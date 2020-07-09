We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rate Eyes June High as Bullish RSI Trend Remains Intact
2020-07-09 00:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Tests Support as EUR, GBP, CAD Spike
2020-07-08 20:40:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Eye US Jobless Claims Data as Lockdowns Return
2020-07-09 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower as Covid-19 Fears Reemerge
2020-07-07 06:39:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Australian Dollar, Canadian Dollar Outlook: Positioning Bets
2020-07-08 03:00:00
Nasdaq 100 & Dow Jones Forecast: Are Stocks in for Another Leg Higher?
2020-07-07 15:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Rally Pushes RSI Indicator Into Overbought Territory
2020-07-09 05:00:00
Gold Breaks to 9 Year High as Nasdaq and Shanghai Composite Hit New Highs
2020-07-09 03:31:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: More Upside Likely in GBP/USD After Mini Budget
2020-07-09 08:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Tests Support as EUR, GBP, CAD Spike
2020-07-08 20:40:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jun 10, 2020 when USD/JPY traded near 106.92.
2020-07-07 14:23:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-06 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Crude Oil Prices Eye US Jobless Claims Data as Lockdowns Return - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2020/07/09/Crude-Oil-Prices-Eye-US-Jobless-Claims-Data-as-Lockdowns-Return.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #CrudeOil #OOTT
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.32% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.12% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.04% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.00% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.03% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Q5UwyMir8K
  • Kremlin says no plans to hold talks with Saudi Arabia ahead of OPEC+ monitoring committee next week #OOTT
  • 🇮🇪 Inflation Rate YoY (JUN) Actual: -0.4% Previous: -0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-09
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 1.27% France 40: 0.12% US 500: 0.04% Wall Street: -0.14% FTSE 100: -0.58% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/AQZYInLBRM
  • Heads Up:🇮🇪 Inflation Rate YoY (JUN) due at 10:00 GMT (15min) Previous: -0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-09
  • Today, AUDUSD has made a fresh four-week high. Will the US jobless claims numbers today (13:30UK) boost the pair’s rally? #AUDUSD, #USD, #USunemployment https://t.co/athsKOjOe3
  • The continuity seen across these volatility cycles is a good thing. Historical precedence offer a blueprint for identifying conditions supportive for a vol-event to occur, and how they may unfold. Deepen your knowledge of historical volatility here:https://t.co/vg7w10la3j https://t.co/y7RaX8tTqz
  • Brush up your knowledge on trade-wars with this tool from DailyFX research briefly outlining trade-war history dating back to the early 1900s here: https://t.co/ZWaL6laTU5 https://t.co/StR4PNnRmc
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.94%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 72.01%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Xc7k3Urhym
Crude Oil Prices Eye US Jobless Claims Data as Lockdowns Return

Crude Oil Prices Eye US Jobless Claims Data as Lockdowns Return

2020-07-09 06:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC
Share:

CRUDE OIL & GOLD TALKING POINTS:

  • Crude oil prices edge up with stock markets in risk-on trade
  • Modest advance fails to disrupt cautiously bearish chart cues
  • Gold prices soar to nine-year high as the US Dollar declines

Crude oil prices rose alongside stocks as a pickup in market-wide risk appetite buoyed cycle-sensitive assets. The upbeat mood likewise undermined haven demand for the US Dollar, which echoed as supportive for anti-fiat alternatives and pushed gold prices to their highest in nine years.

Sectoral performance for the bellwether S&P 500 index suggests that, in the absence of a decisive catalyst, the markets defaulted to the now-familiar pattern of ranking performance based on degree of Covid-19 disruption risk. Technology shares proved strongest while materials, energy and industrials suffered.

All eyes now turn to US jobless claims data. Initial applications for unemployment benefits are seen falling to the lowest level since mid-March, before the coronavirus outbreak triggered a sharp upward spike. The re-imposition of lockdowns in some parts of the US might make for disappointment however.

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Crude oil prices continue to mark time below resistance in the 42.40-43.88 area. The appearance of negative RSI divergence may prove to precede downturn, but confirmation is still pending. A daily close below 34.78 may expose the 27.40-29.11 area. Alternatively, a break of resistance likely eyes the $50/bbl figure next.

Crude Oil Prices Eye US Jobless Claims Data as Lockdowns Return

Crude oil price chart created using TradingView

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Gold prices are approaching resistance at 1827.82, the 50%Fibonacci expansion. A break above that on a daily closing basis may target the 61.8% level at 1864.86 next. The recently broken 38.2% expansionat 1789.78 has been recast as support, followed by a former range top at 1747.74.

Crude Oil Prices Eye US Jobless Claims Data as Lockdowns Return

Gold price chart created using TradingView

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

COMMODITY TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head APAC Strategist for DailyFX

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD Braces for China CPI Amid Strained Sino-Australian Relations
AUD Braces for China CPI Amid Strained Sino-Australian Relations
2020-07-08 23:00:00
Gold Prices Aim Above $1800 After Chart Barrier Breach
Gold Prices Aim Above $1800 After Chart Barrier Breach
2020-07-08 06:00:00
AUD/JPY May Extend Losses as Growing Virus Cases Sour Risk Appetite
AUD/JPY May Extend Losses as Growing Virus Cases Sour Risk Appetite
2020-07-07 23:00:00
Dollar vs Mexican Peso Price Outlook: USD/MXN Rally to be Short Lived
Dollar vs Mexican Peso Price Outlook: USD/MXN Rally to be Short Lived
2020-07-07 15:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude
News & Analysis at your fingertips.