Euro Week Ahead Forecast: EUR/USD Bounce May Be Over Already
2021-12-05 04:00:00
US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: DXY Primed Ahead of CPI Data
2021-12-04 16:00:00
Crude Oil Holds Gain on OPEC+ Fallout and US Dollar Softens. Where To From Here?
2021-12-06 06:00:00
Crude Oil Drops a 6th Straight Week Amid Extreme Volatility
2021-12-04 20:36:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-12-06 11:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Yen, AUD/USD, RBA, USD/CAD, BoC
2021-12-05 16:00:00
Gold Prices May Backtrack as Markets Steady, Omicron a Wildcard
2021-12-06 07:30:00
Gold Makes Third Successive Weekly Decline As General Market Sentiment Whipsaws
2021-12-05 00:00:00
GBP Forecast: Omicron Adds Uncertainty to BoE Rate Rise
2021-12-03 17:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-12-03 16:06:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, NZD/JPY. Where to For Yen?
2021-12-06 01:30:00
USD/JPY on the Cusp of Reversal as All Yen Crosses Yield to Risk Trends
2021-12-05 08:00:00
Gold Prices May Backtrack as Markets Steady, Omicron a Wildcard

Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC

GOLD PRICE OUTLOOK:

  • Gold prices rise as risk aversion pulls down real interest rates
  • Sentiment may stead amid news-flow lull, Omicron a wildcard
  • Chart setup tilts cautiously bearish near six-month range axis

Gold prices managed gains despite a stronger US Dollar on Friday as risk aversion swept financial markets. An ominously “stagflationary” configuration of responses across key asset classes saw a sharp fall in nominal rates outpacing a more modest downshift in breakeven inflation expectations. That pushed real interest rates deeper into negative territory boosting bullion’s store-of-value appeal.

Looking ahead, a quiet start to the trading week brings little by way of scheduled event risk until November’s US CPI data hits the tape on Friday. Fed officials are in a blackout period ahead of next week’s FOMC policy meeting, so no leading commentary is on the menu. This looks to have left the door open for a risk-on correction after Friday’s bloodletting. This may see gold prices retrace a bit of recently recovered ground.

News flow surrounding the still-mysterious Omicron variant of Covid-19 remains a wildcard. The baseline seems to be that this version is perhaps more virulent but less deadly than prior iterations. Headlines credibly challenging that set of assumptions – if Omicron was revealed to be more lethal than anticipated, for example – might trigger volatility across financial markets. Gold is unlikely to be immune.

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS – TILTING BEARISH NEAR 6-MONTH RANGE MIDDLE

Gold is retesting support-turned-resistance at a rising trend line set from August lows. Extension higher sees resistance capped at 1808.16, with a daily close above that putting 1834.14 in focus. Alternatively, bearish resumption faces support anchored at 1750.78. Breaching that might expose 1717.89.

Gold price chart created using TradingView

GOLD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC for DailyFX

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

