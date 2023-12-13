Markets to Consider ahead of the FOMC Meeting, GBP/USD, DXY and S&P 500

In this market update, we'll be focusing on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting and what it means for trading. The FOMC is a group that sets interest rates in the United States, and their meeting summaries are closely watched by traders. Specifically, we're interested in their economic projections for the future. This can give us an idea of where interest rates might be headed, which is important because it can impact how the market behaves. If the Fed confirms the market's expectations of rate cuts, it could cause the value of the US dollar to decrease. However, if their projections are different than what the market expects, it could cause some confusion and potentially lead to volatile price movements.

Before we get into the details of the FOMC meeting, let's briefly talk about some other factors influencing the market. Yesterday, there was some inflation data released in the US, but it didn't really have a big impact on the markets. The Fed is likely to continue being cautious when it comes to rate hikes, as the job market hasn't been as weak as anticipated. This caution from the Fed could also affect the US dollar's performance.

Now, let's get back to the FOMC meeting. The dollar index, which measures the value of the US dollar against other major currencies, has been in a bit of a holding pattern lately. The FOMC statement and press conference could change that, causing the dollar to move in a specific direction. The trend for the dollar in the long term suggests it might decrease in value, but we would need to see a significant drop below a certain level to confirm this.

In the UK, the economy hasn't been performing as well as expected. This could pose some challenges for the Bank of England, especially when it comes to interest rates and productivity growth. As a result, the value of the euro compared to the British pound has gone down, but there might be a temporary increase called a "pullback." However, due to negative sentiment towards the euro and expectations of rate cuts in the Eurozone, this increase might not last very long.

In summary, the market is eagerly awaiting the FOMC decision and is prepared for some ups and downs in trading. It's important to manage risks carefully during this busy week of economic events.