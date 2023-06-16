Gold Price Outlook Steadies After a Test Lower that May Prove Pivotal. Higher XAU/USD?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Day Ahead: Lingering Market Doubts on Fed’s Hawkish Guidance
2023-06-16 02:00:00
EUR/USD Skyrockets After ECB Decision, EUR/JPY Flies to 15-Year Highs
2023-06-15 19:40:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Stifled by Chinese Economic Data & Stronger USD
2023-06-15 07:57:58
Oil Price Forecast: WTI and Brent Rally Gains Steam Despite the IEA Increasing 2023 Supply Outlook
2023-06-14 10:26:05
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Day Ahead: Lingering Market Doubts on Fed’s Hawkish Guidance
2023-06-16 02:00:00
Dow and CAC40 Drop Back from Weekly Highs but Nasdaq 100 Holds up Well
2023-06-15 10:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Steadies After a Test Lower that May Prove Pivotal. Higher XAU/USD?
2023-06-16 05:00:00
Gold Prices Slide Again Thanks To Fed’s Hawkish Pause
2023-06-15 11:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Breaking News: US PPI Joins CPI in Move Lower, Emboldening the Fed
2023-06-14 13:01:09
Cooling US inflation provides room for Fed’s wait-and-see: Silver, Hang Seng Index, GBP/USD
2023-06-14 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Slips as BOJ Keeps Policy Unchanged: What’s Next for USD/JPY?
2023-06-16 03:13:00
Asia Day Ahead: Lingering Market Doubts on Fed’s Hawkish Guidance
2023-06-16 02:00:00
More View More
Gold Price Outlook Steadies After a Test Lower that May Prove Pivotal. Higher XAU/USD?

Gold Price Outlook Steadies After a Test Lower that May Prove Pivotal. Higher XAU/USD?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Gold, XAU/USD, US Dollar, GC1, Momentum, Bulls vs Bears - Talking Points

  • The gold price eyed off a 3-month low in the last 24 hours
  • The ensuing rally might have created an intriguing technical environment
  • Going forward, there could be some vital levels to watch. Where to for XAU/USD?
How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

Gold has tried lower but rallied off the floor after the US Dollar took a turn in the aftermath of rate decisions from the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank this week.

GC1 (GOLD FRONT FUTURES CONTRACT) TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Gold’s recent dip below an ascending trend line and subsequent test of support levels in the 1936 – 1945 area might ask more questions than it answers.

Thursday’s low of 1936 has set up a potential Double Bottom that coincides with a previous low. The potential Double Bottom could be confirmed should it move above the neckline at 2000.

The push lower went under the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) but the daily close was back above it.

This may suggest that recent bearishness could have been rejected by the market for now and that the 1936 – 1945 zone might remain supportive.

A clean break below that area may see a bearish run evolve, and the next support zone of note could be at the next Double Bottom of 1811 and 1813.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

While the price is above the 100-, 200- and 260-day SMAs, it remains below all other shorter-period SMAs. If gold gets above the 55-day SMA, currently dissecting at 2000, it will be above all period daily SMAs, which may suggest that bullish momentum is evolving.

This potentially opens up 2000 as a critical level for gold to overcome if it is to reignite bullish momentum.

If it does break above 2000, it could run for the crucial resistance zone ahead of the all-time high.

The early May high of 2085 eclipsed the March 2022 peak of 2079 but was unable to overcome the all-time high of 2089. This failure to break new ground to the upside has created a Triple Top which is an extension of a Double Top formation.

This has set up a potential resistance zone in the 2080 – 2090 area but a snap above those levels may indicate further evolving bullishness. The next level of resistance could be at the upper ascending trend channel line that is currently near 2190.

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Please contact Daniel via @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Setup: Can Stretched Long Positioning in XAU/USD Trump Technicals?
Gold Price Setup: Can Stretched Long Positioning in XAU/USD Trump Technicals?
2023-06-08 03:30:00
US Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD May Fall as Retail Traders Boost Upside Bets
US Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD May Fall as Retail Traders Boost Upside Bets
2023-06-06 23:00:00
Euro Technical Outlook – Trends Questioned as Ranges Emerge. Is EUR/USD Trapped?
Euro Technical Outlook – Trends Questioned as Ranges Emerge. Is EUR/USD Trapped?
2023-06-06 00:30:00
Australian Dollar Breaks Range but Lacks Follow Through. Will AUD/USD Reverse?
Australian Dollar Breaks Range but Lacks Follow Through. Will AUD/USD Reverse?
2023-05-30 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 16, 2023
USDOLLAR
Last updated: Jun 16, 2023