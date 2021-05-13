News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rip, Dip, Rip Around CPI: EUR/USD, USD/CAD
2021-05-12 16:45:00
EUR/USD Rally Stalls Ahead of February High Even as ECB Slows PEPP
2021-05-12 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Surges- Bulls Eye Major Breakout at May High
2021-05-12 15:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Hold Gains as Stockpiles Fall, OPEC Lifts Demand Outlook
2021-05-12 04:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-05-13 04:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Outlook Vulnerable After 2008 High US CPI
2021-05-13 01:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Eyes US Retail Sales After CPI Boosts Fed Rate Bets
2021-05-13 02:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Can Gold Stage a Major Breakout?
2021-05-12 20:05:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Shrugs at UK GDP, May Drop on US CPI Data
2021-05-12 06:13:00
Dollar Prepared for Nasdaq Volatility if Inflation Data Can Stir Interest
2021-05-12 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rockets Higher as Inflation Spikes to 4.2% in April
2021-05-12 13:15:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: Broader Outlook Bearish, USD/JPY Eyes Key Trendline
2021-05-12 05:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.11% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.05% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.04% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.01% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.02% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/DLZh2GHNhV
  • Slippage can be a common occurrence in forex trading but is often misunderstood. Understanding how forex slippage occurs can enable a trader to minimize negative slippage, while potentially maximizing positive slippage. Learn about FX slippage here: https://t.co/Blrl0uF2Ct https://t.co/fVwp2V0qJx
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.36% Wall Street: 0.35% Germany 30: -0.35% FTSE 100: -0.37% France 40: -0.54% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/6tcRDVZ12c
  • The CPI data have done more to threaten $SPX and Dollar volatility than the NFPs, GDP, Fed stability report, FOMC decision and a host of other data points before it. But can we break critical levels ahead? And what about $BTCUSD? Anti-fiat or risk asset? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2021/05/13/Dollar-or-SP-500-Which-Faces-the-Biggest-Post-CPI-Reversal-Risk.html https://t.co/SMBm3DLolp
  • The US Dollar may fall versus ASEAN currencies if dovish Fed speak extends the boost in sentiment after a huge miss in non-farm payrolls. USD/PHP is eyeing the Philippine Central Bank. Get your market update here:https://t.co/BKjG92HWzX https://t.co/xqYMqTPopJ
  • RT @FxWestwater: #Gold Price Forecast: XAU Eyes US Retail Sales After CPI Boosts Fed Rate Bets Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2021/05/13/Gold-Price-Forecast-XAU-Eyes-US-Retail-Sales-After-CPI-Boosts-Fed-Rate-Bets.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/…
  • Global stock markets may see turbulent volatility if darkening clouds over Washington’s relations with Beijing turn into a geopolitical storm. Which assets will be the lifeboat? Find out here:https://t.co/RkFI6qAyik https://t.co/Awzq41ivHb
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.52% Gold: 0.35% Oil - US Crude: -0.55% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/Htj3uZR1g5
  • BoJ's Kuroda: - ETF buying is an unusual measure for a central bank to take - BBG
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.21% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.19% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.13% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.12% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.11% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/8JU9UqUVzl
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Eyes US Retail Sales After CPI Boosts Fed Rate Bets

Gold Price Forecast: XAU Eyes US Retail Sales After CPI Boosts Fed Rate Bets

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Gold Price Forecast Talking Points

  • Big beat on US CPI pushes US Dollar and Treasury yields higher
  • Gold’s fundamental direction is largely dependent on the Fed
  • XAU/USD drops from channel resistance, big support levels eyed

Financial markets received the first taste of a post-pandemic surprise surge in US inflation from Wednesday’s Consumer Price Index (CPI), and the impact saw a cascade of selling from equities to government bonds to precious metals. Gold was no exception, helped lower by a spirited climb from the US Dollar. The benchmark DXY index recorded the largest one-day rise in two weeks.

Treasury yields climbed in tandem with the Greenback, putting further overhead pressure on the yellow metal. Rates traders reacted with a more hawkish view on the Federal Reserve’s future policy stance following the strong inflation print. The supposition is that the Fed will be forced to tighten sooner than expected. That hypothesis may prove true, but only time will tell.

The case for an earlier tightening of monetary policy is only growing stronger despite unremitting Fed talk to the contrary. Fed Chair Jerome Powell, along with several other FOMC voters, have taken a strong stance arguing that any outsized rise in prices will be transitory. The central bank could, of course, be right. Still, is the Federal Reserve too entrenched in that view to react promptly?

If the Fed falls behind the curve on inflation, this is likely to derail the economic recovery. Gold is typically seen as an inflation hedge, but that does not necessarily mean that it stands to gain from higher price growth readings. Runaway inflation would likely force the Fed to taper stimulus, causing yields to rise and probably pulling the US Dollar along for the ride.

XAU/USD’s reaction to today’s hot CPI was a downside move.More of the same is likely in reaction to economic data that is seen as forcing the Fed’s hand. The end of this week is potentially key in this regard, with the DailyFX Economic Calendar showing US retail sales for April and the Michigan Consumer Sentiment survey results set to cross the wires. For the latter, traders may give a closer look to inflation expectations within the report than the catch-all headline gauge.

Economic Calendar

Gold Technical Breakdown

Gold is seeing a modest rebound from yesterday’s losses, with XAU/USD trading near the 1820 level. Wednesday’s selloff was initiated from a resistance trendline stemming from last August’s swing high. That barrier helps form a broader downward-sloping price channel, with support still some way to the downside.

The most likely area for resistance remains that trendline, although a breakout would focus on the recent 1845.44 swing high. On the other hand, the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at 1805.92 and the psychologically imposing 1,800 level will be eyed as support levels on the next downside move. Despite the small tick higher, MACD appears to be gearing up to cross below its signal line, which is a bearish sign.

XAU/USD Daily Chart

XAUUSD Chart

Chart created with TradingView

Gold TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin (BTC) Plunges on Tesla Bitcoin Suspension, AUD/USD Spars USD Strength
Bitcoin (BTC) Plunges on Tesla Bitcoin Suspension, AUD/USD Spars USD Strength
2021-05-12 23:00:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: Inflationary Theme in Spotlight as AUD/USD Sputters
Australian Dollar Outlook: Inflationary Theme in Spotlight as AUD/USD Sputters
2021-05-11 23:00:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/AUD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD Rates
British Pound Forecast: GBP/AUD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD Rates
2021-05-11 22:07:00
Gold Price Outlook Turns to Fedspeak After Consumer Inflation Expectations Jitter
Gold Price Outlook Turns to Fedspeak After Consumer Inflation Expectations Jitter
2021-05-11 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish