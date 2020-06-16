USD Rose on Powell Speech & May Extend Gains on Asian Political Risks

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Data Bullish for USD, JPY, CHF | Webinar
2020-06-16 12:00:00
EUR/USD – Top and Drop or Break From Typical Behavior?
2020-06-16 11:56:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold, SPX & Oil
2020-06-15 15:30:00
USD Eyeing Powell. Crude Oil, Euro Brace for Key OPEC & EU Meetings
2020-06-15 04:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Index Trims Gains as Fed Chair Powell Briefs Congress
2020-06-16 17:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Start Week with Pullbacks and Support Tests
2020-06-15 14:35:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, USD Index, Gold Charts & More
2020-06-16 11:30:00
Gold Prices May Fall as Fed Chair Powell Testifies in Congress
2020-06-16 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Technical Price Outlook: British Pound Reacts at Resistance
2020-06-16 15:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Trend Higher Continues After Jobs Data
2020-06-16 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rate Outlook Hinges on BoJ Forward Guidance
2020-06-16 00:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices and Volatility Risk
2020-06-15 12:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Get a preview of what to expect in Asia⬇️ - 💵#USD May extend gains after Powell testimony - 🌏Asian geopolitical risks may undermine market mood - 🇦🇺#AUDUSD at a tipping point? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/06/16/USD-Rose-on-Powell-Speech--May-Extend-Gains-on-Asian-Political-Risks.html https://t.co/cUZFWlWrfZ
  • Join @ddubrovskyFX 's #webinar at 8:00 PM ET/12:00 AM GMT to find out what information you can gain from knowing what other traders are buying or selling. Register here: https://t.co/Bb3CTCTm44 https://t.co/VkR9yIweqm
  • US equity futures pointing lower early into Asia's Wednesday trading session. #AUD and #NZD could follow, USD may gain.
  • Will be doing a joint piece later on the #ChinaIndiaFaceoff with my colleague @ddubrovskyFX Daniel. Analysis will include a regional update on #Covid_19 and the outlook for USD/INR. Stay tuned.
  • Did the New Zealand Dollar experience a false downside breakout against the Japanese Yen? NZD/CAD meanwhile looks vulnerable to a reversal as NZD/CHF eyes a bearish price signal. Get your $NZDCAD market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/Uiw3gHTw36 https://t.co/mwgA9PiPoQ
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Clarida Speech due at 22:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-16
  • $EURUSD Daily Pivot Points: S3: 1.1085 S2: 1.119 S1: 1.126 R1: 1.1366 R2: 1.1402 R3: 1.1508 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • The recent Sterling recovery is vulnerable on the back of this stretch while below 1.2710/53. Get your $GBPUSD technical analysis from @MBForex here: https://t.co/th774ET9pj https://t.co/YbDUB4ynAX
  • Brazil virus cases increased by 34,918 in the last 24 hours, breaking previous 24 hour record increase $USDBRL
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.25% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.01% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.22% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.34% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.44% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.53% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/UKbk9NoGce
USD Rose on Powell Speech & May Extend Gains on Asian Political Risks

USD Rose on Powell Speech & May Extend Gains on Asian Political Risks

2020-06-16 23:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Analyst
Share:

US Dollar, Beijing Coronavirus Cases, Powell, India-China Tension – TALKING POINTS

  • US Dollar ended the day higher after Powell testimony, US retail sales statistics
  • India-China, North-South Korean geopolitical tensions could extend USD gains
  • AUD/USD selling pressure may accelerate after key resistance stood its ground

Wall Street ended the day on a happy note with the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices ending 2.0, 1.9 and 1.8 percent higher, respectively. The upbeat tune in North American equity markets was supported by better-than-expected retail sales data, which saw a 17.7 percent increase on a month-on-month basis for May. The difference between the actual figures and the estimate at 8.4 percent buttressed the notion of a recovery.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell also spoke on the subject of an economic bounce back during his testimony in front of the Senate Banking Committee. He acknowledged that while the outlook remains uncertain, preliminary data seems to suggest that the US is in the recovery phase. Monetary authorities expect unemployment to decline and employment to increase over time.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Dimitri Zabelin
Top Trading Lessons
Get My Guide

Having said that, the Chairman warned that there remains “tremendous” volatility in labor market reports, urging patience in what will likely be a long road to recovery. He said it is a reasonable probability that more stimulus from the Fed and Congress will be needed, and reiterated the central bank’s stance on holding interest rates near zero until the economy is back on track.

Mr. Powell added that officials are in the early stages of evaluating yield curve control, and stressed a strong reluctance to deploy negative rates as a policy measure. Monetary authorities at this time are not thinking about raising interest rates in light of significant uncertainty on the timing and strength of the economic recovery. Weak growth prospects in Europe are also expected to weigh on domestic activity.

He added that congress should continue support for workers in some form, but stopped short of directly advising on policies, citing the central bank’s neutrality in the realm of politics. His commentary trimmed some of the gains equity markets acquired after US economic data was released with foreign exchange markets reflecting somewhat risk-off tilt too. The anti-risk USD climbed while the cycle-sensitive AUD and NZD fell.

Wednesday’s Asia-Pacific Trading Session

Without a major economic catalyst in the data docket, Asia-Pacific traders will likely continue to focus on macro-fundamental themes. The US Dollar may extend its gains on growing concerns of an increase of Covid-19 cases in Beijing and escalating geopolitical tensions in the region. In this environment, the cycle-sensitive AUD and NZD may be in for a rough session ahead while USD and JPY may prosper.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Dimitri Zabelin
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

China-India relations are deteriorating after a skirmish on the border left casualties on both sides and pushed the USD/INR exchange rate higher at the expense of the Nifty 50 index. News of North Korea blowing up the inter-Korean office could put KRW and the Kospi index at risk in the session ahead. To learn more about the impact of geopolitical risks on financial markets, be sure to follow me on Twitter @ZabelinDimitri.

AUD/USD Technical Analysis

AUD/USD’s failure to puncture the lower cusp of the 0.7018-0.6911 resistance range with follow-through could inspire liquidation if its capitulation is viewed as a bearish signal. The pair has already failed to break the upper tier, and the short-bodied nature of the candle, combined with the extended wick suggests a desire to climb higher but a lack of confidence to do so.

AUD/USD – Daily Chart

Chart showing AUD/USD

AUD/USD chart created using TradingView

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Prices May Fall as Fed Chair Powell Testifies in Congress
Gold Prices May Fall as Fed Chair Powell Testifies in Congress
2020-06-16 06:00:00
S&P 500 Rejoiced on Fed Buying Corporate Bonds. AUD Eyeing RBA Minutes
S&P 500 Rejoiced on Fed Buying Corporate Bonds. AUD Eyeing RBA Minutes
2020-06-15 23:00:00
Dollar vs Mexican Peso Technical Outlook: USD/MXN Recovery at Risk
Dollar vs Mexican Peso Technical Outlook: USD/MXN Recovery at Risk
2020-06-15 19:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Sink with Stocks Amid Global Recession Fears
Crude Oil Prices Sink with Stocks Amid Global Recession Fears
2020-06-15 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.