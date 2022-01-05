News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - January 2022: Start of Year Bodes Well for AUD, GBP, Gold
2022-01-04 18:00:00
USD Breaking News: U.S. Dollar Fades on ISM Manufacturing PMI Miss
2022-01-04 15:11:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Sinks on Higher Yields and Energy Prices. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-01-05 01:00:00
Crude Oil Price Remains Elevated Ahead of OPEC+ Supply News
2022-01-04 13:20:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq Takes a Dive and USDJPY Rally Carries Appealing Reversal Ris
2022-01-05 02:00:00
Dow Jones Shines but ARKK Flops as Divergence Between Value & Growth Widens
2022-01-04 21:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - January 2022: Start of Year Bodes Well for AUD, GBP, Gold
2022-01-04 18:00:00
Gold Technical Forecast: Gold Breakout Potential- XAU/USD Levels
2022-01-04 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
2022-01-04 19:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - January 2022: Start of Year Bodes Well for AUD, GBP, Gold
2022-01-04 18:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq Takes a Dive and USDJPY Rally Carries Appealing Reversal Ris
2022-01-05 02:00:00
Japanese Yen Sinks on Higher Yields and Energy Prices. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-01-05 01:00:00
More View more
Japanese Yen Sinks on Higher Yields and Energy Prices. Where to for USD/JPY?

Japanese Yen Sinks on Higher Yields and Energy Prices. Where to for USD/JPY?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Japanese Yen, USD/JPY, Fed, Treasury Yields, Crude Oil, WTI - Talking Points

  • USD/JPY makes a new high as yields explode across G-10 curves
  • Higher energy costs emerge after OPEC+ maintain production goals
  • Bullish USD/JPY momentum is unfolding, will it continue to set-up a trend?

The Japanese Yen is coming under pressure from rising G-10 yields, higher energy costs and positive risk appetite to begin the year. This led to USD/JPY making a 4-year high of 116.35 yesterday.

The market has started 2022 by re-pricing the Federal Reserve’s hiking timeline and it is now anticipating more rate rises than previously expected.

US Treasury yields have risen significantly across the curve, with the benchmark 10-year bond recently trading above 1.68%, after finishing 2021 near 1.50%.

Japanese investors are highly cognisant of yield after experiencing decades of near zero interest rate returns. While Japanese government bonds (JGBs) have seen an uptick of a couple of basis points, the rest of the G-10 government bond curves are notably higher.

OPEC+ met last night and agreed to stick to the current path of returning production that had been withdrawn in the aftermath of the outbreak of Covid-19. Their analysts now see a daily surplus of 1.4 million barrels a day for the first quarter, against the previous estimate of 1.9 million barrels.

Crude oil went higher as a result, with the WTI futures contract making a high of USD 77.64 a barrel. Japan relies on importing energy commodities to fuel their economy.

The positive outlook has seen risk assets appreciate so far this week, with most equity markets beginning 2022 in the green.

Notable exceptions were the Nasdaq, which is susceptible to higher yields, and Chinese indices that were weighed down by domestic factors.

Looking ahead, the Fed’s meeting minutes from their last get together will be released later today and Tokyo CPI for December is due for release tomorrow.

USD/JPY – Technical Analysis

A bullish triple moving average (TMA) formation requires the price to be above the short term simple moving average (SMA), the latter to be above the medium term SMA and the medium term SMA to be above the long term SMA. All SMAs also need to have a positive gradient.

Looking at any three of the 10, 13, 21, 34, 55, 100 and 200-day SMAs, the criteria for a bullish TMA have been met.

Resistance could be at the recent high of 116.353 while support might be at the pivot points of 115.524 and 112.727. The recent low of 112.533 may also provide support.

USD/JPY CHART

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Q1 2022 Top Trade Opportunities
Q1 2022 Top Trade Opportunities
2022-01-04 23:00:00
Sentiment Indicators: Using IG Client Sentiment
Sentiment Indicators: Using IG Client Sentiment
2022-01-04 22:30:00
Currency Carry Trade: What is it and how does it work?
Currency Carry Trade: What is it and how does it work?
2022-01-04 21:15:00
Gold Price Slips as US Dollar Roars on Higher Treasury Yields. Where to for XAU/USD?
Gold Price Slips as US Dollar Roars on Higher Treasury Yields. Where to for XAU/USD?
2022-01-04 01:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Mixed
USDOLLAR
Oil - Brent Crude