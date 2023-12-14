 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 14, 2023
News
ECB Keep Rates Steady with Tentative Inflation Downgrades, EUR/USD Rises
US Dollar Sinks on Fed Dovish Pivot, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 14, 2023
News
Oil Price Forecast: Oil Rises as OPEC+ Predicts Record Demand in 2024
WTI Oil Continues to Weaken as COP28 Deal Fails to Find Consensus
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 14, 2023
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and CAC40 all make Strong Gains
Dow and Nasdaq 100 make Headway but Nikkei 225 Stumbles
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 14, 2023
News
Fed Stays Put, Sees Three Rate Cuts in 2024; Gold Prices Soar as Yields Plunge
Gold (XAU/USD) Struggles to Find Support Ahead of Eagerly Awaited FOMC Decision
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 14, 2023
News
Hawkish BoE Leaves Rates Unchanged – GBP/USD Breaks Above 1.2700
US Dollar Sinks on Fed Dovish Pivot, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 14, 2023
News
FOMC Roundup: Dovish Fed Signals End to Hiking Cycle, Improves Risk Appetite
US Dollar Sinks on Fed Dovish Pivot, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
Markets Surge on Central Banks Rate Cut Bets as the US Dollar takes a battering. Can the Rally Continue?

Markets received a real Christmas gift yesterday as the US central bank finally signaled that interest rate hikes were done. This was accompanied by a surprisingly dovish message from Fed Chair Powell as the economic projections see 75bps of rate cuts in 2024. Market participants however are pricing in around 140-150bps for 2024, nearly double the Fed estimates.

The impact from yesterday's meeting saw risk appetite receive a shot in the arm as US indices rallied hard with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 posting fresh multi-month highs, while the Dow Jones traded at a new all-time high. Gold jumped by around $50/oz. as heightened speculation about lower US rates increased the precious metal's allure.

The US dollar is under pressure after Chair Powell's commentary and as we head into the US open the greenback is trading at a four-month low.

If you are new to trading or need a refresher, our new Complete Beginners Trading Guide is for you

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

Advertisement