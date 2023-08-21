 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Mixed
Aug 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Euro Steadies as Hang Seng Tanks on PBOC’s Shallow Cut. Lower EUR/USD?
2023-08-21 05:30:00
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Battered Euro May Be in for More Pain
2023-08-18 14:21:25
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Aug 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Oil Price Forecast: WTI and Brent Slide as Overall Sentiment Flounders
2023-08-21 16:00:08
Crude Oil Price Waxes and Wanes with a Higher USD and Treasury Yields. Where to for WTI?
2023-08-21 00:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Aug 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jun 28, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,933.80.
2023-08-21 17:23:37
US indices attempt to stabilise, while China’s loan prime rates delivered more modest response: Nasdaq 100, Hang Seng Index, US dollar
2023-08-21 02:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Aug 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Still Vulnerable Amid Bullish Retail Bets
2023-08-21 20:00:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Remains Weak, Eyes Now on the Jackson Hole Central Banker Meet Up
2023-08-21 12:00:42
GBP/USD
Bullish
Aug 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
GBP/USD with Modest Gains but Remains at the Mercy of the DXY
2023-08-21 10:30:06
British Pound Price Action Setups: GBP/USD Bearish Head & Shoulders in Focus
2023-08-20 23:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Aug 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
JPY Intervention Levels Assessed Ahead of Jackson Hole, Yen Offered
2023-08-21 14:44:50
USD/JPY Drops as Evergrande Bankruptcy Application Spurs Safety Bid
2023-08-18 08:00:33
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Still Vulnerable Amid Bullish Retail Bets

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist

Gold, Retail Trader Positioning, Technical Analysis – IGCS Update

  • Gold prices weakened for 4 consecutive weeks
  • Retail traders continue to become more bullish
  • What are key levels to watch for in XAU/USD?
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Gold prices concluded a 4th consecutive week of losses this past Friday. In fact, so far this month, the yellow metal is down about 3.6 percent. That marks the worst performance since February. In response, retail traders have become increasingly bullish gold. This can be seen by looking at IG Client Sentiment (IGCS). IGCS tends to function as a contrarian indicator. With that in mind, could further pain be in store for XAU/USD?

Gold Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

The IGCS gauge shows that about 81% of retail traders are net-long gold. Since most of them are biased to the upside, this hints that prices may continue to fall. This is as upside exposure increased by 4.02% and 6.91% compared to yesterday and last week, respectively. With that in mind, this offers a stronger bearish contrarian trading bias for gold.

XAU/USD Daily Chart

Looking at the daily chart, gold continues to make further downside progress under the rising trendline from February, offering an increasingly bearish technical conviction. This is as a falling trendline from April maintains the broader downside focus.

From here, immediate resistance is the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 1903. Pushing above this price may open the door to revisiting the falling trendline, which could reinstate a downside focus.

Otherwise, extending losses places the focus on support which is the midpoint of the Fibonacci retracement at 1848.

How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How to Trade Gold
Chart Created in Trading View

-- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

Rates

Gold
Bearish
Aug 21, 2023