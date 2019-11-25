We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro and British Pound Fell on Soft Data, EUR/USD Eyes Support
2019-11-25 00:00:00
Weekly US Dollar Forecast: Front-Loaded Week Due to Thanksgiving
2019-11-24 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro and British Pound Fell on Soft Data, EUR/USD Eyes Support
2019-11-25 00:00:00
Weekly US Dollar Forecast: Front-Loaded Week Due to Thanksgiving
2019-11-24 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly US Dollar Forecast: Front-Loaded Week Due to Thanksgiving
2019-11-24 20:00:00
US-China Trade Talks Risk Breaking Down, USD/JPY Currency Options Signal Fears
2019-11-21 09:10:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, Gold and VIX Must Watch Markets with Trade Wars Competing with Liquidity
2019-11-24 16:00:00
Dow Jones Lurking Off Record Highs and Currency Volatility Quiet Ahead of Holiday Week
2019-11-24 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, Gold and VIX Must Watch Markets with Trade Wars Competing with Liquidity
2019-11-24 16:00:00
Dow Jones Lurking Off Record Highs and Currency Volatility Quiet Ahead of Holiday Week
2019-11-24 16:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-11-22 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Oversold But Bearish Sentiment Remains
2019-11-22 09:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Overnight index swaps are pricing in a less than even chance (18.8%) of an RBA rate cut at their next meeting on 12/03/2019 #AUD
  • #SP500 futures, #AUDJPY #NZDUSD aiming higher despite growing doubt over the possibility of China and the US reaching a "phase 2" agreement as they struggle to ratify "phase 1" - Reuters https://t.co/JmXJSdeXkT
  • (Asia Pacific AM Briefing) Euro and British Pound Fell on Soft Data, EUR/USD Eyes Support $EURUSD #Euro #Sterling - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2019/11/25/Euro-and-British-Pound-Fell-on-Soft-Data-EURUSD-Eyes-Support.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/YXFHJkzjEo
  • RT @ABartonMacro: 🇺🇸🇨🇳🥊🤕 An ambitious “phase 2” trade deal between the U.S. & China is looking less likely as the 2 countries struggle to s…
  • Some of the top event risk this week: (TUE) Jerome Powell Speaks in Rhode Island (TUE) US Consumer Confidence Index for November (FRI) Canada’s GDP (YoY) for September (SAT) China’s Manufacturing PMI for November #USD #CAD #CNY
  • Trade conflict is clearly awful for the broad world economy, but some countries are already benefiting from it. More stand to do so. Spotting them early could be profitable. Get your update on the #tradewar from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/og0VAPAqwm https://t.co/xCN8EgXoYO
  • Over the past 30 days, #NZD has been the best performing G10 currencies vs. USD with 0.95% spot-returns while #CAD has been the worst with -1.78%
  • As forcasted, #EURUSD capitulated and is now testing support/resistance at 1.1022 https://t.co/zy6xtp3VkW
  • #Palladium, #Platinum and the #Silver are expected to be the most active Precious Metals vs #USD with 1-week implied volatilities at 26.70, 18.85 and 16.13 respectively
  • South Korean officials said they will take steps to stabilize FX markets if the circumstances warranted it - BBG #KRW
Euro and British Pound Fell on Soft Data, EUR/USD Eyes Support

Euro and British Pound Fell on Soft Data, EUR/USD Eyes Support

2019-11-25 00:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Asia Pacific Market Open Talking Points

  • GBP/USD and EUR/USD declined on softer European PMI surveys
  • US Dollar capitalized, also gaining on stronger local economic data
  • Hong Kong Bill may fuel volatility, Japanese Yen could appreciate

Find out what the #1 mistake that traders make is and how you can fix it!

British Pound and Euro Declined Against the US Dollar

The British Pound was the worst-performing major currency on Friday, sinking as worse-than-expected UK economic data crossed the wires. Markit manufacturing PMI clocked in at 48.3 versus 48.9 anticipated, showing a larger-than-expected contraction in industrial activity. The Euro also came under selling pressure in the aftermath of similar measurements on the service-side of German, French and Eurozone statistics.

Weakness in major European currencies ended up supporting the US Dollar as government bond yields in the United Kingdom and Germany declined. During the Wall Street session, higher-than-expected US Markit manufacturing PMI added fuel to the Greenback’s ascent. The survey printed at 52.2 for preliminary November readings, up from 51.3 in October. An outcome greater than 50 indicates expansion in activity.

Fading 2020 Fed rate cut bets were brushed aside by the S&P 500 as the focus for medium-term price action remained on US-China trade war news. Stocks closed higher in the aftermath of commentary from President Donald Trump who said that a China trade deal was “very close”. The latter wants to see the US begin unwinding tariffs imposed against it.

Monday’s Asia Pacific Trading Session

A lack of major economic event risk greets the start of Monday’s Asia Pacific trading session. That places the focus for currencies on market mood. Lately, a fundamental story that has major implications for US-China trade talks is the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act. This bill was passed with a supposed veto-proof majority in Congress.

China has expressed its displeasure with the measurement and a consequence of this bill coming into could be economic countermeasures. This could come in the form of tariffs against the US, potentially derailing trade talks. Such an outcome risks denting market mood, fueling the anti-risk Japanese Yen at the expense of the sentiment-linked Australian and New Zealand Dollars.

Euro Technical Analysis

EUR/USD turned sharply lower on Friday as prices failed to breach the key psychological barrier between 1.1075 and 1.1109. This leaves the Euro facing towards near-term support which is a narrow range between 1.0989 and 1.1002. A daily close under this area could resume the near-term downtrend from the beginning of this month, overturning the Morning Star bullish candlestick pattern.

Chart of the Day – EUR/USD

Euro and British Pound Fell on Soft Data, EUR/USD Eyes Support

Chart Created Using TradingView

FX Trading Resources

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD at Key Technical Support- GLD Outlook
Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD at Key Technical Support- GLD Outlook
2019-11-22 16:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Down on US-China Worries, ECB's Lagarde in Focus
Crude Oil Prices Down on US-China Worries, ECB's Lagarde in Focus
2019-11-22 07:25:00
USD/CAD Price May Drop, Euro Braces for New Trump EU Trade Probe?
USD/CAD Price May Drop, Euro Braces for New Trump EU Trade Probe?
2019-11-22 00:00:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Stretch to Monthly Highs at Risk
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Stretch to Monthly Highs at Risk
2019-11-21 20:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
GBP/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.