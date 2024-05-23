 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 23, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, NZD/USD Price Setups
2024-05-23 08:30:35
Gold, EUR/USD, USD/JPY – Price Action Analysis & Technical Outlook
2024-05-22 23:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 23, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Crude Oil Bounces Back But Looks Rangebound Before OPEC’s June Meet
2024-05-23 11:00:28
US Crude Oil Hands Back Early Gains As Demand Doubts Resume Control
2024-05-15 11:00:35
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 23, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Sustains Losses but Nasdaq 100 Hits New High and Nikkei 225 Recovers
2024-05-23 12:30:41
Market Sentiment Analysis and Outlook: S&P 500, Dow Jones 30, Gold
2024-05-22 17:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 23, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, EUR/USD, USD/JPY – Price Action Analysis & Technical Outlook
2024-05-22 23:15:00
Market Sentiment Analysis and Outlook: S&P 500, Dow Jones 30, Gold
2024-05-22 17:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 23, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, NZD/USD Price Setups
2024-05-23 08:30:35
UK Inflation Proves Too Hot to Handle in April, Unravelling Rate Cut Bets
2024-05-22 07:39:32
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 23, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, EUR/USD, USD/JPY – Price Action Analysis & Technical Outlook
2024-05-22 23:15:00
Japanese Yen Slips Vs USD Again as Data Show Trade Gap Yawned in April
2024-05-22 11:00:26
More View More
Dow Sustains Losses but Nasdaq 100 Hits New High and Nikkei 225 Recovers

Dow Sustains Losses but Nasdaq 100 Hits New High and Nikkei 225 Recovers

Chris Beauchamp, IG Chief Market Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

Major Indices Talking Points and Analysis:

  • Dow Jones edges lower after hawkish FOMC minutes
  • Nasdaq 100 at new high with Nvida's strong earnings likely to support the bullish trend
  • Nikkei rebounds

Dow edges lower after Fed minutes

The index continues to drift back, consolidating after the gains of late April and early May.

The Fed minutes indicated that some policymakers remained worried about a lack of progress on inflation. In addition, some of the FOMC remained open to more rate hikes in order to bring inflation under control.

In the short-term, the previous highs at 39,287 could form possible support, while below this lies the 50-day simple moving average (SMA). Fresh upside would come with a close back above 40,000.

Dow Jones Daily Chart

Source: IG, ProRealTime, prepared by Chris Beauchamp

Discover the power of crowd mentality. Download our free sentiment guide to decipher how shifts in AUD/USD's positioning can act as key indicators for upcoming price movements.

Wall Street Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 9% -9% -5%
Weekly 23% -8% -1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Nasdaq 100 at new high

Earnings from Nvidia helped to drive the price to a new record,

Unlike the Dow, the index has been able to maintain its gains, and remains above the previous record high of 18,352, set back in March.

Short-term weakness may develop with a close back below this previous high.

Nasdaq Daily Chart

Source: IG, ProRealTime, prepared by Chris Beauchamp

Nikkei 225 rebounds

While the price slipped below the 50-day SMA on Wednesday, but was able to recover following Nvidia’s earnings.

This leaves the move higher from mid-April intact, especially given the test of trendline support from the April low. A close back above 39,000 would reinforce the bullish view, and set up a test of trendline resistance from the March highs.

A close back below trendline support could suggest that the April and May bounce has run its course.

Nikkei Daily Chart

Source: IG, ProRealTime, prepared by Chris Beauchamp

How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
Recommended by Chris Beauchamp
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, NZD/USD Price Setups
US Dollar Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, NZD/USD Price Setups
2024-05-23 08:30:35
FTSE 100, DAX 40 Drop on Higher UK Inflation Reading, While S&P 500 Stays Near Record High
FTSE 100, DAX 40 Drop on Higher UK Inflation Reading, While S&P 500 Stays Near Record High
2024-05-22 12:30:27
Dow Drops Back While Nasdaq 100 hits new High, and Russell 2000 Pushes Towards April High
Dow Drops Back While Nasdaq 100 hits new High, and Russell 2000 Pushes Towards April High
2024-05-21 13:00:13
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD Drifts Lower, EUR/GBP Looks for Support
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD Drifts Lower, EUR/GBP Looks for Support
2024-05-21 08:30:06
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 23, 2024
US Tech 100
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 23, 2024
Japan 225
Clock icon 26m
Last updated: May 23, 2024