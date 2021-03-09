News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Perched Atop 200-MA with ECB In Focus
2021-03-09 07:30:00
Dollar Rally Brings EURUSD to 200-Day Moving Average, Supercharges USDJPY
2021-03-09 04:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Silver Broke Key Trendline? WTI Brushed Aside Saudi Arabian Oil Facility Attack
2021-03-09 06:00:00
Gold, Crude Oil Price Forecast: Edging Higher on the Back of Stimulus, Saudi Oil Facility Attack
2021-03-08 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Extends Gains amid Tech Rout. Will Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Follow?
2021-03-09 01:30:00
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-03-08 21:35:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Rising Yields Threaten Bull Flag Breakdown
2021-03-08 22:45:00
Gold, Silver, Dollar, AUD/USD, USD/CAD and Bitcoin Technical Levels
2021-03-08 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: US Inflation; BOC & ECB Rate Decisions; UK GDP; Canada Jobs
2021-03-08 20:40:00
Gold, Silver, Dollar, AUD/USD, USD/CAD and Bitcoin Technical Levels
2021-03-08 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Rally Brings EURUSD to 200-Day Moving Average, Supercharges USDJPY
2021-03-09 04:45:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: US Inflation; BOC & ECB Rate Decisions; UK GDP; Canada Jobs
2021-03-08 20:40:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Traders focus a lot of their energy on spotting the perfect time to enter a trade. While this is important, it is ultimately where traders choose to exit trades that will determine success. Learn about the three types of trading exit strategies here: https://t.co/muYkTNXH7s https://t.co/17PKF2fWMh
  • 🇩🇪 Balance of Trade s.a (JAN) Actual: €22.2B Expected: €16.4B Previous: €16.4B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-09
  • 🇩🇪 Balance of Trade (JAN) Actual: €14.3B Previous: €15.2B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-09
  • 🇩🇪 Balance of Trade (JAN) Actual: €14.3B Previous: €14.8B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-09
  • 🇩🇪 Balance of Trade s.a (JAN) Actual: €22.2B Expected: €16.4B Previous: €16.1B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-09
  • Brush up your knowledge on #tradewars with this tool from DailyFX research briefly outlining trade-war history dating back to the early 1900s here: https://t.co/ZWaL6laTU5 https://t.co/1gdOjST2dn
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 Balance of Trade s.a (JAN) due at 07:00 GMT (15min) Expected: €16.4B Previous: €16.1B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-09
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 Balance of Trade (JAN) due at 07:00 GMT (15min) Previous: €14.8B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-09
  • (Commodities Briefing) Silver Broke Key Trendline? WTI Brushed Aside Saudi Arabian Oil Facility Attack #Silver #CrudeOil #XAGUSD #USD https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2021/03/09/Silver-Broke-Key-Trendline-WTI-Brushed-Aside-Saudi-Arabian-Oil-Facility-Attack.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/ct7xKeuru8
  • Nasdaq futures rally as much as 1.4% and Asian stocks stabilize after China intervenes to halt accelerating equity meltdown - BBG
Silver Broke Key Trendline? WTI Brushed Aside Saudi Arabian Oil Facility Attack

Silver Broke Key Trendline? WTI Brushed Aside Saudi Arabian Oil Facility Attack

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Silver, XAG/USD, Crude Oil, Saudi Arabia, Treasury Yields, Commodities Briefing - Talking Points:

  • Silver and gold prices weakened on Monday as US Dollar gained
  • WTI prices brushed aside attack on key Saudi Arabian oil facility
  • XAG/USD eyeing key trendline, with oil watching 2019/20 peaks
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What are the top trading opportunities this year?
Get My Guide

Silver and gold prices started off the week on a pessimistic note, extending declines from Friday on a similar fundamental theme. That has been a combination of a rising US Dollar and longer-term Treasury yields, as expected. Rising rates of return in fixed-income assets can bode ill for non-yielding assets, such as silver and gold.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices experienced a volatile Monday. Energy prices started off with a burst of upside momentum after reports crossed the wires that a key storage tank in Saudi Arabia was attacked, creating supply woes. However, oil spent the rest of the day falling as it became clear that output would be unaffected.

The economic calendar docket is fairly light heading into the remaining 24 hours, especially in the United States. Oil may see some volatility around API estimates for weekly stockpiles. These will be compared to official DOE figures later in the week.

Market sentiment is looking upbeat, with most Asia-Pacific equities trading in the green on Tuesday as Treasury yields weaken. This is giving commodities some breathing space as traders await Wednesday’s US CPI data for further clues into where inflation is going. As such, silver and oil prices may consolidate ahead.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What does it take to trade around data?
Get My Guide

Silver Technical Analysis

Silver prices are attempting to find follow-through after XAG/USD broke under key rising support from March 2020 – see chart below. Immediately below is the 24.0632 – 24.8847 support zone, where the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) is also waiting.

Silver Daily Chart

Silver Broke Key Trendline? WTI Brushed Aside Saudi Arabian Oil Facility Attack

Chart Created Using TradingView

Crude Oil Technical Analysis

Crude oil prices are consolidating within the 64.05 – 66.58 resistance zone, composed of peaks achieved in 2019 and 2020. Negative RSI divergence is present, showing that upside momentum is fading. This can at times precede a turn lower, with immediate support below at 59.27.

WTI Crude Oil Daily Chart

Silver Broke Key Trendline? WTI Brushed Aside Saudi Arabian Oil Facility Attack

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

New Zealand Dollar May Fall Further as Stimulus-Driven Yield Climb Continues
New Zealand Dollar May Fall Further as Stimulus-Driven Yield Climb Continues
2021-03-09 00:00:00
AUD/USD Aims to Retake Key Level as Markets Digest US Covid Stimulus News
AUD/USD Aims to Retake Key Level as Markets Digest US Covid Stimulus News
2021-03-08 00:00:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/AUD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD Rates
British Pound Forecast: GBP/AUD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD Rates
2021-03-05 16:25:00
Gold Prices at Risk as Crude Oil Benefits from Surprise OPEC+ Output Hold
Gold Prices at Risk as Crude Oil Benefits from Surprise OPEC+ Output Hold
2021-03-05 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Silver
Mixed
Oil - US Crude
Mixed