A Hawkish Tone from Central Banks Weigh on Stocks, US PCE up Next

EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 24, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, NZD/USD Price Setups
2024-05-23 08:30:35
Gold, EUR/USD, USD/JPY – Price Action Analysis & Technical Outlook
2024-05-22 23:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 24, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Crude Oil Bounces Back But Looks Rangebound Before OPEC’s June Meet
2024-05-23 11:00:28
US Crude Oil Hands Back Early Gains As Demand Doubts Resume Control
2024-05-15 11:00:35
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 24, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Sustains Losses but Nasdaq 100 Hits New High and Nikkei 225 Recovers
2024-05-23 12:30:41
Market Sentiment Analysis and Outlook: S&P 500, Dow Jones 30, Gold
2024-05-22 17:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 24, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Sink, Support Breakdown Heralds More Weakness; XAU/USD Key Levels
2024-05-24 00:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Turns on Hawkish Fed, Stronger USD and Yields
2024-05-23 14:33:11
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 24, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, NZD/USD Price Setups
2024-05-23 08:30:35
UK Inflation Proves Too Hot to Handle in April, Unravelling Rate Cut Bets
2024-05-22 07:39:32
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 24, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
BoJ Faces Dilemma: Hiking Rates into Economic Weakness as Inflation Path Wavers
2024-05-24 07:58:37
Japanese Yen Sentiment Analysis & Outlook – USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
2024-05-23 18:00:00
More View More
A Hawkish Tone from Central Banks Weigh on Stocks, US PCE up Next

A Hawkish Tone from Central Banks Weigh on Stocks, US PCE up Next

DailyFX, Richard Snow,

Share:

The Fed and RBNZ highlight inflation risks which saw the dollar and Treasury yields strengthen, weighing on stocks. In the coming week PCE will be the main focus alongside the 2nd estimate of US GDP, Aus and EU CPI.

(AI Video Summary)

In this week's Analyst Chat, the focus was on recent central bank activities and market reactions. Global central banks, including the Reserve Bank of New Zealand and the Fed, conveyed a hawkish stance, emphasizing that high interest rates might persist due to elevated inflation pressures. Despite a recent dip in U.S. CPI, the disinflation process is slow, impacting market confidence and prompting a slight rise in the U.S. dollar and yields. The UK also reported unexpectedly high services inflation, affecting market expectations about interest rate cuts. Looking ahead, all eyes are on the ECB's anticipated rate cut in June, with market reactions heavily influenced by central banks' hawkish messages and ongoing high inflation concerns.

