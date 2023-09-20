 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 36m
Last updated: Sep 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Euro Snapshot: EUR/USD on Fed Watch, UK CPI Tests EUR/GBP Range
2023-09-20 11:09:39
EUR/USD Forecast: Quiet Before FOMC. How Will Fed’s Decision Impact Euro’s Outlook?
2023-09-19 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 36m
Last updated: Sep 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Oil Price Update: EIA Inventory Drawdowns add to Oil’s Bullish Outlook
2023-09-20 14:46:05
Crude Oil Prices Turn Lower, Bearish Engulfing Candlestick Pattern in Focus
2023-09-20 00:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 36m
Last updated: Sep 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
US Indices Ahead of Fed Rate Decision: Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Price Setups
2023-09-20 03:30:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Aug 24, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 34,133.90.
2023-09-19 17:24:37
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 36m
Last updated: Sep 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Pressured by Rising US Bond Yields Ahead of FOMC Decision
2023-09-20 08:16:17
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Gold Tentative as FOMC Looms
2023-09-19 07:58:44
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 36m
Last updated: Sep 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Bank of England Preview: GBP Hangs on by a Thread
2023-09-20 12:28:00
UK Breaking News: UK CPI Miss Unable to Deter GBP Fragility
2023-09-20 06:35:45
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 36m
Last updated: Sep 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
US Dollar Setups: USD/JPY Treks Higher as AUD/USD Carves Out Double Bottom
2023-09-19 21:05:00
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Markets Eying an FOMC-Sized Catalyst
2023-09-19 11:00:44
BoE Hike in Doubt after Cooler UK Inflation, Fed Projections Next

BoE Hike in Doubt after Cooler UK Inflation, Fed Projections Next

DailyFX, Research

UK inflation cooled in August despite resurging oil prices, lowering BoE hike odds to a 50/50 split. The Fed meeting is likely to be overshadowed by Fed projections on growth, inflation and peak interest rates

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Prices Turn Lower, Bearish Engulfing Candlestick Pattern in Focus
2023-09-20 00:30:00
Australian Dollar May Rise as Retail Traders Become More Bearish AUD/USD
2023-09-19 23:00:00
British Pound Technical Update: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Show that Sterling Remains Pressured
2023-09-19 06:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Flirts Breakout as Retail Traders Turn More Bearish
2023-09-18 23:00:00
