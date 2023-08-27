 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD is 1 Week Away from the Longest Losing Streak Since 2014
2023-08-27 23:00:00
Euro (EUR) Latest: EUR/USD Hit by Dollar Strength, EUR/GBP Bounces Off Support
2023-08-25 11:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
De-risking ahead of Fed Chair’s Jackson Hole speech: Brent crude, AUD/JPY, EUR/USD
2023-08-25 02:00:00
Oil Prices Stabilize Ahead of Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech on Friday
2023-08-24 11:07:25
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
European Stock Indices Stay Bid for Now​​​
2023-08-23 10:00:04
Jackson Hole Preview: Where to Next for the Fed?
2023-08-22 17:55:29
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Gold, Euro, NFPs, Key Fed Inflation Gauge, China PMI
2023-08-27 17:00:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Holds High Ground Despite the DXY Advance, Where to Next?
2023-08-25 08:07:27
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound at Risk Amid Bullish Retail Traders, GBP/USD Head & Shoulders Still Eyed
2023-08-24 20:00:00
US Dollar Toppish Ahead of Powell; EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD Price Setups
2023-08-24 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Upside Back in Play, EUR/JPY Vulnerable
2023-08-25 13:54:30
USD/JPY Claws Back Up, Jackson Hole Focus Trumps Durable Goods Weakness
2023-08-24 14:00:31
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD is 1 Week Away from the Longest Losing Streak Since 2014

Euro Outlook: EUR/USD is 1 Week Away from the Longest Losing Streak Since 2014

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist

Share:

Euro, EUR/USD, RSI Divergence – Technical Update:

  • Euro at 6-week loss, 7th would mean longest since 2014
  • EUR/USD confirms breakout under key rising support
  • Watch for positive RSI divergence on the 4-hour chart
EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

At 6 weeks, the Euro is on its longest consecutive losing streak against the US Dollar since 2018. A further 7th decline would mean the longest since 2014. So far this month, the single currency is down about -1.9 percent, marking the worst monthly performance potentially since May. With that in mind, how is the short-term technical landscape shaping up?

On the daily chart below, the Euro has confirmed a breakout under the key rising zone of support from the end of 2022. On Friday, the exchange rate closed just above the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.0772, establishing it as immediate support. Further downside progress could open the door to revisiting the May low of 1.0635.

image1.png

Chart Created in TradingView

Taking a closer look at the 4-hour setting can give us a better idea of how immediate price action could be setting up. We can see that positive RSI divergence is present, showing that downside momentum is cautiously fading. This occurred right as prices fell to 1.0771 (noted on the daily chart analysis above). This could be a preliminary reversal warning.

In such a case, keep a close eye on the 1.0833 – 1.0859 former support zone from late June. This could establish itself as new resistance. But, even if the Euro can push above that, the next critical point will be the falling trendline from July. This has been maintaining the near-term downward technical bias. A breakout above it would open the door to an increasingly bullish perspective.

How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide
 image2.png

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

