Expected: -0.1% Previous: -0.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-14
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Manufacturing (SIC) Production (JAN) due at 14:15 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 0.0% Previous: 0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-14
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Industrial Production (MoM) (JAN) due at 14:15 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: -0.2% Previous: -0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-14
  • $Gold some possible resistance points ahead... 1581.30, 1585, 1587.45. That update from China on Coronavirus cases overnight not very encouraging - and holiday weekend in the US https://t.co/n7fJAi8H0u
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 CAD Existing Home Sales (MoM) (JAN) due at 14:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: -0.1% Previous: -0.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-14
  • RT @MKTWeconomics: U.S. retail increase 0.3% in January, but the increase largely reflected higher sales at building-supply stores. Other t…
  • $Gold one of those breakouts that begins right as I'm hitting 'publish' https://t.co/Rh2UtbDlK3
  • Dani @HathornSabin on IG TV this morning...interesting chat with @JeremyNaylor_IG @DailyFX @DailyFXTeam 👍 https://t.co/GjTUeDhWGI
  • 🇺🇸 USD Import Price Index ex Petroleum (MoM) (JAN), Actual: 0.2% Expected: -0.1% Previous: 0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-14
  • Gold Prices: Gold Bullish Breakout Potential on Coronavirus Fears https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2020/02/14/GOLD-Prices-Strong-as-Coronavirus-Fears-Remain-into-Holiday-Weekend-JS.html https://t.co/l6hx92KTX8
Gold Prices: Gold Bullish Breakout Potential on Coronavirus Fears

Gold Prices: Gold Bullish Breakout Potential on Coronavirus Fears

2020-02-14 13:34:00
James Stanley, Currency Strategist
Share:

Gold Price Analysis

  • Gold bulls came back into the picture yesterday.
  • Gold prices remain strong, even with the USD trading at four-month-highs.
  • With fear continuing around the spread of Coronavirus, risk aversion potential remains ahead of the holiday weekend in the United States.

Gold Prices Push Back Up to Resistance

The past few weekends have presented an extra item of risk for global markets, as the potential for updates around the spreading Coronavirus created another risk item to keep in mind. With a recent surge in cases seen out of China, that fear has kept the bid in safe-haven markets like the US Dollar and the Japanese Yen; and even with that US Dollar strength as the currency has pushed up to fresh four-month-highs, Gold prices have remained strong. It’s also notable that Gold bulls have continued to hold the bid even with yesterday’s CPI read out of the US, coming in at 2.5%.

This weekend presents another extra item of risk as next Monday is a holiday in the United States; and for many US traders, this is yet another consideration to take into account after China reported another large jump in the number of Coronavirus cases; removing hope that the virus was beginning to slowdown. Already economic impact has been seen as China reported annualized inflation at 5.4% earlier this week, the highest level in eight years as businesses were disrupted and demand for what products were available outstripped supply.

Gold prices came into the week at a key area of resistance, with price action grinding for the first few days. A short-term formation had shown up as a rising wedge, which will often be approached with the aim of bearish reversals. And while sellers did push through Monday and Tuesday, buyers came back on Wednesday to show support and continued to push through Thursday trade.

At this point, Gold price action is holding around the weekly high at 1576. Buyers have pushed in a series of higher-lows over the past few trading days, and topside breakout potential remains ahead of the weekend.

Gold BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -1% 8% 2%
Weekly -4% 19% 3%
Current Retail Sentiment in Gold
Get My Guide

Gold Hourly Price Chart

GOLD PRICE CHART

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

Gold Prices Bigger Picture

This short-term bullish potential aligns with the longer-term theme of strength in Gold prices. This was looked at as my top trade idea for 2020, but that was largely on the basis of a loose monetary backdrop at the Federal Reserve.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by James Stanley
Download our Gold Q1 Forecast
Get My Guide

But as discussed multiple times in the recent past, the inclusion of fear has brought yet another reason for buyers to hit the bid. Beyond current resistance, the 1587 level remains of interest as this is the 14.4% Fibonacci retracement of the November-January breakout; emanating from the same Fibonacci study in which the 38.2% retracement helped to set the February low last week.

Gold Four-Hour Price Chart

GOLD Four Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD May Rise on Confidence Data, Retail Sales, Tariff Reduction
USD May Rise on Confidence Data, Retail Sales, Tariff Reduction
2020-02-14 06:00:00
US Dollar Price Analysis: Most Overbought Since August 2018
US Dollar Price Analysis: Most Overbought Since August 2018
2020-02-13 15:02:00
US Dollar May Rise on Haven Demand as Coronavirus Fears Swell
US Dollar May Rise on Haven Demand as Coronavirus Fears Swell
2020-02-13 08:00:00
Euro Outlook Bearish vs USD on Powell Testimony, Fed Speak
Euro Outlook Bearish vs USD on Powell Testimony, Fed Speak
2020-02-12 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.